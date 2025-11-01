Title: Dylan Griggs Description: Some people have it, some people don't. Content Warnings: supernatural entities, doppelgangers, sewers, thunder, harsh noise, blood, fistfighting, knives, magic Credits: Written and edited by Dylan Griggs The voice of Dylan Griggs was Henry Galley The voice of Henry Galley was Dylan Griggs Link to our shows: WOE.BEGONE - http://woebegonepod.com KILLJAM XXX - https://linktr.ee/killjamxxx Transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/11ibVRNoTxVkq-TUZ4px7IyJ7Ar8NzUdNEMFwtj0dWSc/edit?usp=drive_link

Title: BeDevil Description: Welcome to BeDevil. Where everything we do is All For You. Content warnings: Paralysis, loss of faculties, loss of control, depersonalisation. Credits: Written & produced by Shaun Pellington Tatiana Gefter as herself Adele Cliffe as herself Shaun Pellington as himself Lee Pellington as himself Fiona Clare as BD1 Kevin Berrey as BD2 David Ault as BD3 Link to other work by Shaun Pellington: www.linktr.ee/hollowdisciple www.wakeofcorrosion.com Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TZ4rXpPsNRRG-JJQuoUWyUgvUDF2A27i/view?usp=drive_link

Content warnings: This episode contains manipulation and loss of bodily autonomy. Credits: This episode was written and produced by Tal Minear. The voice of Sarai and Claire was Tal Minear. The voice of Isaih was Jamie Petronis. Transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kUuXmPlDaYmMEt91D2EdsmbswhHxecn5JZFPHDBo2U0/edit?usp=drive_link

Title: King Otter Description: How should one soothe the slippery beast? Content Warnings: Supernatural threat, betrayal, thalassaphobia, Mentions/ Discussion of: The occult, harm to animals/localised extinction, religion, cults. SFX: Monstrous shrieks, waves, various animal and seabird noisesCredits: Cast: Lou Sutcliffe as Emselves, Daisy McNamara as Himself and Richie Tuck Cunningham as The Man in the Shop. Writing, editing, sound design and composing by Lou Sutcliffe. Thanks to Daisy McNamara and Motzie Dapul for editing feedback. Songs: "Rolling down to old Maui" Trad. "The Fair Flower of Northumberland" Trad. "Suo Gân" (Lullaby) Trad. Link to our shows: Eeler's Choice - https://cytochromehear.wordpress.com/home/eelers-choice/ Pantaloon Society - https://cytochromehear.wordpress.com/home/pantaloon/ SFX: Waves: https://freesound.org/people/amholma/sounds/376805/ Seagulls: https://freesound.org/people/juskiddink/sounds/98479/ Puffin call: https://freesound.org/people/shengjung425/sounds/736425/ Ringtone: https://freesound.org/people/shift560/sounds/166012/ Hanging up: https://freesound.org/people/joedeshon/sounds/567720/ Beep: https://freesound.org/people/vestibule-door/sounds/668985/ Paddling: https://freesound.org/people/brunoboselli/sounds/249707/ Rowboat: https://freesound.org/people/Fenodyrie/sounds/588307/ ? Kayaking: https://freesound.org/people/AugustSandberg/sounds/509323/ Duck: https://freesound.org/people/WavJunction.com/sounds/456770/ Door slam: https://freesound.org/people/SoundsForHim/sounds/395653/ Lock click: https://freesound.org/people/Plutoniumisotop/sounds/371190/ Shop bell: https://freesound.org/people/bigspamtonfan69/sounds/726253/ Packet rustling: https://freesound.org/people/sophiehall3535/sounds/248039/ Shutters: https://freesound.org/people/ross_sinc/sounds/444799/ Chalk: https://freesound.org/people/deleted_user_7020630/sounds/378400/ Sand pour: https://freesound.org/people/nicoproson/sounds/627070/ Screamy mink: https://freesound.org/people/stackpool/sounds/23142/ Door bang: https://freesound.org/people/iamslenderman/sounds/315935/ Door bang: https://freesound.org/people/iamslenderman/sounds/315935/ Several door thumps: https://freesound.org/people/eardeer/sounds/401198/ Door thumps: https://freesound.org/people/egomassive/sounds/536789/ Cat twitting: https://freesound.org/people/steffcaffrey/sounds/262306/ Cat purring: https://freesound.org/people/dreamstobecome/sounds/424357/ Transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yqjDwFmFaCY3NeZpHNjVeDmuYb-Pu5PBhPRp3vpl-sY/edit?usp=drive_link

About Nine To Midnight

On the eve of Halloween, a group of storytellers get together to tell stories and share their terrifying truths about the darkness that exists around them. As the tales unfold, each more visceral than the last, they may just discover that it is not the waking world to fear, but the horrors that lay within. Nine to Midnight is a collaborative storytelling event between horror podcasts