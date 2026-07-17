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Mad About Movies

Mad About Movies
Film ReviewsTV & Film
Mad About Movies
Latest episode

842 episodes

  • Mad About Movies

    Escape From New York (1981)

    07/17/2026 | 6 mins.
    Full Episode: https://www.patreon.com/madaboutmovies/posts/escape-from-new-164091745

    Is Snake Plissken Kurt Russell's peak? Let's throw it back to a cult classic John Carpenter action movie and see what, if anything, holds up about this one 45 years later.
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mad About Movies

    Top 10 Favorite Movies Ever UPDATED

    07/15/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    It's been almost a decade since we last updated each of our top 10 favorite movies ever lists. After hours of deliberation and personal sacrifice, we're ready to finalize it. Let us know your thoughts on our lists via e-mail or Patreon!

    Support us on Patreon & become a MAM VIP! madaboutmoviespodcast.com/vip

    Follow:

    Kent Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/kentgarrison/

    Brian Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/briangill/

    Richard Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/richardbardon/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mad About Movies

    Legally Blonde (2001)

    07/10/2026 | 5 mins.
    Full episode: https://www.patreon.com/madaboutmovies/posts/legally-blonde-163433661

    Twenty five years after the original, this one has been rebooted for TV. What better time than now than to throw it back to one we all know and love? Let's talk LEGALLY BLONDE!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mad About Movies

    Minions & Monsters

    07/08/2026 | 43 mins.
    Is this the FILM that finally breaks Kent? Let's dive into the THIRD Minions movie and figure out if this could finally be the end.

    Support us on Patreon & become a MAM VIP! madaboutmoviespodcast.com/vip

    Kent Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/kentgarrison/

    Brian Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/briangill/

    Richard Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/richardbardon/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mad About Movies

    Supergirl (2026)

    07/01/2026 | 48 mins.
    DC Studios are back post-Superman reboot to add another summer movie to their new CU. Did SUPERGIRL accomplish it's goals, or is DC now left scrambling?

    Support us on Patreon & become a MAM VIP! madaboutmoviespodcast.com/vip

    Follow:

    X: @madaboutmovies

    IG: @madaboutmoviespodcast

    Kent Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/kentgarrison/

    Brian Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/briangill/

    Richard Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/richardbardon/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Mad About Movies
Guiding you through the treacherous world of film since 2013. Movie reviews, news, Weekly Recommends and tons more on all things cinema. Hosts Kent Garrison, Richard Bardon and Brian Gill - Support us on Patreon and get hundreds more MAM episodes, Discord and more @ madaboutmoviespodcast.com/vip
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