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842 episodes
- Full Episode: https://www.patreon.com/madaboutmovies/posts/escape-from-new-164091745
Is Snake Plissken Kurt Russell's peak? Let's throw it back to a cult classic John Carpenter action movie and see what, if anything, holds up about this one 45 years later.
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- It's been almost a decade since we last updated each of our top 10 favorite movies ever lists. After hours of deliberation and personal sacrifice, we're ready to finalize it. Let us know your thoughts on our lists via e-mail or Patreon!
Support us on Patreon & become a MAM VIP! madaboutmoviespodcast.com/vip
Follow:
Kent Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/kentgarrison/
Brian Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/briangill/
Richard Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/richardbardon/
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- Full episode: https://www.patreon.com/madaboutmovies/posts/legally-blonde-163433661
Twenty five years after the original, this one has been rebooted for TV. What better time than now than to throw it back to one we all know and love? Let's talk LEGALLY BLONDE!
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- Is this the FILM that finally breaks Kent? Let's dive into the THIRD Minions movie and figure out if this could finally be the end.
Support us on Patreon & become a MAM VIP! madaboutmoviespodcast.com/vip
Kent Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/kentgarrison/
Brian Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/briangill/
Richard Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/richardbardon/
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- DC Studios are back post-Superman reboot to add another summer movie to their new CU. Did SUPERGIRL accomplish it's goals, or is DC now left scrambling?
Support us on Patreon & become a MAM VIP! madaboutmoviespodcast.com/vip
Follow:
X: @madaboutmovies
IG: @madaboutmoviespodcast
Kent Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/kentgarrison/
Brian Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/briangill/
Richard Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/richardbardon/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Mad About Movies
Guiding you through the treacherous world of film since 2013. Movie reviews, news, Weekly Recommends and tons more on all things cinema. Hosts Kent Garrison, Richard Bardon and Brian Gill - Support us on Patreon and get hundreds more MAM episodes, Discord and more @ madaboutmoviespodcast.com/vipPodcast website
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