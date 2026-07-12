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SEATED

Fiftyleven Media, Slayzhon
Film ReviewsSociety & Culture
SEATED
Latest episode

41 episodes

  • SEATED

    The Best Movies of 2026 (So Far) + The Biggest Box Office Flops | SEATED | Ep. 40

    07/12/2026 | 58 mins.
    WATCH ON YOUTUBE
    Hosts Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. run down the biggest bops and flops of the 2026 box office and share their top five movies of the year so far.
     
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    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:01:48 - Mid-Year Personal Goals Check In
    00:08:22 - Box Office Bops and Flops
    00:25:42 - Apply to Stony Brook University's 2026-2027 Podcast Incubator: https://podcastfellows.org/apply
    00:26:54 - Our Top Five Movies of the Year
     
    CONNECT
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seatedshow,
    Website: https://www.seatedshow.com
    Email: holla@seatedshow.com
     
    CREDITS
    Hosts: Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. 
    Produced by: Slayzhon and FiftyLeven Media
    Editor: Ray Love Jr.
    Theme Music: Buckroll
    Animation: Agung Adhi
    Location Partner: The WalkGood Yard ( @WalkGoodLA )
    Creative Consultant: Jade Fox ( ⁨@iamjadefox⁩  )
    Publicity: House of Heralds
     
    TITLES DISCUSSED
    28 Years Later: The Bone Temple starring Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman (Directed by Nia DaCosta)

    Dead Man's Wire starring Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery, Colman Domingo, Al Pacino (Directed by Gus Van Sant)

    The Devil Wears Prada 2 starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci (Directed by David Frankel)

    Disclosure Day starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    The Drama starring Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim (Directed by Kristoffer Borgli)

    I Love Boosters starring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu (Directed by Boots Riley)

    Is God Is starring Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Sterling K. Brown, Vivica A. Fox (Directed by Aleshea Harris)

    Masters of the Universe starring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto (Directed by Travis Knight)

    Michael starring Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller (Directed by Antoine Fuqua)

    Minions & Monsters starring Pierre Coffin, Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz (Directed by Pierre Coffin, Patrick Delage)

    Nirvana The Band The Show The Movie starring Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol, Jared Raab (Directed by Matt Johnson)

    No Other Choice starring Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min (Directed by Park Chan-wook)

    Pillion starring Harry Melling, Alexander Skarsgård, Douglas Hodge, Lesley Sharp (Directed by Harry Lighton)

    Send Help starring Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien, Edyll Ismail, Xavier Samuel (Directed by Sam Raimi)

    The Sheep Detective starring Brett Goldstein, Chris O'Dowd, Bryan Cranston, Molly Gordon (Directed by Kyle Balda)

    Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver (Directed by Jon Favreau)

    Supergirl starring Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz (Directed by Craig Gillespie)

    The Super Mario Galaxy Movie starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black (Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic)

    Toy Story 5 starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee (Directed by Andrew Stanton)

    Tuner starring Leo Woodall, Havana Rose Liu, Jean Reno, Dustin Hoffman (Directed by Daniel Roher)

    You, Me & Tuscany starring Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Marco Calvani, Aziza Scott (Directed by Kat Coiro)




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  • SEATED

    SUPERGIRL Review, BET Awards 2026 and More | SEATED Podcast | Ep. 39

    07/04/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    WATCH ON YOUTUBE
    Hosts Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. are grabbing their red capes and taking flight for their review of Craig Gillespie's gritty, highly anticipated cosmic revenge thriller, SUPERGIRL.
    Starring Milly Alcock as a jaded Kara Zor-El, alongside a star-studded cast featuring Jason Momoa as Lobo, the film tackles trauma, vengeance, and what it means to be the Woman of Tomorrow.
    Ray and Tre'vell get into the nitty-gritty of the film's execution, unpacking how this darker DC universe chapter holds up through the Black gaze and whether the blockbuster actually gives what it's supposed to give or just gets lost in space. Tune in for their hella honest verdict: is this intergalactic rescue mission a "Seated," "Stream It," or a "Skip It?"
    Ray also drops in a special Fresh Out segment, unpacking their unfiltered reactions to the highs, lows, and culture-shifting moments of the 2026 BET Awards.
    Plus, the hosts play a special "The Melanin Multiverse" edition of the Black Cinema Games, highlighting iconic Black characters from across the DC Universe. Finally, they close the show with Good Vibes Only, sharing what's bringing them joy this week.
     
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    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:01:49 - Fresh Out: 2026 BET Awards hosted by Druski
    00:15:08 - Apply to Stony Brook University's 2026-2027 Podcast Incubator: https://podcastfellows.org/apply
    00:16:19 - Supergirl Spoiler-Free Chat
    00:34:02 - Supergirl Spoiler-Filled Review
    00:58:43 - Seated, Skip It, Stream It Verdict 
    00:59:58 - Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score, Letterboxd Rating
    01:00:55 - Black Critic Spotlight: Chalice Williams, Black Girl Nerds
    01:02:50 - Black Cinema Games: The Melanin Multiverse (DC Universe Edition)
    01:15:55 - Good Vibes Only: Fred Hammond: Tiny Desk Concert, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer: Jenifer Lewis Is Surviving & Telling It All
     
    CONNECT
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seatedshow,
    Website: https://www.seatedshow.com
    Email: holla@seatedshow.com
     
    CREDITS
    Hosts: Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. 
    Produced by: Slayzhon and FiftyLeven Media
    Editor: Ray Love Jr.
    Theme Music: Buckroll
    Animation: Agung Adhi
    Location Partner: The WalkGood Yard ( @WalkGoodLA )
    Creative Consultant: Jade Fox ( ⁨@iamjadefox⁩  )
    Publicity: House of Heralds
     
    TITLES DISCUSSED
    28 Years Later starring Cillian Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes (Directed by Danny Boyle)

    Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson (Directed by James Wan)

    Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi (Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra)

    The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn (Directed by Brady Corbet)

    Catwoman starring Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Lambert Wilson, Sharon Stone (Directed by Pitof)

    Cruella starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser (Directed by Craig Gillespie)

    Dumb Money starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera (Directed by Craig Gillespie)

    Guardians of the Galaxy starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel (Directed by James Gunn)

    The Help starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard (Directed by Tate Taylor)

    Highest 2 Lowest starring Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, ASAP Rocky (Directed by Spike Lee)

    Him starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker (Directed by Justin Tipping)

    House of the Dragon starring Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans (Created by Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin)

    I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson (Directed by Craig Gillespie)

    John Wick starring Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki (Directed by Chad Stahelski)

    Justice League starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot (Directed by Zack Snyder)

    Lars and the Real Girl starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider, Kelli Garner (Directed by Craig Gillespie)

    Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne (Directed by George Miller)

    Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley (Directed by Robert Stromberg)

    The Marvels starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson (Directed by Nia DaCosta)

    Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff (Created by Bisha K. Ali)

    Number One On The Call Sheet starring Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry (Directed by Reginald Hudlin, Shola Lynch)

    One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall (Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson)

    Pam and Tommy starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman (Created by Robert Siegel)

    Pirates of the Caribbean starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley (Directed by Gore Verbinski)

    Relationship Goals starring Kelly Rowland, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez (Directed by Linda Mendoza)

    Ruth & Boaz starring Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Phylicia Rashad, Gregory Alan Williams (Directed by Alanna Brown)

    Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku (Directed by Ryan Coogler)

    Star Wars starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing (Directed by George Lucas)

    Suicide Squad starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman (Directed by David Ayer)

    Supergirl (2026) starring Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz (Directed by Craig Gillespie)

    Superman (2026) starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced (Directed by James Gunn)

    Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum (Directed by Jon M. Chu)

    Wicked: For Good starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater (Directed by Jon M. Chu)

    Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston (Directed by Patty Jenkins)


     
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  • SEATED

    TOY STORY 5 Review, Friendship Advice and More | SEATED Podcast | Ep. 38

    06/28/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    WATCH ON YOUTUBE
    Hosts Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. are checking their screen time and heading back to the toy box for their review of Andrew Stanton's highly anticipated Pixar sequel, TOY STORY 5.
    Starring returning legends like Tom Hanks and Joan Cusack alongside new voices including Greta Lee and Craig Robinson, the film tackles the ultimate modern childhood showdown: Toys vs. Tech. As Bonnie gets glued to her shiny new "Lilypad" tablet, Woody, Buzz, and Jessie have to figure out their place and purpose in an increasingly digital world.
    Ray and Tre'vell get into the nitty-gritty of the film's execution, unpacking how Pixar handles this generational screen-time debate through the Black gaze, and whether the nostalgia-heavy sequel actually gives what it's supposed to give or if the franchise should have just stayed in the toy chest. Tune in for their hella honest verdict: is this animated adventure a "Seated," "Stream It," or a "Skip It?"
    Also in this episode, the duo opens the mailbag to dish out some much-needed friendship advice to a listener in need.
    Plus, the hosts play a special "Black & Animated" edition of the Black Cinema Games, highlighting the iconic Black voice talent in Pixar movies over the years. Finally, they close the show with Good Vibes Only, sharing what's bringing them joy this week.

     
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    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:02:29 - Listener Lounge: Selfcare Susie
    00:15:21 - Apply to Stony Brook University's 2026-2027 Podcast Incubator
    00:16:33 - Toy Story 5 Spoiler-Free Chat
    00:38:39 - Toy Story 5 Spoiler-Filled Review
    01:02:51 - Seated, Skip It, Stream It Verdict 
    01:04:12 - Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score, Letterboxd Rating
    01:04:50 - Black Critic Spotlight: George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
    54:23:01 - Black Cinema Games: Black & Animated - Pixar Edition
    01:07:00 - Good Vibes Only: Eve's NPR Tiny Desk Concert, The Blueprint Cécred Mini Documentary ft. Jay Z and Beyoncé
     
    CONNECT
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seatedshow,
    Website: https://www.seatedshow.com
    Email: holla@seatedshow.com
     
    CREDITS
    Hosts: Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. 
    Produced by: Slayzhon and FiftyLeven Media
    Editor: Ray Love Jr.
    Theme Music: Buckroll
    Animation: Agung Adhi
    Location Partner: The WalkGood Yard ( @WalkGoodLA )
    Creative Consultant: Jade Fox ( ⁨@iamjadefox⁩  )
    Publicity: House of Heralds
     
    TITLES DISCUSSED
    A Bug's Life starring Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hayden Panettiere (Directed by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton)

    Coyote Vs. Acme starring John Cena, Will Forte, Lana Condor, P.J. Byrne (Directed by Dave Green)

    Elemental starring Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi (Directed by Peter Sohn)

    Elio starring Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett (Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi)

    Finding Dory starring Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O'Neill, Kaitlin Olson (Directed by Andrew Stanton)

    For All Mankind starring Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten (Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi)

    Frozen 2 starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff (Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee)

    Hexed starring Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry (Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand)

    The Incredibles starring Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox (Directed by Brad Bird)

    Inside Out 2 starring Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira (Directed by Kelsey Mann)

    Lightyear starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi (Directed by Angus MacLane)

    Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom (Created by Dan Fogelman)

    Ralph Breaks The Internet starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson (Directed by Rich Moore, Phil Johnston)

    Raya And The Last Dragon starring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan (Directed by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada)

    Soul starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House (Directed by Pete Docter)

    Toy Story starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney (Directed by John Lasseter)

    Toy Story 3 starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ned Beatty (Directed by Lee Unkrich)

    Toy Story 4 starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale (Directed by Josh Cooley)

    WALL-E starring Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard (Directed by Andrew Stanton)

     
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  • SEATED

    DISCLOSURE DAY Review + MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE and More | SEATED Podcast | Ep. 37

    06/20/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    WATCH ON YOUTUBE
    Hosts Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. are grabbing their tinfoil hats and looking to the stars for their review of Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated sci-fi thriller, DISCLOSURE DAY.
    Starring heavy hitters like Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt, and Josh O'Connor, the film tackles extraterrestrial contact, government secrets, and what happens to humanity when the intergalactic tea is finally spilled. Tune in for their hella honest verdict: is this close encounter a "Seated," "Stream It," or a "Skip It?"
    Ray also channels the power of Grayskull with a quick capsule review of the nostalgic, sword-and-sorcery reboot, MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE.
    Plus, the hosts play a special "Canon Cousins" edition of the Black Cinema Games, highlighting iconic movies that share the same alien encounter thematic bloodline as Disclosure Day. Finally, they close the show with Good Vibes Only, sharing what's bringing them joy this week.
     
    JOIN THE SEATED MOVIE CLUB
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    00:00:00:00 - Intro
    00:02:22:17 - Fresh Out: Masters of the Universe
    00:08:29:14 - Apply to Stony Brook University's 2026-2027 Podcast Incubator: https://podcastfellows.org/apply
    00:09:41:22 - Disclosure Day Spoiler-Free Chat
    00:31:14:05 - Disclosure Day Spoiler-Filled Review
    00:50:56:10 - Seated, Skip It, Stream It Verdict 
    00:51:43:22 - Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score, Letterboxd Rating
    00:53:16:20 - Black Critic Spotlight: Shakyl Lambert, CG Magazine
    00:54:23:01 - Black Cinema Games: Canon Cousins - Alien Encounters
    01:04:03:21 - Good Vibes Only: Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball Mic Toss, Cannonball with Wesley Morris ft. Angelica Jade Bastién

    CONNECT
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seatedshow,
    Website: https://www.seatedshow.com
    Email: holla@seatedshow.com
     
    CREDITS
    Hosts: Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. 
    Produced by: Slayzhon and FiftyLeven Media
    Editor: Ray Love Jr.
    Theme Music: Buckroll
    Animation: Agung Adhi
    Location Partner: The WalkGood Yard ( @WalkGoodLA )
    Creative Consultant: Jade Fox ( ⁨@iamjadefox⁩  )
    Publicity: House of Heralds


    TITLES DISCUSSED
    Amistad starring Djimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Hopkins, Morgan Freeman (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    Close Encounters of the Third Kind starring Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    The Color Purple starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    The Creator starring John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe (Directed by Gareth Edwards)

    Dead Man's Wire starring Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery, Colman Domingo, Al Pacino (Directed by Gus Van Sant)

    Disclosure Day starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial starring Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote, Dee Wallace (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    The Fifth Element starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm (Directed by Luc Besson)

    Independence Day starring Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell (Directed by Roland Emmerich)

    Jaws starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    Jurassic Park starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    Masters of the Universe starring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto (Directed by Travis Knight)

    Michael starring Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller (Directed by Antoine Fuqua)

    A Quiet Place: Day One starring Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou (Directed by Michael Sarnoski)

    Saving Private Ryan starring Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Matt Damon (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    Star Wars: The Force Awakens starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Harrison Ford (Directed by J.J. Abrams)


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  • SEATED

    SCARY MOVIE Review with Jade and XD + The Wayans Cinematic Universe Trivia | SEATED Podcast | Ep. 36

    06/11/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    WATCH ON YOUTUBE
    For their very first "Kick-It" episode, hosts Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. are pulling up extra chairs for their favorite chaotic cousins Jade and X.D. from the hit podcast Jade + X.D.! Together, the crew is grabbing their Ghostface masks and heading to the theater to unpack the highly anticipated horror-comedy reboot, SCARY MOVIE.
    Tune in for their hella honest verdict: is this spoof spectacular a "Seated," "Stream It," or a "Skip It?"
    Plus, the hosts and their guests play a special "Wayans Cinematic Universe" edition of the Black Cinema Games, highlighting the box office classics of the legendary Black comedy dynasty for the culture. Finally, they close the show with Good Vibes Only, sharing what's bringing them joy this week. 
     
    JOIN THE SEATED MOVIE CLUB
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    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:01:10 - The Kick-It Lounge: Jade + XD's Faves
    00:13:40 - Attend Historically Black Phrases Live! In Boston 
    00:15:15 - Scary Movie Spoiler-Free Chat
    00:29:50 - Scary Movie Spoiler-Filled Review: All The Movies Referenced In Scary Movie
    00:53:19 - Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score, Letterboxd Rating
    00:53:44 - Black Critic Spotlight: Rendy Jones for RendyReviews.com
    00:55:43 - Seated, Skip It, Stream It Verdict
    00:58:46 - Apply to Stony Brook University's 2026-2027 Podcast Incubator: https://podcastfellows.org/apply
    00:59:58 - Black Cinema Games: The Wayans Cinematic Universe
    01:12:58 - Good Vibes Only: Password Hosted by Keke Palmer (Season 3), One Album A Day, Tennis, House Guest ft. Quinta Brunson
     
    CONNECT
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seatedshow,
    Website: https://www.seatedshow.com
    Email: holla@seatedshow.com
     
    CREDITS
    Hosts: Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. 
    Produced by: Slayzhon and FiftyLeven Media
    Editor: Ray Love Jr.
    Theme Music: Buckroll
    Animation: Agung Adhi
    Location Partner: The WalkGood Yard ( @WalkGoodLA )
    Creative Consultant: Jade Fox ( ⁨@iamjadefox⁩  )
    Publicity: House of Heralds
     
    TITLES DISCUSSED
    Baby Boy starring Tyrese Gibson, Taraji P. Henson, Omar Gooding, Snoop Dogg (Directed by John Singleton)

    Beauty Shop starring Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone, Andie MacDowell, Alfre Woodard (Directed by Bille Woodruff)

    Big Hero 6 starring Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller (Directed by Don Hall, Chris Williams)

    The Blackening starring Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo (Directed by Tim Story)

    The Color Purple starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey (Directed by Steven Spielberg)

    Crooklyn starring Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo, David Patrick Kelly, Zelda Harris (Directed by Spike Lee)

    Dance Flick starring Shoshana Bush, Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins, Affion Crockett (Directed by Damien Dante Wayans)

    Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood starring Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Tracey Cherelle Jones, Chris Spencer (Directed by Paris Barclay)

    Drop starring Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jeffery Self (Directed by Christopher Landon)

    Fifty Shades of Black starring Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk, Fred Willard, Mike Epps (Directed by Michael Tiddes)

    The Five Heartbeats starring Robert Townsend, Michael Wright, Leon, Harry Lennix (Directed by Robert Townsend)

    A Haunted House starring Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Cedric the Entertainer, Nick Swardson (Directed by Michael Tiddes)

    A Haunted House 2 starring Marlon Wayans, Jaime Pressly, Essence Atkins, Gabriel Iglesias (Directed by Michael Tiddes)

    Jackie's Back starring Jenifer Lewis, Tim Curry, Whoopi Goldberg, Loretta Devine (Directed by Robert Townsend)

    Juwanna Man starring Miguel A. Núñez Jr., Vivica A. Fox, Kevin Pollak, Tommy Davidson (Directed by Jesse Vaughan)

    Let's Be Cops starring Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr., Rob Riggle, Nina Dobrev (Directed by Luke Greenfield)

    A Low Down Dirty Shame starring Keenen Ivory Wayans, Charles S. Dutton, Jada Pinkett Smith, Salli Richardson (Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans)

    Meteor Man starring Robert Townsend, Marla Gibbs, Eddie Griffin, Robert Guillaume (Directed by Robert Townsend)

    Mo Money starring Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Stacey Dash, Joe Santos (Directed by Peter MacDonald)

    Naked starring Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall, Jonathan Todd Jackson, Scott Foley (Directed by Michael Tiddes)

    The Other Guys starring Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton (Directed by Adam McKay)

    Polly starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Phylicia Rashad, Dorian Harewood, Barbara Barrie (Directed by Debbie Allen)

    Robert Townsend and His Partners in Crime Poster Vol. 1 starring Robert Townsend, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Paul Mooney (Directed by Robert Townsend, Walter C. Miller)

    Scary Movie (2000) starring Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans (Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans)

    Scary Movie (2026) starring Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall (Directed by Michael Tiddes)

    Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Danny DeVito (Directed by Joe Pytka)

    Up Up and Aways starring Michael J. Pagan, Robert Townsend, Alex Datcher, Sherman Hemsley (Directed by Robert Townsend)

    White Chicks starring Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jaime King, Frankie Faison (Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans)



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    Film Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
About SEATED
Hosted by movie critic Tre'vell Anderson and movie obsessive Ray Love Jr., SEATED aims to instigate the Black moviegoing experience through weekly conversations dissecting first-run films from the Black gaze. We also celebrate Black classics and faves with Black Cinema Games and share what's giving us Good Vibes Only with our recommendations segment. JOIN THE SEATED MOVIE CLUB https://www.seatedshow.com/join CONNECT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seatedshow Website: https://www.seatedshow.com
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