WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Hosts Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. are grabbing their red capes and taking flight for their review of Craig Gillespie's gritty, highly anticipated cosmic revenge thriller, SUPERGIRL.

Starring Milly Alcock as a jaded Kara Zor-El, alongside a star-studded cast featuring Jason Momoa as Lobo, the film tackles trauma, vengeance, and what it means to be the Woman of Tomorrow.

Ray and Tre'vell get into the nitty-gritty of the film's execution, unpacking how this darker DC universe chapter holds up through the Black gaze and whether the blockbuster actually gives what it's supposed to give or just gets lost in space. Tune in for their hella honest verdict: is this intergalactic rescue mission a "Seated," "Stream It," or a "Skip It?"

Ray also drops in a special Fresh Out segment, unpacking their unfiltered reactions to the highs, lows, and culture-shifting moments of the 2026 BET Awards.

Plus, the hosts play a special "The Melanin Multiverse" edition of the Black Cinema Games, highlighting iconic Black characters from across the DC Universe. Finally, they close the show with Good Vibes Only, sharing what's bringing them joy this week.



JOIN THE SEATED MOVIE CLUB

https://www.seatedshow.com/join



00:00:00 - Intro

00:01:49 - Fresh Out: 2026 BET Awards hosted by Druski

00:15:08 - Apply to Stony Brook University's 2026-2027 Podcast Incubator: https://podcastfellows.org/apply

00:16:19 - Supergirl Spoiler-Free Chat

00:34:02 - Supergirl Spoiler-Filled Review

00:58:43 - Seated, Skip It, Stream It Verdict

00:59:58 - Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score, Letterboxd Rating

01:00:55 - Black Critic Spotlight: Chalice Williams, Black Girl Nerds

01:02:50 - Black Cinema Games: The Melanin Multiverse (DC Universe Edition)

01:15:55 - Good Vibes Only: Fred Hammond: Tiny Desk Concert, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer: Jenifer Lewis Is Surviving & Telling It All



CONNECT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seatedshow,

Website: https://www.seatedshow.com

Email: holla@seatedshow.com



CREDITS

Hosts: Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr.

Produced by: Slayzhon and FiftyLeven Media

Editor: Ray Love Jr.

Theme Music: Buckroll

Animation: Agung Adhi

Location Partner: The WalkGood Yard ( @WalkGoodLA )

Creative Consultant: Jade Fox ( ⁨@iamjadefox⁩ )

Publicity: House of Heralds



TITLES DISCUSSED

28 Years Later starring Cillian Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes (Directed by Danny Boyle)



Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson (Directed by James Wan)



Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi (Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra)



The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn (Directed by Brady Corbet)



Catwoman starring Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Lambert Wilson, Sharon Stone (Directed by Pitof)



Cruella starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser (Directed by Craig Gillespie)



Dumb Money starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera (Directed by Craig Gillespie)



Guardians of the Galaxy starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel (Directed by James Gunn)



The Help starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard (Directed by Tate Taylor)



Highest 2 Lowest starring Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, ASAP Rocky (Directed by Spike Lee)



Him starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker (Directed by Justin Tipping)



House of the Dragon starring Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans (Created by Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin)



I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson (Directed by Craig Gillespie)



John Wick starring Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki (Directed by Chad Stahelski)



Justice League starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot (Directed by Zack Snyder)



Lars and the Real Girl starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider, Kelli Garner (Directed by Craig Gillespie)



Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne (Directed by George Miller)



Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley (Directed by Robert Stromberg)



The Marvels starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson (Directed by Nia DaCosta)



Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff (Created by Bisha K. Ali)



Number One On The Call Sheet starring Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry (Directed by Reginald Hudlin, Shola Lynch)



One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall (Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson)



Pam and Tommy starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman (Created by Robert Siegel)



Pirates of the Caribbean starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley (Directed by Gore Verbinski)



Relationship Goals starring Kelly Rowland, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez (Directed by Linda Mendoza)



Ruth & Boaz starring Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Phylicia Rashad, Gregory Alan Williams (Directed by Alanna Brown)



Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku (Directed by Ryan Coogler)



Star Wars starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing (Directed by George Lucas)



Suicide Squad starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman (Directed by David Ayer)



Supergirl (2026) starring Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz (Directed by Craig Gillespie)



Superman (2026) starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced (Directed by James Gunn)



Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum (Directed by Jon M. Chu)



Wicked: For Good starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater (Directed by Jon M. Chu)



Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston (Directed by Patty Jenkins)







JOIN THE SEATED MOVIE CLUB

https://www.seatedshow.com/join