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Home &amp; Hosting with Loui Burke

Loui Burke
Home & GardenLeisure
Home &amp; Hosting with Loui Burke
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • Home &amp; Hosting with Loui Burke

    The Chic Host Checklist: Beyond the Table. Let's talk Atmosphere and Flow

    06/23/2026 | 40 mins.
    Alright, we know how to set a beautiful table by now. And if not, honestly, video is probably the better educational source, so go and find me on Instagram.
    This episode is about everything beyond the table. The music you put on before you do anything else, the bathroom guests absolutely notice, the porch light, the drinks station, the lighting, the food flow, the water jug, and the little old hospitality habits that keep a night moving.
    Because flowers and candles are lovely, obviously. But a gorgeous table doesn’t host the evening. You do.
    This is your chic hosting checklist for creating atmosphere, flow and a night that feels considered from front to back.
    Polished, not precious. Special, not stiff. And yes, water deserves a vessel.
  • Home &amp; Hosting with Loui Burke

    All There is to Know About Beds! How to Style a Bed Like a Designer: Linens, Layers, and Bedhead Secrets

    06/19/2026 | 52 mins.
    Want to achieve that fluffy, cloud-like boutique hotel bed at home? It takes a lot more than just throwing on a duvet set. This week, professional bed stylist Louis Berg shares the ultimate guide to bedroom styling and luxury bedding. Discover how to upscale your duvet for a plush look, the exact way to layer a flat sheet so it actually stays in place, and the truth about long-staple fibres like Egyptian cotton. Whether you're trying to figure out the right pillow formula or wondering how to care for linen wrinkles, this episode is your blueprint for a beautiful, comfortable bedroom.
  • Home &amp; Hosting with Loui Burke

    The Internet Got Mad at a Made Bed: Shamed or Just Shown?

    05/26/2026 | 40 mins.
    A few bed-making videos went viral, my Instagram following doubled in a week, and suddenly the internet had a lot to say about pillows, quilts, beige interiors and whether showing people how to make a bed properly counts as “shaming”.
    In this episode of Home and Hosting with Loui Burke, I’m unpacking the reaction to my fed-up bed-making videos, why the word “shame” gets used so quickly online, and why I think making your bed is about more than aesthetics. It is about routine, self-respect, domestic confidence and creating small moments of order in a world that often feels anything but.
    I also talk about the role of humour and tough love in making home advice cut through, why this content did not come from nowhere, and how teaching people to make a space feel like home has always been at the centre of what I do.
    Because no, it is not really about a perfect bed. It is about learning how to care for the space you are in now.
  • Home &amp; Hosting with Loui Burke

    10 Autumn & Winter Home Trends That Actually Make Your Home Feel Chic

    05/18/2026 | 35 mins.
    In this episode of Home and Hosting with Loui Burke, we’re talking through the 10 autumn and winter homeware trends worth paying attention to this season.
    From rich, spiced colour and darker timber to proper curtains, heritage patterns, collected metals, artisanal details and texture beyond bouclé, this episode is all about making your home feel warmer, more layered and more inviting as the weather cools down.
    Loui shares what he’s backing from the 2026 interiors conversation, what he’d avoid, and how to bring seasonal styling into your home without making it feel obvious, overly themed or like a retail display. Think cosy, chic and actually liveable.
    Perfect for anyone wanting to refresh their home for autumn and winter, add colour to a neutral space, create more atmosphere, or make their home feel more considered without buying into every trend.
    Follow Home and Hosting with Loui Burke for more interiors, hosting, home styling and modern homemaking conversations.
  • Home &amp; Hosting with Loui Burke

    Is Your Home Empty, Cluttered or Considered? Let’s Fix That

    04/20/2026 | 30 mins.
    Is your home empty, cluttered or considered? In this episode of Home and Hosting with Loui Burke, I’m unpacking why a home can be clean and still feel cold, or styled and still feel busy, and how to find the balance between the two.
    From lighting, texture and warmth to editing, function and restraint, this episode is a practical guide to identifying what might be holding your space back and making your home feel more put together, without making it feel sterile or overdone.
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About Home &amp; Hosting with Loui Burke
Let's kick this much-awaited podcast into gear! I'm so excited to finally get behind the microphone and talk to you about all things home & hosting. I'm Loui Burke, known on TikTok and Instagram for my home tips and tricks - particularly my bed-making skills. I've got a background in design, photo styling and marketing. But I am now working as a full-time content creator. I hope you enjoy this podcast where I briefly touch on the importance of making up your home. As I personally feel like you deserve to make a space to retreat from the outside world.
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Home & GardenLeisure

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