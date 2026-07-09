A few bed-making videos went viral, my Instagram following doubled in a week, and suddenly the internet had a lot to say about pillows, quilts, beige interiors and whether showing people how to make a bed properly counts as “shaming”.

In this episode of Home and Hosting with Loui Burke, I’m unpacking the reaction to my fed-up bed-making videos, why the word “shame” gets used so quickly online, and why I think making your bed is about more than aesthetics. It is about routine, self-respect, domestic confidence and creating small moments of order in a world that often feels anything but.

I also talk about the role of humour and tough love in making home advice cut through, why this content did not come from nowhere, and how teaching people to make a space feel like home has always been at the centre of what I do.

Because no, it is not really about a perfect bed. It is about learning how to care for the space you are in now.