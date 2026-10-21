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9 episodes
- ZOLOG.Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ElvishBrewTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@elvishbrewInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/elvishbrew/LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/elvishbrewThe show is also available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7oaPCeTaPc5D6L3AIPeaZNAmazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/996b1af9-c049-407d-a474-d37534cfd232Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leveling-up-by-elvish-brew/id1843649030
- This is a rescue mission. I repeat - This is a rescue mission.Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ElvishBrewTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@elvishbrewInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/elvishbrew/LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/elvishbrewThe show is also available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7oaPCeTaPc5D6L3AIPeaZNAmazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/996b1af9-c049-407d-a474-d37534cfd232Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leveling-up-by-elvish-brew/id1843649030
- The squad is BACK. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ElvishBrewTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@elvishbrewInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/elvishbrew/LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/elvishbrewThe show is also available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7oaPCeTaPc5D6L3AIPeaZNAmazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/996b1af9-c049-407d-a474-d37534cfd232Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leveling-up-by-elvish-brew/id1843649030
- How are they going to get out of this one?TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@elvishbrewInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/elvishbrew/LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/elvishbrewThe show is also available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7oaPCeTaPc5D6L3AIPeaZNAmazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/996b1af9-c049-407d-a474-d37534cfd232Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leveling-up-by-elvish-brew/id1843649030-----------CHAPTERS0:00 Previously On11:25 Chapter 2 - Sugarforge's Secret Sauce46:14 Chapter 3 - The Vault49:02 Chapter 4 - Connections53:08 Epilogue: Back To The Heist-----------3D Model Credits:Gingerbread Man (https://skfb.ly/o9OLG) licensed under Creative Commons AttributionPodium Book (https://skfb.ly/orUvq) licensed under Creative Commons AttributionGargoyle sculpture - Indiana Limestone (https://skfb.ly/o7SSp) licensed under Creative Commons AttributionMaze Cube (https://skfb.ly/6Xx76) licensed under Creative Commons AttributionBank vault | Armored Door | Low poly (https://skfb.ly/6TYsx) licensed under Creative Commons Attribution
- The greatest D&D Heist... kinda.TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@elvishbrewInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/elvishbrew/LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/elvishbrewThe show is also available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7oaPCeT...Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/996...Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...-----------CHAPTERS0:00 Intro5:23 Prologue9:28 Chapter 1 - The Crew19:37 Chapter 2 - The Target22:00 Chapter 3 - The Challenge26:38 Chapter 4 - Mission Improbable59:45 Chapter 5 - The Candy Forest1:12:18 Chapter 6 - Leon Sugarforge-----------3D Model Credits:Gingerbread Man (https://skfb.ly/o9OLG) licensed under Creative Commons AttributionPodium Book (https://skfb.ly/orUvq) licensed under Creative Commons AttributionGargoyle sculpture - Indiana Limestone (https://skfb.ly/o7SSp) licensed under Creative Commons AttributionMaze Cube (https://skfb.ly/6Xx76) licensed under Creative Commons AttributionBank vault | Armored Door | Low poly (https://skfb.ly/6TYsx) licensed under Creative Commons Attribution
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About Leveling Up by Elvish Brew
Our gods are silent. Our heroes have failed. Our only hope lies in the hands of... Really? These guys? Are you sure?Podcast website
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