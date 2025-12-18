In the sixth episode of Season 5, Monica travels to Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park to meet with two crew members of the trail crew who work on one of Big Sur’s most beloved trails. She sits down with Riley Dunn and Margarita Munguia of the California State Parks Trail Crew, who worked on the complex repair of the Pfeiffer Falls Bridge after a massive redwood tree damaged it during a storm in 2023. Together they share their experience on this unique repair and what it takes to build trails that feel as natural as the forest itself.



With support from Save the Redwoods League and California State Parks, the Pfeiffer Falls Trail reopened in June 2025 and once again guided visitors through the redwoods to the waterfall. Recorded on location, this episode offers an inside look at the invisible work that goes into keeping these trails accessible for visitors. It reminds us that every trail we walk is a testament to connection, resilience, and the enduring spirit of those who care and are influenced by the redwoods.



Riley Dunn is a Park Maintenance Worker I for the Monterey District/Statewide Trail Crew who leads complex trail projects in state parks around Monterey and Big Sur. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in Landscape Architecture and Environmental Studies, but chose a career in trails over the typical office job. Riley has always been an avid hiker who loves maps and adventuring outdoors; she even thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail. Nowadays, she gets paid to hike and create positive outdoor experiences for others, but she still loves to go backpacking as a “civilian” whenever she can. Follow her on Instagram: @radunn11



Margarita is a trail worker at the Monterey District Trail Crew. She has worked on trails with the California Conservation Corps and Santa Ana Water Association since 2018. However, when she started working with state parks, she discovered a newfound passion for climbing redwoods. Follow her on Instagram: ⁠@margaritatonic