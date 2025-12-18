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I’ll Go If You Go Podcast

Save the Redwoods League
CATEGORY_NATUREScience
I’ll Go If You Go Podcast
Latest episode

39 episodes

  • I’ll Go If You Go Podcast

    Hello, friend.

    12/18/2025 | 17 mins.
    In the Season 5 finale, host Monica Carcamo‑Binetti returns to the redwoods to revisit a tree she considers a friend. She reflects on connection and gratitude, inviting listeners to say hello to a tree and to remember that we are never alone.

    Monica revisits the voices and stories from earlier episodes, weaving them into a warm moment of reflection on our relationships with the natural world and with each other. This special episode closes the season with gratitude for all who joined the journey and for the powerful connections we share with the forest.
  • I’ll Go If You Go Podcast

    More Connected Than You’d Think!

    11/20/2025 | 22 mins.
    In the seventh episode of Season 5, host Monica Carcamo-Binetti heads into the Santa Cruz Mountains to record on location at San Vicente Redwoods. She is joined by Sempervirens Fund natural resource manager Beatrix Jiménez-Helsley. Beatrix’s path into land stewardship began with a spark of awe for the redwoods’ cousin, the Giant Sequoias. That early wonder shaped her career dedicated to tending forests, protecting watersheds, and nurturing resilient ecosystems in a changing climate.

    Monica and Beatrix talk through the layers of restoration unfolding across this 9,000 acre landscape, from fuel reduction plots and post-fire recovery, to the quiet importance of leveraging manmade ponds that now serve as a habitat source for rare birds, raptors, and other native species.

    This conversation is also a reminder that stewardship is a shared responsibility. Beatrix reflects on the volunteers, local partners, and first-time hikers who care for these lands and reminds us that tending to the redwood ecosystem is not just environmental work but an essential act of community health and resilience.

    Recorded among sweeping ocean views, drifting fog, and the chorus of native birds, this episode invites listeners to step into San Vicente Redwoods and imagine what it means to co-exist with the landscape that sustains us.

    ---

    **Guest bio**

    Beatrix Jiménez-Helsley is an ecologist passionate about protecting and restoring California’s biodiversity. She has worked in academia, non-profit, and private sectors, with experience in research, fieldwork, community outreach, teaching, conservation land management and restoration, biological surveys, and construction management. Beatrix was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles and Downey and is a proud daughter of immigrants from Mexico and El Salvador. She loves discussing nature, science, and research, and sharing her love of California native plants and the vast ecodiversity in her region, and beyond. Beatrix holds a BA in Biology (CCS) and a minor in Earth Science from UC Santa Barbara.

    **Socials**

    IG: @botanicalbeatrix
  • I’ll Go If You Go Podcast

    Building More Than "Just a Bridge"

    10/22/2025 | 25 mins.
    In the sixth episode of Season 5, Monica travels to Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park to meet with two crew members of the trail crew who work on one of Big Sur’s most beloved trails. She sits down with Riley Dunn and Margarita Munguia of the California State Parks Trail Crew, who worked on the complex repair of the Pfeiffer Falls Bridge after a massive redwood tree damaged it during a storm in 2023. Together they share their experience on this unique repair and what it takes to build trails that feel as natural as the forest itself.

    With support from Save the Redwoods League and California State Parks, the Pfeiffer Falls Trail reopened in June 2025 and once again guided visitors through the redwoods to the waterfall. Recorded on location, this episode offers an inside look at the invisible work that goes into keeping these trails accessible for visitors. It reminds us that every trail we walk is a testament to connection, resilience, and the enduring spirit of those who care and are influenced by the redwoods.

    Riley Dunn is a Park Maintenance Worker I for the Monterey District/Statewide Trail Crew who leads complex trail projects in state parks around Monterey and Big Sur. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in Landscape Architecture and Environmental Studies, but chose a career in trails over the typical office job. Riley has always been an avid hiker who loves maps and adventuring outdoors; she even thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail. Nowadays, she gets paid to hike and create positive outdoor experiences for others, but she still loves to go backpacking as a “civilian” whenever she can. Follow her on Instagram: @radunn11

    Margarita is a trail worker at the Monterey District Trail Crew. She has worked on trails with the California Conservation Corps and Santa Ana Water Association since 2018. However, when she started working with state parks, she discovered a newfound passion for climbing redwoods. Follow her on Instagram: ⁠@margaritatonic
  • I’ll Go If You Go Podcast

    Healing Begins on a Redwood Walk

    09/24/2025 | 30 mins.
    Episode Description:

    In the fifth episode of Season 5, Monica sits down with Dr. David Rebanal, associate professor of public health at San Francisco State University, and Rizelle Jugarap, a master’s student researcher at San Francisco State. Together, they share insight from the Reclaiming Nature project. The project is a study that brought young people from Black, Latine, and Filipinx communities into the redwoods to explore whether walking among these ancient trees could reduce stress and even improve cellular health.

    With the support of Save the Redwoods League, participants had the chance to walk in the redwoods at Peter’s Creek and reclaim nature for themselves. Alongside the research, Rizelle and Dr. Rebanal reflect on moments of resistance turned into joy, and the hope that more people can experience the healing influence of the redwoods. This episode reminds us that redwoods are not silent, instead they guide us towards connection, resilience, and reclaiming something within ourselves.

    Guest Bio:

    Dr. R. David Rebanal is a co-investigator of the Reclaiming Nature project. He is an Associate Professor of Public Health in the College of Health and Social Sciences at San Francisco State University. His research objective focuses on building evidence for policy and population-level interventions focused on structural and social determinants of health inequities. He conducts epidemiological research and mixed-methods evaluations, with a focus on social and political determinants of racial health inequities. He is also a Co-Investigator with a team of BIPOC SF State researchers funded by NIH to study anti-racist healing in nature program for urban Black, Latinx, Filipinx, and Pacific Islander young adults by measuring biomarkers of stress and other psychosocial factors. He is Affiliate Faculty at the SFSU Health Equity Institute.

    Rizelle Jugarap is a 2nd year Master's student studying Cell and Molecular Biology at San Francisco State University. She has previously also worked on the Reclaiming Nature, Hood to Woods Project as an undergraduate student and research technician/ Student Insider Researcher (SIIR) Coordinator. In her free time, Rizelle enjoys drawing and going to Pilates. Follow her on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rizelle-jugarap/
  • I’ll Go If You Go Podcast

    A Naturalist Homecoming

    08/19/2025 | 23 mins.
    In the fourth episode of season 5, Monica sits down with Daisy Prado, community organizer and founder of City Gurlz Hike. City Gurlz Hike is a collective that creates spaces for Black, Latina, Indigenous women and non-binary folks to feel at home on the trails across San Francisco.
    Through the support of a single Mom who made sure Daisy had the chance to explore, volunteer, and ask questions, Daisy grew up with a love of the outdoors. Although her life took many turns that pulled her away from the outdoors, Daisy shares how that foundation helped her build a path back to the wonder of nature. Recently certified as a California Naturalist, Daisy explains how training, community and representation shaped her journey and how she plans to continue bringing along others with her. Daisy’s path reminds us that the seeds of curiosity planted and supported in childhood can grow into movements that connect people to each other, to land, and to lasting stewardships. 

    Daisy Prado
    Daisy Prado is a storyteller and advocate for outdoor equity, dedicated to championing women of color in San Francisco. With a deep commitment to community change and equity, Daisy has worked with numerous organizations at the intersection of reproductive and environmental justice. In 2022, she founded City Gurlz Hike, an urban hiking and community program designed to create spaces for Black, Indigenous, and women of color to connect, play, and thrive in San Francisco's outdoors and beyond. City Gurlz Hike has brought together hundreds of women from San Francisco and the Bay Area, connecting them to local parks, camping adventures, and visits to State Parks.

    Socials:
    Personal Instagram - @thedaisyprado
    City Gurlz Hike Instagram - @citygurlzhike

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About I’ll Go If You Go Podcast

On I’ll Go If You Go, we have thought-provoking conversations with emerging environmental leaders from diverse backgrounds who explore and work in the outdoors. By examining how we think, work, and play in the outdoors, we’re building community and illuminating how people from all walks of life experience nature and conservation, in the redwoods and beyond.
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CATEGORY_NATUREScience

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