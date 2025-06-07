Powered by RND
国家大剧院|聆听古典
  • 国家大剧院7月音乐演出推荐
    聆听古典，让音乐点亮你的生活【本期曲目】玫瑰人生布鲁克纳第五交响曲 第四乐章巴赫d小调第一键盘协奏曲（羽管键琴改钢琴）第一乐章勃拉姆斯第二钢协 第三乐章圣桑d小调第一小提琴、钢琴奏鸣曲 适中的快板《西部女郎》男高音咏叹调 第三幕“请让她相信我自由地去到远方”
    --------  
    57:38
  • 【聆听古典】巨人的背影•钢琴大师波利尼
    聆听古典，让音乐点亮你的生活~本期撰稿：建叔本期播音、制作：微微本期曲目：肖邦 第一钢琴协奏曲肖邦 练习曲莫扎特 第十九钢琴协奏曲普罗科菲耶夫 第七钢琴奏鸣曲贝多芬 合唱幻想曲
    --------  
    40:10
  • 【聆听古典】横跨四个世纪的声音，“24K纯金”歌喉带你穿越古今
    聆听古典，让音乐点亮你的生活~【本期曲目】乔伊斯·迪多纳托《自然乐园》【本期文案、播音】微微
    --------  
    22:18
  • 【聆听古典 】他为何被称为“交响曲之父”
    聆听古典，让音乐点亮你的生活~【本期曲目】约瑟夫·海顿——D大调第6号交响曲“早晨”第一乐章：柔板-快板升F小调第45号交响曲“告别”第四乐章：急板-柔板D大调第96号交响曲“奇迹”第四乐章：活泼的【本期撰稿】建叔【本期播音】微微
    --------  
    23:45
  • 【聆听古典】俄罗斯“交响旗舰”与传奇“肖五”
    聆听古典，让音乐点亮你的生活~本期曲目：肖斯塔科维奇 《d小调第5交响曲》本期撰稿：建叔本期播音：微微
    --------  
    29:00

About 国家大剧院|聆听古典

聆听，让艺术改变生活！经典片段赏析、最新演出动态、独特文艺解读，歌剧、音乐、舞蹈、戏剧、戏曲，精彩轮番上演！
