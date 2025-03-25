PSM No. 1 - Final Fantasy VII [S1E1]

The very first issue of PlayStation Magazine went big on "independent" 'tude, and on Final Fantasy VII--including cover art, a massive walkthrough, and a five-star review of the game that would redefine a series, a genre, and arguably the top console of the 32-bit generation. Ty and Aidan go deep on the conflicting tensions inherent in independent and official publications, and what those terms even mean in 2025. They also, of course, flip through the issue, talk about the various sections, and review the review of Final Fantasy VII. They couldn't help but run a little long talking about the significance of FFVII to their lives as gamers and creators--but hey, what else is a podcast for?Please rate or review FunFactor wherever you're getting your podcasts, and please consider supporting us directly by becoming a member at FunFactorPod.com!-----Sources include the Internet Archive, Retromags.com, our original research, and our personal magazine collections.The FunFactor theme, and all other original songs, are composed and performed by Millennium Falck. Check out his work at millenniumfalck.com!