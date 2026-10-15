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6 episodes
- Vanity Fair senior staff writer Ta-Nehisi Coates’ latest column catalogs the sweeping impact that Donald Trump’s second term in office has had on American life and reckons with the profound damage the administration has done to the country’s institutions. Speaking to Mark Guiducci of Vanity Fair, Coates explores how Trump’s shameless behavior and flagrant disregard for norms have made him a “visionary” politician of this era. Why have much of the opposition and so many institutions failed to check the president’s power? “A heritage, a tradition, a legacy is not a thing that just kind of sits there and protects you. It has to be cared for. It has to be improved upon,” says Coates. “Maybe some of us got it in our head that these are not things that have to be fought for.” When it comes to the fight for the future, Coates wonders if Trump’s ability to see new political possibilities can be repurposed by other politicians and movements, like that of the Democratic Socialists of America. “You don’t have to root your imagination in the darkest fears, the rage, in the resentments of Americans,” he says. “You can perhaps root them somewhere else.”
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Sam Altman Talks Elon Musk, ‘Artificial,’ and the Future of Humanity (Part 1 of 2)10/06/2026 | 55 mins.Every day a new scientific breakthrough or existential threat seems to make the world more aware and more distrusting of an AI future that we’re told is rapidly approaching—whether we like it or not. And nobody is more recognized as the face of artificial intelligence—as a technology, an industry, and a civilizational shift—than Open AI founder and CEO Sam Altman. Long before he became a household name, Altman established a towering reputation in Silicon Valley: persuasive prodigy, visionary futurist, relentless CEO. But as OpenAI’s influence broke out of tech’s insular bubble, some of the very same traits that served him well in Northern California have become his greatest liabilities. In a far-ranging conversation taped in San Francisco on September 11th – the first of two sitdowns with Vanity Fair’s Mark Guiducci – Altman discusses his views on ChatGPT and suicide prevention, safety breaches, and the film ‘Artificial,’ in which Andrew Garfield plays him—along with much more. “I understand the instinct to say, ‘I don't want the change, I don't want the risk. Just stop it,’” Altman says. “I really hope that hundreds of years from now people look back at our lives and just can't believe how bad we had it.”
This is the first installment of a two-part interview with Altman. You can find the second installment on YouTube and podcast apps now.
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Sam Altman Talks Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and the Risk of Extinction (Part 2 of 2)10/06/2026 | 30 mins.In this second of two sitdowns with Vanity Fair’s Mark Guiducci, taped in San Francisco on October 2nd, OpenAI’s Sam Altman discusses the ‘accord’ signed by AI leaders and President Trump, defends his company’s record on safety-related slowdowns, and clarifies how he’d like to be remembered as the story of this era of technology is written. “I'm going to make many individual decisions you clearly won't like,” Altman says. “But if you look at the trajectory of what we have done over the last many years we've been offering this, it's imperfect, but I think remarkably good relative to what I feared it could have been.”
This is the second installment of a two-part interview with Altman. You can find the first installment on YouTube and podcast apps now.
Listen to and follow Fair Game from Vanity Fair on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Jeremy O. Harris Wants to Fix the American Theater — and the Rest of Society, Too10/02/2026 | 42 mins.When you sit down with playwright, producer, and provocateur Jeremy O. Harris, you never really know what you’re going to get; today’s conversation is no exception. In this episode of Fair Game, Harris and Vanity Fair’s Mark Guiducci touch on everything from Jeremy’s childhood to the Democratic Socialists of America, from the state of the American theater to why the tech industry’s leaders are not prioritizing giving back to society. They also discuss Jeremy’s 2018 theatrical debut, Slave Play, and why Jeremy pushed to make sure it made a splash. “People don't realize that every year that I wasn't making real money, my mom was calling me and saying, 'Goodyear's hiring. You could come back and work at the factory,'” Harris says. “I was doing anything I could to not go back to Virginia and have to work at a Burger King.”
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- On the first episode of Fair Game, Vanity Fair’s new interview show, Mark Guiducci sits down with actor, writer, and director Colman Domingo for a conversation about Colman’s career, sense of style, and philosophy on the world. They touch on Colman’s role as a peacemaker on the set of Euphoria, his performance as Joe Jackson in Michael, and his early work in a political children’s circus where he played a salamander on stilts. “I've had to build this career,” Domingo says. “There's no career that looks like mine. No one writes musicals and plays and directs and acts and sings and dances… I created this space for myself. But it's not because I wanted to, it's because I had to”
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About Fair Game by Vanity Fair
A new interview show from Vanity Fair. Join Mark Guiducci for a series of in-depth and far-reaching conversations with the most interesting characters from the worlds of Hollywood, Politics, Style, Silicon Valley, and beyond. It's all Fair Game. Listen to and follow Fair Game from Vanity Fair on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
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