Every day a new scientific breakthrough or existential threat seems to make the world more aware and more distrusting of an AI future that we’re told is rapidly approaching—whether we like it or not. And nobody is more recognized as the face of artificial intelligence—as a technology, an industry, and a civilizational shift—than Open AI founder and CEO Sam Altman. Long before he became a household name, Altman established a towering reputation in Silicon Valley: persuasive prodigy, visionary futurist, relentless CEO. But as OpenAI’s influence broke out of tech’s insular bubble, some of the very same traits that served him well in Northern California have become his greatest liabilities. In a far-ranging conversation taped in San Francisco on September 11th – the first of two sitdowns with Vanity Fair’s Mark Guiducci – Altman discusses his views on ChatGPT and suicide prevention, safety breaches, and the film ‘Artificial,’ in which Andrew Garfield plays him—along with much more. “I understand the instinct to say, ‘I don't want the change, I don't want the risk. Just stop it,’” Altman says. “I really hope that hundreds of years from now people look back at our lives and just can't believe how bad we had it.”



This is the first installment of a two-part interview with Altman. You can find the second installment on YouTube and podcast apps now.



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