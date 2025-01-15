Everyday Sommelier with Kristi Mayfield, Wine Educator

Are Old World and New World Labels Still Relevant?: Challenging Traditional Wine Categories with Kelsey Kramer
Do you know why some wines are labeled "Old World" while others are "New World," especially when some of those "New World" regions have been making wine for centuries? Wine lovers often feel restricted by these traditional categorizations, missing out on amazing wines because they're labeled in ways that don't reflect modern winemaking realities. In this episode, I'm joined by Kelsey Kramer, Director of Education at William Chris Wine Company and Wine Enthusiast Future 40 Tastemaker, to explore why these traditional wine categories might be outdated and what that means for today's wine drinker. BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER: Why traditional "Old World" and "New World" wine categories might be limiting your enjoymentHow modern winemaking techniques and consumer preferences are blurring these traditional linesA fresh perspective on how to think about wine styles without getting caught up in outdated labels
Master the Art of Wine Tasting: 3 Insider Tips You Need to Know
Wine tastings are an incredible way to explore wine styles, regions, and varieties. But let's face it, they can also be chaotic, overwhelming, and, if you're not careful, downright exhausting. In this episode, we're taking the guesswork out of wine-tasting events with 3 insider tips to help you sip with confidence, maximize your experience, and walk away feeling like a pro. Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned enthusiast, these tips will transform your approach to wine tastings forever.What You'll Learn in This Episode:How to Create a Pre-Game Strategy: Learn why reviewing event maps, skipping familiar wines, and avoiding brushing your teeth before tasting are game-changers.The Dos and Don'ts of Wine Events: From what to wear to how (and why) to spit, avoid rookie mistakes that can derail your tasting experience.Be Present and Learn: Find out how to take meaningful notes, skip over-analysis, and make the most of every sip.
Wine Certifications Decoded: Finding Your Path with GuildSOMM's Jenny Hemmer
Been dreaming about turning your wine passion into a career but don't know where to start? Many wine enthusiasts feel overwhelmed by the alphabet soup of wine certifications (WSET, CMS, SWE) and aren't sure which path is right for them – or if they need certification at all.In this episode, GuildSOMM Executive Director Jenny Hemmer shares insider insights about wine education paths, helping you understand your options whether you're an enthusiast or an aspiring industry professional. BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER: How to choose the right wine certification path based on your personal "why"Alternative ways to build wine knowledge without formal certification Career opportunities in wine beyond restaurant and retail settings Click here for more information about Guildsomm.
Alcohol-Free Wine Explained: How It’s Made and Why You Should Care
Alcohol-free or non-alcoholic wines are growing in popularity, but are they worth a try?In this episode of Everyday Sommelier, I dive deep into the world of non-alcoholic wines—exploring how they're made, common misconceptions, and whether they can hold their own against traditional wines. If you've ever been curious but hesitant to try them, this episode will arm you with the knowledge you need to decide if these wines have a place in your glass. BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:The three main methods used to create alcohol-removed wines and their impact on flavor.Why non-alcoholic wines are often perceived as overpriced (and if they're worth it).How to incorporate alcohol-free or non-alcoholic wines into your routine—without sacrificing the joy of wine.RESOURCES:To see a cool video of the Reverse Osmosis process, click here!What better way to understand the Spinning Cone process than watching a video here! We love Wine Enthusiast's list of TOP NON-ALCOHOL WINES! Check it out HERE!
Dry January or Sober October? Why Wine Lovers Don't Need to Go 'All or Nothing’
Have you ever wondered if Dry January is worth the hype—or if there's a way to enjoy wine while being more mindful about your habits?In today's episode, we're diving into Dry January and its growing popularity, along with alternative approaches like Try January and Come Over October. Whether you're fully abstaining or just seeking balance, you'll learn how to make the most of these trends without feeling restricted or left out. BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER: Why Dry January has taken the world by storm and the surprising history behind itThe all-or-nothing mindset challenges wine lovers face during these months—and how to overcome themAlternatives like Try January, Try July, and Come Over October that encourage exploration, mindfulness, and connection without giving up wine altogether
About Everyday Sommelier with Kristi Mayfield, Wine Educator
Ever found yourself staring in the wine aisle at your local grocery store or sitting at a restaurant, totally clueless about which wine to choose? You know what you like when you taste it, but when it’s time to pick a bottle for your next dinner party or match it with a meal, you’re scanning labels, Googling wine pairings, and still second-guessing every choice.But here’s the thing: You don’t need to be a sommelier to enjoy wine confidently. With the right knowledge and a little guidance to understand wine lingo and unlock your own palate, you’ll be able to order at a restaurant without asking for a recommendation or walk into a wine shop and pick a bottle to pair with a meal like a pro.I’m your host, Kristi Mayfield, a certified sommelier who used to be the one staring at the shelf, swapping the bottle I chose for the one someone else recommended because I didn’t trust my own taste. But over the past 5 years, I’ve turned that confusion into expertise, teaching thousands of wine enthusiasts and professionals how to cut through the pretentiousness and complexity of wine so they can confidently choose and enjoy wines they love.Each week on the podcast, we’ll break down wine into simple, easy-to-understand terms. From regions and styles to winemaking techniques and tasting tips, you’ll get insights from experts and industry pros to help you grab a glass and learn wine your way.