Everyday Sommelier with Kristi Mayfield, Wine Educator

Are Old World and New World Labels Still Relevant?: Challenging Traditional Wine Categories with Kelsey Kramer

Send us a textDo you know why some wines are labeled "Old World" while others are "New World," especially when some of those "New World" regions have been making wine for centuries? Wine lovers often feel restricted by these traditional categorizations, missing out on amazing wines because they're labeled in ways that don't reflect modern winemaking realities. In this episode, I'm joined by Kelsey Kramer, Director of Education at William Chris Wine Company and Wine Enthusiast Future 40 Tastemaker, to explore why these traditional wine categories might be outdated and what that means for today's wine drinker. BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER: Why traditional "Old World" and "New World" wine categories might be limiting your enjoymentHow modern winemaking techniques and consumer preferences are blurring these traditional linesA fresh perspective on how to think about wine styles without getting caught up in outdated labelsLiked this episode? Share it and tag me @kristieverydaysommelier Love the show? Leave a review and let me know! CONNECT WITH KRISTI: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook GroupLove the EVERYDAY SOMMELIER soundtrack? Follow the amazing Raymond Revel on Instagram!Inspired by our artwork? Follow the uber talented Sophie Metzger on Instagram!