Epsiode 52: 10 Years of Australia in the ESC

We finally tackle what might be our second most common fan question, which is: why is Australia in Eurovision? The short answer is they're really good at it, but we've got the full answer, plus Australian commentary courtesy of Lachlan, the president of OGAE Australia, to give us all the inside info on the Aussie acts of the last decade. Jeremy doesn't want tomorrow, Dimitry is weightless in his love for Kate Miller-Heidke, Lachlan is close personal friends with legends, and Oscar is Montaigne all the way.