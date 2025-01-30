About Eurovangelists

What has more pomp, spectacle, and sequins than the Olympics, Wrestlemania, and RuPaul's Drag Race combined? The Eurovision Song Contest, Europe’s yearly competition to determine which country has the best original song. It's an extraordinary live musical showdown in which Europe’s most dynamic singers put it all on the line in the name of national pride. And Eurovangelists, a hilarious podcast about all things Eurovision, is here to help you get in on the fun! Each week, we’ll guide you through everything you need to know about the contest that gave us ABBA, Celine Dion, and a turkey puppet singing on behalf of Ireland. Join superfans Dimitry Pompée, Oscar Montoya, and Jeremy Bent as we get entirely too excited about the latest Eurovision news, argue about which song should win this year, and explore the most inspiring, bizarre, and hilarious stories from the Contest’s start in 1956 all the way to today. Whether you’re a long-time Eurovision fan or completely new to it, we’ll make you into a Eurovangelist too!