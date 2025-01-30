National Final Season is about to start its crazy downhill decent towards Eurovision, and we've got the latest one before we're inundated with them. Luxembourg put on another great show with fantastic guest artists, and some very solid competitors as well. Jeremy celebrates a short king, Dimitry makes yet another impassioned speech against recency bias, and Oscar is a little put off by the strategizing.Watch the Luxembourg Song Contest with its excellent English language commentary here: https://play.rtl.lu/shows/lb/luxembourg-song-contest/episodes/r/3400839This week's companion playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/79JEp3eZUqXvMf48ITvy9E?si=Ui7j7xcoQyaogrSy3pGx2g
The Eurovangelists are Jeremy Bent, Oscar Montoya and Dimitry Pompée.The theme was arranged and recorded by Cody McCorry and Faye Fadem, and the logo was designed by Tom Deja.Production support for this show was provided by the Maximum Fun network.The show is edited by Jeremy Bent with audio mixing help was courtesy of Shane O’Connell.Find Eurovangelists on social media as @eurovangelists on Instagram and @eurovangelistspod.bsky.social on Bluesky, or send us an email at [email protected]. Head to https://maxfunstore.com/collections/eurovangelists for Eurovangelists merch. Also follow the Eurovangelists account on Spotify and check out our playlists of Eurovision hits, competitors in upcoming national finals, and companion playlists to every single episode, including this one!
--------
58:37
Epsiode 52: 10 Years of Australia in the ESC
We finally tackle what might be our second most common fan question, which is: why is Australia in Eurovision? The short answer is they're really good at it, but we've got the full answer, plus Australian commentary courtesy of Lachlan, the president of OGAE Australia, to give us all the inside info on the Aussie acts of the last decade. Jeremy doesn't want tomorrow, Dimitry is weightless in his love for Kate Miller-Heidke, Lachlan is close personal friends with legends, and Oscar is Montaigne all the way.This week's companion playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3SbgdmkFqy9k9Ok2xNlcgJ?si=RzkMgKKbQsyIjFq4qfO3Tw
--------
1:02:02
Episode 51: Happy Eurovangeversary
Can you believe it's been a whole year since our first episode? We kind of can't either, but it's true: we've reached our Eurovangeversary! We look back at the past year, answer a few postcards, and challenge each other to a few games, so come join the party. Jeremy's haunting his fellow hosts with the ghost of episodes past, Dimitry has a bone to pick with the ESC 250(s), and Oscar wants us to defend some titles.This week's companion playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/26wP7JoRS6Sm8YMdJHZONL?si=qoZiFLATSe-HHFUEhnQKQQ
--------
1:06:22
Episode 50: National Final Preview 2025
It's officially 2025, which means it's national final season for Eurovision. Dimitry's put together a batch of the most compelling national finals based on accessibility, show quality, and of course, DRAMA. Jeremy loves a short setlist, Dimitry gets trolled by a coffee shop order, and Oscar prays for another glow up for Ireland. Keep track of the upcoming national finals with the helpful calendar from Eurovisionworld: https://eurovisionworld.com/eurovision/calendarThis week's companion playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/421iUNSzdj2piiwGH0Gn5L?si=KdOJbdu2QpKaMNK7uj4E3Q
--------
1:01:54
Episode 49: Albania's Festivali i Këngës
Happy New Year! We've reached our second national final of the 2025 Eurovision season, and it's Albania's venerable Festivali i Këngës, now in its 63rd year. We're excited for this year's revamp thanks to new director of FIK, Elhaida Dani, and we talk about our favorites and least favorites from the final night of performances. Jeremy's pleasantly surprised by a Williamsburg hipster, Dimitry urges singers to once again stay in their lane, and Oscar's got some fashion suggestions for a fellow host.Watch Festivali i Këngës on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b099ZE6pGLIThis week's companion playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1CSdIzLm2IAWK6ti1JNS3n?si=w-toxj64QY6I0mkPCGc4NA
What has more pomp, spectacle, and sequins than the Olympics, Wrestlemania, and RuPaul's Drag Race combined? The Eurovision Song Contest, Europe’s yearly competition to determine which country has the best original song. It's an extraordinary live musical showdown in which Europe’s most dynamic singers put it all on the line in the name of national pride. And Eurovangelists, a hilarious podcast about all things Eurovision, is here to help you get in on the fun!
Each week, we’ll guide you through everything you need to know about the contest that gave us ABBA, Celine Dion, and a turkey puppet singing on behalf of Ireland. Join superfans Dimitry Pompée, Oscar Montoya, and Jeremy Bent as we get entirely too excited about the latest Eurovision news, argue about which song should win this year, and explore the most inspiring, bizarre, and hilarious stories from the Contest’s start in 1956 all the way to today. Whether you’re a long-time Eurovision fan or completely new to it, we’ll make you into a Eurovangelist too!