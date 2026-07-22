In Part 3 of a special offseason projection series, Jack Miller, Mark Dankenbring, and Ben Gretch analyze the AFC West and turn their projections process into actionable advice.

In Part 4 of a special offseason projection series, Jack Miller, Mark Dankenbring, and Ben Gretch analyze the NFC West and turn their projections process into actionable advice.

In Part 5 of a special offseason projection series, Jack Miller, Mark Dankenbring, and Ben Gretch analyze the NFC North and turn their projections process into actionable advice.

In Part 6 of a special offseason projection series, Jack Miller, Mark Dankenbring, and Ben Gretch analyze the AFC North and turn their projections process into actionable advice.

In Part 7 of a special offseason projection series, Jack Miller, Mark Dankenbring, and Ben Gretch analyze the AFC East and turn their projections process into actionable advice.

About Establish the Edge Fantasy Football

About Establish the Edge Fantasy Football

About Establish the Edge Fantasy Football

Looking to step out and compete beyond your home fantasy football league? Mike Leone and guests cover a wide range of topics for serious players, including strategies for Best Ball, high-stakes formats like FFPC, NFFC, Dynasty Leagues, and more. This podcast is for players looking to go deeper -- and find their edge.