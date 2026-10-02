Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama

While Episode 7 is baking in the oven, I'd love to present the trailer for Witchpunk -- a cyberpunk epic from Citeog Podcasts. Its entire first season is out now and I highly recommend checking it out! If you like the themes, worldbuilding, and sound design in Dustwalker, you'll probably love Witchpunk.



Listen to Witchpunk by searching for the show on your podcatcher of choice, or follow the link here: https://pod.link/1890465291



Witchpunk is a dystopian, cyberpunk, science fiction audio drama. 22nd Century America is crumbling from relentless climate change, collapsing supply chains and recurrent pandemics. Brash cities like New New York are built inland from their flooded originals. The Mid-West is militia-controlled as civil war 3.1 plays out, and the South belongs to the extremist Dominion. Corporations struggle for ascendency while new quantum technology has leaked onto the streets and been repurposed by street witches ("Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”). Large swathes of the population have been reduced to nomadic status, migrating in their RV’s from one Park and Work to another, while the wealthy watch from the orbitals overhead.



For the crew of the semi-legit landship, the Strega, it’s the first job since the death of their captain, Devereaux, and they had hoped this job would be an easy one - get the cargo from Mexico City to St Louis and a data package to flooded Manhattan. But there’s something very odd about the cargo and the strain is beginning to tell on them. Season One follows the crew of the Strega as they navigate ambushes, hurricanes, betrayals and corporate warfare, en route to old New York. What are they carrying? More importantly, have they been set up and will they make it all the way?



Henry, their pilot, seeks to step up into the captain’s role while secretly still looking for Devereaux, not convinced she is dead. Alice, their combat witch, is torn between the family life she has built for herself and her need for the thrill of violence. Franklin, ex-corporate gunman, brings the firepower but is acutely aware that he is getting too old for the job. Roya, an escaped con, will join the team as their hacker, mainly because she doesn’t have any other plan to survive.