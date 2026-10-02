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Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama

Calamity Valley Productions
DramaFiction
Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama

    Trailer: Witchpunk

    10/02/2026 | 1 mins.
    While Episode 7 is baking in the oven, I'd love to present the trailer for Witchpunk -- a cyberpunk epic from Citeog Podcasts. Its entire first season is out now and I highly recommend checking it out! If you like the themes, worldbuilding, and sound design in Dustwalker, you'll probably love Witchpunk.

    Listen to Witchpunk by searching for the show on your podcatcher of choice, or follow the link here: https://pod.link/1890465291

    Witchpunk is a dystopian, cyberpunk, science fiction audio drama. 22nd Century America is crumbling from relentless climate change, collapsing supply chains and recurrent pandemics. Brash cities like New New York are built inland from their flooded originals. The Mid-West is militia-controlled as civil war 3.1 plays out, and the South belongs to the extremist Dominion. Corporations struggle for ascendency while new quantum technology has leaked onto the streets and been repurposed by street witches ("Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”). Large swathes of the population have been reduced to nomadic status, migrating in their RV’s from one Park and Work to another, while the wealthy watch from the orbitals overhead.

    For the crew of the semi-legit landship, the Strega, it’s the first job since the death of their captain, Devereaux, and they had hoped this job would be an easy one - get the cargo from Mexico City to St Louis and a data package to flooded Manhattan. But there’s something very odd about the cargo and the strain is beginning to tell on them. Season One follows the crew of the Strega as they navigate ambushes, hurricanes, betrayals and corporate warfare, en route to old New York. What are they carrying? More importantly, have they been set up and will they make it all the way?

    Henry, their pilot, seeks to step up into the captain’s role while secretly still looking for Devereaux, not convinced she is dead. Alice, their combat witch, is torn between the family life she has built for herself and her need for the thrill of violence. Franklin, ex-corporate gunman, brings the firepower but is acutely aware that he is getting too old for the job. Roya, an escaped con, will join the team as their hacker, mainly because she doesn’t have any other plan to survive.
  • Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama

    Episode 6: Silence, Collusion, Death

    09/17/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    The Eye is no longer safe. Has it ever been?

    Content Warnings: This episode contains distant explosions from 0:03-0:05, discussion of human experimentation, references to a past abusive relationship, and contains several instances of high-pitched shrieking. Timestamps are listed below. Listener discretion is advised.

    Shrill screams interspersed between 51:44-53:02

    Episode transcripts available at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yEaSAC7SjgbMT3VxG2ojYeeBhVDYexot?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yEaSAC7SjgbMT3VxG2ojYeeBhVDYexot?usp=drive_link

    Duststone Theme by Teala Torres, heard at the end of the security hearing.

    In this episode, you heard:

    Jayde Violet Hampton-VanSant as Kove

    Nyx Calder as Arius Rosemund

    David John-Bores as Deveraux Menzi

    Dylan Nguyen as Orator Tuân & additional voices

    Luiza Mendes as Senator Dahlia

    Adam Robinson as Archjudge Runo

    Edwyn Tiong as Security Advisor Sunn

    Nina Nikolic as Counselor

    Little Lobstrosity as Senator

    Althea Walmisley as Senator Lysander

    Trenton Butt as Jean the Reporter

    Moe Finch as the Voice of the Credits

    Dustwalker screams curtesy of Savy Des-Etages.https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yEaSAC7SjgbMT3VxG2ojYeeBhVDYexot?usp=sharing

    Crew:

    Executive Producer, Writer, Director: Bren McQuillan

    Sound Designer, Primary Mix Engineer, Co-Mastering Engineer: Bren McQuillan

    Secondary Mix Engineer & Co-Mastering Engineer: Aaron Paolucci

    Additional Music Credits:

    Vivaldi: The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in E Major, Op. 8 No. 1, RV 269 "Spring": II. Largo e pianissimo sempre, performed by Michelle Ross, Eric Jacobsen, Odyssey Orchestra

    Mozart: Violin Sonata in E minor, K. 304 I. Allegro, performed by Conway Kuo, Blair McMillen

    Marker 0 by Luba Hilman

    Jordskred by Anna Dager, Hanna Ekström

    Insanity Unleashed by Stefan Ekström

    SFX and additional music courtesy of Epidemic Sound. Cane SFX courtesy of Maddie Cooper on Freesound.org.

    Episode art by Bren McQuillan.

    Website
  • Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama

    Trailer: The Twelvelms Conspiracy

    07/07/2026 | 2 mins.
    I’m very excited to present the trailer for The Twelvelms Conspiracy, a fantasy mystery audio drama by Eira Major, the creator of Remnants, Not Quite Dead and Spirit Box Radio. It’s one of my favorite shows at the moment — intriguing, disturbing at times, and filled with well-thought-out magic and mythology. If you’re enjoying the worldbuilding and intrigue of Dustwalker, you’ll probably love Twelvelms.

    Set in a magical world hidden just out of sight, it’s a story fraught with social and class tension, exploring what it means to belong, and what it means to live with the legacy of terrible decisions made generations ago, whose consequences have shaped everything around you.

    Cyan Goodman does not belong at twelvelms and everyone knows it. Especially him. The university has trained the finest mages in magedom for centuries, but Cyan only found out it existed two weeks ago. Out of his depth, with nowhere else to go, Cyan is allowed to enroll at Twelvelms under one condition; that he keeps the circumstances under which he was admitted completely secret.

    To make things more complicated, the only reason he was given a space at the school at all is because another boy has gone missing, under extremely mysterious circumstances. It seems like there’s a much bigger problem lurking just out of sight at Twelvelms, one which reaches far beyond Cyan’s secrets and into the foundations of magedom itself.

    Cyan narrates his story years after these events, and his circumstances have become even stranger...

    Find out more at [https://hangingslothstudios.com/twelvelms/ ](
  • Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama

    Episode 5: Family

    06/25/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Maybe there's more to Arius than meets the eye.

    Content Warnings: This episode contains cursing, depictions of heavy drinking, discussion of an unwanted pregnancy, references to a past abusive relationship, and distant explosions from 1:11:03 through 1:11:40. Not intended for kids. Listener discretion is advised.

    Episode transcripts

    In this episode, you heard:

    Jayde Violet Hampton-VanSant as Kove

    Nyx Calder as Arius Rosemund

    Kit Paterson as Young Arius

    Kadecia as Romina

    Amy D. Davis and Katelyn Martin as Coriander

    Trenton Butt as Sterling

    Kirsty Woolven as Cirrus

    Moe Finch as the Voice of the Credits

    Additional Voices:

    Althea Walmisley as Student

    Savy Des-Etages as Woman

    Additional music credits:

    Duplicity by Christoffer Moe Ditlevsen and Karoliina Gabel

    Crazy Blues and Mem'ries of You, Mammy by Mamie Smith, heard during the tonic scene

    Eleven Steps Ahead by Stefan Ekström

    Dauntless by Hanna Ekström, heard during Arius' memory sequence

    Unconventional Wisdom by Howard Harper-Barnes

    Epilogue by Hanna Ekström and DEX 1200

    Decomposed by Philip Ayers

    Crew:

    Executive Producer, Writer, Director: Bren McQuillan

    Sound Designer, Primary Mix Engineer, Co-Mastering Engineer: Bren McQuillan

    Secondary Mix Engineer & Co-Mastering Engineer: Aaron Paolucci

    SFX and additional music courtesy of Epidemic Sound.

    Episode art by Bren McQuillan.

    Support the show on Patreon
  • Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama

    Dustwalker Episodes 1-4 Bloopers!

    05/03/2026 | 5 mins.
    See more behind-the-scenes content at patreon.com/dustwalkerpod
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About Dustwalker: A Science-Fantasy Audio Drama
Kove, a teenage mercenary, and Arius, a deceptively powerful politician, form an uneasy alliance to bring down the leader of an authoritarian theocracy. A full-cast, science-fantasy audio drama.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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