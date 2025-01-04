Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsDolphins at Midnight
Listen to Dolphins at Midnight in the App
Listen to Dolphins at Midnight in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Dolphins at Midnight

Podcast Dolphins at Midnight
Kim Krans
DOLPHINS AT MIDNIGHT is a nocturnally immersive dream interpretation podcast written and directed by two cats, Porsha and Mars. Episodes are recorded live at mi...
ArtsVisual Arts

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • EP 1: More Beautiful Than Light
    Our anonymous dreamcaller from Austin, TX hits us with the DREAMING BUS with a doozy of a four-part dream that rivals the storytelling of Dune (or at least a stoned Carl Jung). Out of this beautiful mess comes the theme song for the show!Meanwhile, Porsha and Mars set the rules for their new podcast.Dolphins at Midnight ResourcesClick for DREAM RAFFLE TICKETS Want to be our next anonymous dreamcaller? Get your raffle ticket for your chance to be picked to share your dream live on the show!Click for DOLPH!INS @ M!DN!GHT Merch!Your new favorite mug and hoodie, designed by M@RS <3Click for M!DN!GHT Mail Our Insider Mailing List — We’ll let you know when new episodes drop.
    --------  
    26:37
  • Welcome to Dolphins at Midnight
    DOLPHINS AT MIDNIGHT is a nocturnally immersive dream interpretation podcast written and directed by two cats, Porsha and Mars. Episodes are recorded live at midnight from The Dolphin House HQ in Los Angeles, California. Your psychic host and oracular dreamworker Kimmy K. (aka Kim Krans) interprets dreams from anonymous dreamcallers from around the globe. Come for the theta waves, stay for the bioluminescence. The show is produced by Miami the Dolphin.
    --------  
    0:58

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Dolphins at Midnight

DOLPHINS AT MIDNIGHT is a nocturnally immersive dream interpretation podcast written and directed by two cats, Porsha and Mars. Episodes are recorded live at midnight from The Dolphin House HQ in Los Angeles, California. Your psychic host and oracular dreamworker Kimmy K. (aka Kim Krans) interprets dreams from anonymous dreamcallers from around the globe. Come for the theta waves, stay for the bioluminescence. The show is produced by Miami the Dolphin.
Podcast website

Listen to Dolphins at Midnight, Fantasy Fangirls and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/5/2025 - 10:27:10 AM