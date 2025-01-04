EP 1: More Beautiful Than Light

Our anonymous dreamcaller from Austin, TX hits us with the DREAMING BUS with a doozy of a four-part dream that rivals the storytelling of Dune (or at least a stoned Carl Jung). Out of this beautiful mess comes the theme song for the show!Meanwhile, Porsha and Mars set the rules for their new podcast.Dolphins at Midnight ResourcesClick for DREAM RAFFLE TICKETS Want to be our next anonymous dreamcaller? Get your raffle ticket for your chance to be picked to share your dream live on the show!Click for DOLPH!INS @ M!DN!GHT Merch!Your new favorite mug and hoodie, designed by M@RS <3Click for M!DN!GHT Mail Our Insider Mailing List — We’ll let you know when new episodes drop.