Our anonymous dreamcaller from Austin, TX hits us with the DREAMING BUS with a doozy of a four-part dream that rivals the storytelling of Dune (or at least a stoned Carl Jung). Out of this beautiful mess comes the theme song for the show!Meanwhile, Porsha and Mars set the rules for their new podcast.Dolphins at Midnight ResourcesClick for DREAM RAFFLE TICKETS Want to be our next anonymous dreamcaller? Get your raffle ticket for your chance to be picked to share your dream live on the show!Click for DOLPH!INS @ M!DN!GHT Merch!Your new favorite mug and hoodie, designed by M@RS <3Click for M!DN!GHT Mail Our Insider Mailing List — We’ll let you know when new episodes drop.
--------
26:37
Welcome to Dolphins at Midnight
DOLPHINS AT MIDNIGHT is a nocturnally immersive dream interpretation podcast written and directed by two cats, Porsha and Mars. Episodes are recorded live at midnight from The Dolphin House HQ in Los Angeles, California. Your psychic host and oracular dreamworker Kimmy K. (aka Kim Krans) interprets dreams from anonymous dreamcallers from around the globe. Come for the theta waves, stay for the bioluminescence. The show is produced by Miami the Dolphin.
