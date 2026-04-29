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Decision Space

Jacob Frydman, Brendan Hansen, Pete Wissinger, Paul Salomon
GamesLeisure
Decision Space
Latest episode

268 episodes

  • Decision Space

    Our Top 10 Games of All Time (...right now): Part 1

    04/29/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Episode 263- Top 10 Games of All Time (2026) Part 1

    It's time for the annual countdown of our favorite games!  In this episode we count down numbers 10-6.  What has fallen from the ranks since last year?  What are we hot on right now?  Listen and find out!

    Timestamps

    8:55- Fives
    12:15- Lunarchitects
    16:00- Pax Renaissance
    20:00- Chicago Express
    23:30- Bus
    26:30- Incan Gold
    30:10- Modern Art
    35:10- Fox in the Forest
    38:20- Renature
    42:20- Skyrise
    46:50- Dune Imperium Uprising
    51:20- El Grande
    53:30- Lost Cities
    58:20- Fromage / Formaggio
    1:01:50- Ito
    1:05:40- My City
    1:09:00- Nokosu Dice
    1:13:00- Heat
    1:16:20- Arcs
    1:21:30- Keyflower

     

    Preplanners

    Top 5 of all time is next week!

     

    Music and Sound Credits

    Thank you to Hembree for our intro and outro music from their song Reach Out. You can listen to the full song on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQuuRPfOyMw&list=TLGGFNH7VEDPgwgyNTA4MjAyMQ&t=3s

    You can find more information about Hembree at https://www.hembreemusic.com/. 

    Thank you to Flash Floods for use of their song Palm of Your Hand as a sting from their album Halfway to Anywhere: https://open.spotify.com/album/2fE6LrqzNDKPYWyS5evh3K?si=CCjdAGmeSnOOEui6aV3_nA

    Intermission Music:
    music elevator ext part 1/3 by Jay_You -- https://freesound.org/s/467243/ -- License: Attribution 4.0

    Bell with Crows by MKzing -- https://freesound.org/s/474266/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

    hammer v2.wav by blukotek -- https://freesound.org/s/337815/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

     

    Contact

    Follow and reach us on social media on Bluesky @decisionspace.bsky.social.

    If you prefer email, then hit us up at [email protected].

    This information is all available along with episodes at our new website decisionspacepodcast.com.

    Byeee!
  • Decision Space

    What Makes Games Deep? A Conversation About Complexity, Luck, and Skill with Jon Perry

    04/22/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Episode 262- Depth, Complexity, and Luck

    Game designer Jon Perry returns to Decision Space to participate in a discussion about what makes games deep.  Are heavy games deeper than light games?  Can games with a high luck factor also reward skilled play?  Why is there a heavy game bias on BGG?  

     

    Check out some of Jon's games: Air Land and Sea, Hot Streak, Spots, and more!

    Brendan was inspired after this episode to write an article about game depth.  Read it here: https://www.decisionspacepodcast.com/articles/going-deep-on-depth-in-games 

     

    Timestamps

    2:15- game depth and complexity
    41:15- high luck, high skill games

     

    Preplanners

    The next two weeks will be the annual countdown of our top 10 games of all time!

     

    Music and Sound Credits

    Thank you to Hembree for our intro and outro music from their song Reach Out. You can listen to the full song on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQuuRPfOyMw&list=TLGGFNH7VEDPgwgyNTA4MjAyMQ&t=3s

    You can find more information about Hembree at https://www.hembreemusic.com/. 

    Thank you to Flash Floods for use of their song Palm of Your Hand as a sting from their album Halfway to Anywhere: https://open.spotify.com/album/2fE6LrqzNDKPYWyS5evh3K?si=CCjdAGmeSnOOEui6aV3_nA

    Intermission Music:
    music elevator ext part 1/3 by Jay_You -- https://freesound.org/s/467243/ -- License: Attribution 4.0

    Bell with Crows by MKzing -- https://freesound.org/s/474266/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

    hammer v2.wav by blukotek -- https://freesound.org/s/337815/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

     

    Contact

    Follow and reach us on social media on Bluesky @decisionspace.bsky.social.

    If you prefer email, then hit us up at [email protected].

    This information is all available along with episodes at our new website decisionspacepodcast.com.

    Byeee!
  • Decision Space

    Arcs Strikes Back: Exploring the Blighted Reach with Analog Arnie and Jared Ingersoll

    04/15/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Episode 261- Arcs Blighted Reach Campaign

    Pete is joined by returning guest Jared Ingersoll and muppet board game critic Analog Arnie to deep dive the Blighted Reach campaign expansion for Arcs.  This is the sequel to episode 247 in case you missed our original Arcs deep dive!

     

    Find Analog Arnie here: https://www.youtube.com/@analog_arnie

     

    Timestamps

    2:50- intro to Blighted Reach
    15:45- act 1
    42:45- act 2
    59:45- act 3
    1:15:30- final thoughts

     

    Preplanners

    Another returning guest is coming to discuss depth and light games.  Also we'll be deep diving Bus soon!

     

    Music and Sound Credits

    Thank you to Hembree for our intro and outro music from their song Reach Out. You can listen to the full song on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQuuRPfOyMw&list=TLGGFNH7VEDPgwgyNTA4MjAyMQ&t=3s

    You can find more information about Hembree at https://www.hembreemusic.com/. 

    Thank you to Flash Floods for use of their song Palm of Your Hand as a sting from their album Halfway to Anywhere: https://open.spotify.com/album/2fE6LrqzNDKPYWyS5evh3K?si=CCjdAGmeSnOOEui6aV3_nA

    Intermission Music:
    music elevator ext part 1/3 by Jay_You -- https://freesound.org/s/467243/ -- License: Attribution 4.0

    Bell with Crows by MKzing -- https://freesound.org/s/474266/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

    hammer v2.wav by blukotek -- https://freesound.org/s/337815/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

     

    Contact

    Follow and reach us on social media on Bluesky @decisionspace.bsky.social.

    If you prefer email, then hit us up at [email protected].

    This information is all available along with episodes at our new website decisionspacepodcast.com.

    Byeee!
  • Decision Space

    Arcs Strikes Back: Exploring the Blighted Reach with Analog Arnie and Jared Ingersoll

    04/12/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Episode 261- Arcs Blighted Reach Campaign

    Pete is joined by returning guest Jared Ingersoll and muppet critic Analog Arnie to deep dive the Blighted Reach campaign expansion for Arcs.  This is the sequel to episode 247 in case you missed our original Arcs deep dive!

     

    Find Analog Arnie here: https://www.youtube.com/@analog_arnie

     

    Timestamps

    2:50- intro to Blighted Reach
    15:45- act 1
    42:45- act 2
    59:45- act 3
    1:15:30- final thoughts

     

    Preplanners

    Another returning guest is coming to discuss depth and light games.  Also we'll be deep diving Bus soon!

     

    Music and Sound Credits

    Thank you to Hembree for our intro and outro music from their song Reach Out. You can listen to the full song on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQuuRPfOyMw&list=TLGGFNH7VEDPgwgyNTA4MjAyMQ&t=3s

    You can find more information about Hembree at https://www.hembreemusic.com/. 

    Thank you to Flash Floods for use of their song Palm of Your Hand as a sting from their album Halfway to Anywhere: https://open.spotify.com/album/2fE6LrqzNDKPYWyS5evh3K?si=CCjdAGmeSnOOEui6aV3_nA

    Intermission Music:
    music elevator ext part 1/3 by Jay_You -- https://freesound.org/s/467243/ -- License: Attribution 4.0

    Bell with Crows by MKzing -- https://freesound.org/s/474266/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

    hammer v2.wav by blukotek -- https://freesound.org/s/337815/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

     

    Contact

    Follow and reach us on social media on Bluesky @decisionspace.bsky.social.

    If you prefer email, then hit us up at [email protected].

    This information is all available along with episodes at our new website decisionspacepodcast.com.

    Byeee!
  • Decision Space

    Duel for Cardia and the Value of Gameplay Modules (or the Lack Thereof)

    04/08/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Episode 260- Duel for Cardia

    Jake and Brendan deep dive yet another dueling game!  This time it's 2025's Duel for Cardia.  After the review, they discuss gameplay modules and try to decide when they add value to a game and when they just add noise.

     

    Timestamps

    3:50- Cardia deep dive
    50:00- modular content

     

    Preplanners

    We are returning to Arcs!  Also more special guests!

     

    Music and Sound Credits

    Thank you to Hembree for our intro and outro music from their song Reach Out. You can listen to the full song on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQuuRPfOyMw&list=TLGGFNH7VEDPgwgyNTA4MjAyMQ&t=3s

    You can find more information about Hembree at https://www.hembreemusic.com/. 

    Thank you to Flash Floods for use of their song Palm of Your Hand as a sting from their album Halfway to Anywhere: https://open.spotify.com/album/2fE6LrqzNDKPYWyS5evh3K?si=CCjdAGmeSnOOEui6aV3_nA

    Intermission Music:
    music elevator ext part 1/3 by Jay_You -- https://freesound.org/s/467243/ -- License: Attribution 4.0

    Bell with Crows by MKzing -- https://freesound.org/s/474266/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

    hammer v2.wav by blukotek -- https://freesound.org/s/337815/ -- License: Creative Commons 0

     

    Contact

    Follow and reach us on social media on Bluesky @decisionspace.bsky.social.

    If you prefer email, then hit us up at [email protected].

    This information is all available along with episodes at our new website decisionspacepodcast.com.

    Byeee!

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About Decision Space

Decision Space is a board game podcast about the decisions in games.
Podcast website
GamesLeisure

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