Episode 262- Depth, Complexity, and Luck
Game designer Jon Perry returns to Decision Space to participate in a discussion about what makes games deep. Are heavy games deeper than light games? Can games with a high luck factor also reward skilled play? Why is there a heavy game bias on BGG?
Check out some of Jon's games: Air Land and Sea, Hot Streak, Spots, and more!
Brendan was inspired after this episode to write an article about game depth. Read it here: https://www.decisionspacepodcast.com/articles/going-deep-on-depth-in-games
Timestamps
2:15- game depth and complexity
41:15- high luck, high skill games
Preplanners
The next two weeks will be the annual countdown of our top 10 games of all time!
Music and Sound Credits
Thank you to Hembree for our intro and outro music from their song Reach Out. You can listen to the full song on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQuuRPfOyMw&list=TLGGFNH7VEDPgwgyNTA4MjAyMQ&t=3s
You can find more information about Hembree at https://www.hembreemusic.com/.
Thank you to Flash Floods for use of their song Palm of Your Hand as a sting from their album Halfway to Anywhere: https://open.spotify.com/album/2fE6LrqzNDKPYWyS5evh3K?si=CCjdAGmeSnOOEui6aV3_nA
Intermission Music:
music elevator ext part 1/3 by Jay_You -- https://freesound.org/s/467243/ -- License: Attribution 4.0
Bell with Crows by MKzing -- https://freesound.org/s/474266/ -- License: Creative Commons 0
hammer v2.wav by blukotek -- https://freesound.org/s/337815/ -- License: Creative Commons 0
Contact
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This information is all available along with episodes at our new website decisionspacepodcast.com.
Byeee!