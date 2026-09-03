Jake Solomon spent his entire career at Firaxis making the games of his dreams. So why did he leave to start working on a new type of Life Simulator? In this episode Danny talks to Jake about his career in Baltimore, working on XCOM, the ups and downs of Marvel's Midnight Suns, and what the future holds for Midsummer Studios.

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