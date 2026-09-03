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8 episodes
- Danny chats to Harvey Smith (Dishonored, Deus Ex) and Ben Horne about their new studio Black Pony Immersive and the reality of starting an immersive-sim focused studio in 2026.
Get episodes early by becoming a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/noclip
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/noclip-podcast/id1743075225
RSS Feed: https://feeds.libsyn.com/510433/rss
Black Pony Immersive Socials
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/blackponyimmersive/
Chapters
00:00 - Intro
04:00 - Interview Starts
- A quick update about Dear Dwyery episodes that will now appear on the Noclip Crewcast feed. Follow the links below to find them.
iTunes Page: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/noclip/id1385062988
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/noclippodcast
RSS Feed: http://noclippodcast.libsyn.com/rss
Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/If7gz7uvqebg2qqlicxhay22qny
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5XYk92ubrXpvPVk1lin4VB?si=JRAcPnlvQ0-YJWU9XiW9pg
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/noclip-2/noclip
YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHBlPhuCd1sDOdNANCwjrA
Learn About Noclip: https://www.noclip.video
Become a Noclip Patron: https://www.patreon.com/noclip
Follow @noclipvideo on Twitter
- Danny chats to Alexander Dracott about the design of Pacific Drive - a wonderful hybrid of driving, survival, exploration, crafting and zone horror.
Support Dear Dwyery and all of Noclip's work over at http://www.Patreon.com/Noclip
iTunes Page: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dear-dwyery/id1743075225
- Jake Solomon spent his entire career at Firaxis making the games of his dreams. So why did he leave to start working on a new type of Life Simulator? In this episode Danny talks to Jake about his career in Baltimore, working on XCOM, the ups and downs of Marvel's Midnight Suns, and what the future holds for Midsummer Studios.
Support Dear Dwyery and all of Noclip's work over at http://www.Patreon.com/Noclip
iTunes Page: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dear-dwyery/id1743075225
RSS Feed: https://deardwyery.libsyn.com/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/21q62MfZjjCvcpO7engYxT?si=60c049d9277e4f88
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About /noclip podcast
The brand new /noclip Podcast feed hosted by Danny O'Dwyer. Featuring classic game review episodes with Tamoor Hussain, film review episodes with Jeremy Jayne, and interviews and news from the world of games.Podcast website
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