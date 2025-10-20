Open app
Dan Herz
    Episode #5 - Some of the most memorable people we've met

    10/06/2025 | 29 mins.

    In this episode, we reminisce about some of the most memorable people we've met doing television production together. From bumping into Jay Leno (literally), to singing "Tiny Bubbles" with Don Ho to technical difficulties while interviewing Francis Ford Coppola. Join us for a lot of laughs and a few poignant moments. take a stroll down memory lane and talk about some of our funniest, favorite, most harrowing and most memorable stories from our travels together while producing television shows. Stories include sea sickness on an Ecuadorian tall ship and a near death experience in a river in British Columbia.

    Episode #4 - A Few of Our Favorite Things

    8/20/2025 | 37 mins.

    In this episode, we take a stroll down memory lane and talk about some of our funniest, favorite, most harrowing and most memorable stories from our travels together while producing television shows. Stories include sea sickness on an Ecuadorian tall ship and a near death experience in a river in British Columbia.

    Episode #3 - Yosemite National Park

    8/06/2025 | 38 mins.

    In this episode we talk about one of Doug's and my favorite places on earth - Yosemite National Park. We discuss Doug growing up going to Yosemite, some of our favorite shoots in the park, our hike of Half Dome, my climb of El Capitan and Doug's last road trip before having his stroke, which happened to be to Yosemite. And finally - a few tips from Doug about what to do and where to go in Yosemite.

    Episode #2 - Pay phones & Coffee Joints

    4/24/2025 | 31 mins.

    Doug talks about traveling the West before cell phones and how he knew all the great pay phones and coffee joints anywhere we traveled.

    Episode #1 - An Update from Doug

    4/01/2025 | 25 mins.

    Doug talks about his stroke, his love of nature and gives some tips on some of his favorite places to get out in nature in the Bay Area.

About Conversations with Doug

In April of 2022, Doug McConnell, the beloved host of Open Road, Bay Area Backroads, and Mac & Mutley, suffered a stroke that left him physically incapacitated and unable to continue his on-screen hosting duties. "Conversation with Doug" is a way to bring Doug's voice back. On this podcast, hosted by Open Road producer, co-host and long-time friend, Dan Herz, we will have conversations on various subjects, that hopefully will be of interest to all of you, so you all can get your fix of Doug!
