Episode #5 - Some of the most memorable people we've met
10/06/2025 | 29 mins.
In this episode, we reminisce about some of the most memorable people we've met doing television production together. From bumping into Jay Leno (literally), to singing "Tiny Bubbles" with Don Ho to technical difficulties while interviewing Francis Ford Coppola. Join us for a lot of laughs and a few poignant moments.
Episode #4 - A Few of Our Favorite Things
8/20/2025 | 37 mins.
In this episode, we take a stroll down memory lane and talk about some of our funniest, favorite, most harrowing and most memorable stories from our travels together while producing television shows. Stories include sea sickness on an Ecuadorian tall ship and a near death experience in a river in British Columbia.
Episode #3 - Yosemite National Park
8/06/2025 | 38 mins.
In this episode we talk about one of Doug's and my favorite places on earth - Yosemite National Park. We discuss Doug growing up going to Yosemite, some of our favorite shoots in the park, our hike of Half Dome, my climb of El Capitan and Doug's last road trip before having his stroke, which happened to be to Yosemite. And finally - a few tips from Doug about what to do and where to go in Yosemite.
Episode #2 - Pay phones & Coffee Joints
4/24/2025 | 31 mins.
Doug talks about traveling the West before cell phones and how he knew all the great pay phones and coffee joints anywhere we traveled.
Episode #1 - An Update from Doug
4/01/2025 | 25 mins.
Doug talks about his stroke, his love of nature and gives some tips on some of his favorite places to get out in nature in the Bay Area.
Conversations with Doug