In this episode we talk about one of Doug's and my favorite places on earth - Yosemite National Park. We discuss Doug growing up going to Yosemite, some of our favorite shoots in the park, our hike of Half Dome, my climb of El Capitan and Doug's last road trip before having his stroke, which happened to be to Yosemite. And finally - a few tips from Doug about what to do and where to go in Yosemite.