The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC

On this edition of the ArsenalVision Podcast, Elliot is joined by Tim and Paul to discuss a bit on England at the World Cup, Leo leaving the club, the paucity of wide attacking talent, and the latest on Bruno, Rogers and Alvarez. Chapter timings below.



Chapters:



00:00 Intro Music



05:28 England's World Cup Semifinal Run



12:06 Celebrating the Title While Staying Honest



17:33 Trossard's Exit and the Left Wing



25:09 Where Have the Goal-Scoring Wingers Gone?



37:41 The Transfer Merry-Go-Round and Newcastle



45:11 The Villa Angle: Rogers and Tielemans



50:04 Do We Need More Goals?



52:35 Fitness or Signings? A Hypothetical



56:49 Julian Alvarez Back on the Agenda



1:07:20 Is It Go Time on Transfers?



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