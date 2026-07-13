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The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC
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The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC

ArsenalVision Podcast LLC
SoccerSports
The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC
Latest episode

1136 episodes

  • The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC

    Villa and Newcastle Moves Complicate Arsenal Transfer Situation

    07/13/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    On this edition of the ArsenalVision Podcast, Elliot is joined by Tim and Paul to discuss a bit on England at the World Cup, Leo leaving the club, the paucity of wide attacking talent, and the latest on Bruno, Rogers and Alvarez. Chapter timings below.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Intro Music

    05:28 England's World Cup Semifinal Run

    12:06 Celebrating the Title While Staying Honest

    17:33 Trossard's Exit and the Left Wing

    25:09 Where Have the Goal-Scoring Wingers Gone?

    37:41 The Transfer Merry-Go-Round and Newcastle

    45:11 The Villa Angle: Rogers and Tielemans

    50:04 Do We Need More Goals?

    52:35 Fitness or Signings? A Hypothetical

    56:49 Julian Alvarez Back on the Agenda

    1:07:20 Is It Go Time on Transfers?

    Signup for our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast (Get 50% off first month with code SALIBA50)

    You can now gift a Patreon membership https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast/gift

    Check out the merch store at https://shop.arsenalvisionpodcast.com

    Interested in advertising on this podcast? Email sales@bluewirepods.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC

    World Cup Daily - Jude Again For England, Stunning Alvarez Winner for Argentina

    07/12/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    On this edition of the World Cup Daily, Michael Timbs and Elliot discuss every angle from the England and Argentina wins including the key performers, big moments, and the controversy.

    Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra at https://nordvpn.com/arsenalvision

    Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code ARSENALVISION at checkout. Download Saily app or go to https://saily.com/arsenalvision

    Signup for our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast (Get 50% off first month with code SALIBA50)

    You can now gift a Patreon membership https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast/gift

    Check out the merch store at https://shop.arsenalvisionpodcast.com

    Interested in advertising on this podcast? Email sales@bluewirepods.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC

    World Cup Daily - Merino Sends Spain To The Semis, England Up Next

    07/11/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    On this edition of the World Cup Daily, Michael Timbs and Elliot give their headlines, stock rising and stock falling from Spain’s quarter final win over Belgium, then look ahead to England-Norway and Argentina-Switzerland.

    Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra at https://nordvpn.com/arsenalvision

    Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code ARSENALVISION at checkout. Download Saily app or go to https://saily.com/arsenalvision

    Signup for our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast (Get 50% off first month with code SALIBA50)

    You can now gift a Patreon membership https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast/gift

    Check out the merch store at https://shop.arsenalvisionpodcast.com

    Interested in advertising on this podcast? Email sales@bluewirepods.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC

    World Cup Daily - France Cruise Past Morocco and Await Spain or Belgium

    07/09/2026 | 37 mins.
    On this edition of the World Cup Daily, Michael Timbs and Elliot give their headlines, stock rising and stock falling from France’s quarter final win over Morocco, then look ahead to Spain-Belgium.

    Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra at https://nordvpn.com/arsenalvision

    Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code ARSENALVISION at checkout. Download Saily app or go to https://saily.com/arsenalvision

    Signup for our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast (Get 50% off first month with code SALIBA50)

    You can now gift a Patreon membership https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast/gift

    Check out the merch store at https://shop.arsenalvisionpodcast.com

    Interested in advertising on this podcast? Email sales@bluewirepods.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC

    The Bruno Bombshell

    07/09/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    On this edition of the ArsenalVision Podcast, Elliot is joined by Tim to discuss every aspect of the potential move for Bruno Guimaraes. There’s also a bit on other incomings and outgoings as well as thoughts on Meslier. Chapter timings below.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Intro Music

    04:52 Brazil, England and footballing identity

    10:45 Is football becoming more collectivist?

    15:44 Bruno Guimaraes wants Arsenal

    23:53 The value case: buying in your winning window

    32:46 Newcastle's decline and rethinking the market

    40:24 How Bruno reshapes the midfield

    50:42 The Odegaard question

    1:00:21 Injuries, redundancy and squad depth

    1:04:12 Illan Meslier and the backup keeper problem

    1:09:53 Christos Tzolis and the left wing

    Signup for our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast (Get 50% off first month with code SALIBA50)

    You can now gift a Patreon membership https://www.patreon.com/arsenalvisionpodcast/gift

    Check out the merch store at https://shop.arsenalvisionpodcast.com

    Interested in advertising on this podcast? Email sales@bluewirepods.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The ArsenalVision Podcast - Arsenal FC
Twice weekly Arsenal podcast covering the latest news, performances, tactics and more with thoughtfulness and a bit of humor. Interested in advertising on this podcast? Email sales@bluewirepods.com!
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