Quasar was made by a group of radio professionals who got tired of listening to the same songs on the radio all over again, and decided to put in the air a great mix of hits with the only criteria that "it has to be good music". In Quasar you will hear music from the likes of Pink Floyd, Genesis, Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, Chicago, The Eagles, Renaissance, Average White Band and The Beatles to pick just a few names.