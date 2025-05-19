Open app
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Radio Ognjišče
Religion
Christian Music
Playing now
Radio Ognjišče
Similar Stations
Radio Gorenc
Hits
Radio Slovenija A1
Ljubljana
Radio Slovenija Ars
Ljubljana, Pop
Radio 1 Dolenjska in Posavska
Novo Mesto, Hits
Radio 1 Vrhnika - Grosuplje
Brezovica, Hits
Radio Maribor
Maribor, Pop
Radio 1 Mariborska
Maribor, Hits
Radio Študent
Ljubljana, Hits, Talk
Radio Slovenija Val202
Ljubljana, Pop
Radio Koper
Koper, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Si - Radio Slovenija International
Maribor, Hits
Murski Val
Hits
Radio Sraka 94,6
Novo Mesto, German Folklore
Radio Rogla
Slovenske Konjice, Pop
Radio Aktual
Brezice, Pop
About Radio Ognjišče
(6)
Station website
Slovenian
Ljubljana
Ljubljana
Slovenia
Christian Music
Religion
Radio Ognjišče: Podcasts in Family
Sadike iz antike
Education
Globine
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Srečanja
Society & Culture
Radijski misijon 2019
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Svetovalnica
Education
Svetovalnica
Education
Radijski roman
Arts, Books
Pogovor o
News
Zgodbe za otroke
Z ljudmi na poti
News
Luč v temi
Society & Culture
Minute za Sveto pismo
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Vremenska napoved
News
Družinska kateheza
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Cent na cent
Business
More stations from Ljubljana
Radio Veseljak
Ljubljana, Traditional music
Radio Nula
Ljubljana, Funk, Soul
Radio 1 Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Hits
Radio Nula Beatz
Ljubljana, Chillout
Radio Nula Organic
Ljubljana, Disco, Funk, Jazz, Soul
Radio Študent
Ljubljana, Hits, Talk
Radio Brežice Eu
Ljubljana, Pop, Rock
Rádio Junior RTV
Ljubljana
Radio Slovenija A1
Ljubljana
Radio Ekspres
Ljubljana, Hits, Pop
Radio S 92,6 FM
Ljubljana, Pop, Traditional music
Radio Slovenija Val202
Ljubljana, Pop
Radio Slovenija Ars
Ljubljana, Pop
Radio Antena 105.2
Ljubljana, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
