Listen to Megapolis 89.5 FM in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

Megapolis 89.5 FM ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (2) add </> Embed Moscow's home of house and electro music. On here the party never stops. Huge beats and musical treats made in Russia.

MoscowRussiaElectroHouseDJRussian

About Megapolis 89.5 FM Moscow's home of house and electro music. On here the party never stops. Huge beats and musical treats made in Russia.

Station website