"All Gold, All The Time" A new station from Gem Radio to run alongside their New Wave Service. Mostly 70s, but something from all decades.

About Gem Radio Gold

"All Gold, All The Time" A new station from Gem Radio to run alongside their New Wave Service. Mostly 70s, but something from all decades. Think Genesis, Bob Dylan, Al Stewart, Hawkwind and ZZTop, along with Carole King, Joan Armatrading, Abba, Little River Band and many more..