About Radio Corporación

Radio Corporación, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. On the list of the most popular stations, Radio Corporación comes in at no. 1374. With this selection one is supplied optimally. Radio Corporación is just the best for you if you want to be up-to-date all the time. All information is provided in Spanish.