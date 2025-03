About AB 95 FM - Albacete 95

AB95 (Albacete95) Number One In Hits with 55 Minutes of Non-Stop Music Every Hour. International Pop, Latin Pop and the biggest hits of the last years. In AB95 the latest international hits from Harry Slyles, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and also the biggest hits in Spanish from artists like Aitana, Ana Mena, Shakira, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro... Enjoy the station Number One In Hits.