S1E1 - Lesser Gods



The Great South was alone. A small rock formed atop the bones of dead gods and leviathans, drifting within an endless ocean. People left to their own petty wars and dogmas. But now, from that same ocean, comes a wave of death in the form of savage invaders, striking without cause against the Eightfold House of Holy Ichors and its 8 Bleeding Monks. In the wake of their eradication, a battlefield scavenger by the name of Jericho Raeke goes picking through the remnants and discovers something that puts him, and his unlikely allies, at the centre of the conflict. Produced in Belfast, Northern Ireland



Starring:

Michael Ellen Sean as Jericho Raeke

Caelan Stow as Cullen Lathurna

Rónán Hamill as Brother Orr

Eimear Lugh Devlin as Caelin Angali



And featuring Colette Hart as The Dredger



Additional voices:

Andrew McCracken as Fitz

Max Blair as Temperer Preacher



Written and Directed by Max Blair

Sound Design and Original Score by Mark McKibbin



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