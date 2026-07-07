WINNER – 2024 Hollywood Series Awards for Best Thriller
Somewhere on the borders between Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee in the most remote parts of the Appalachians, girls have gone missing for decades. When a young woman journeys there to the isolated community of Kilruane, she uncovers the truth about the mysterious man who wanders the woods and his connection to the missing women and puts herself in danger from those who want to protect the town and keep its secrets.
Content Warnings: Adult language, domestic abuse, sexual assault, violence, death, suicide, self-harm & body horror.
Inspired by Appalachian and Celtic folklore, The Love Talker tells a story about violence against women and those that keep it secret. While there is a supernatural element to the tale, The Love Talker aims to tell authentic, human stories of the struggles people face in isolation, poverty, and danger.
The Love Talker is a collaboration between Alien Ghost Robot and Celebrity Tumour.
https://thelovetalker.com
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