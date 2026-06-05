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The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more

The Specialists - Survivor, movies, TV, and more
After ShowsTV & Film
The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more
Latest episode

1258 episodes

  • The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more

    Winning Survivor - Borneo to Thailand (Ep 1)

    06/05/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    The Survivor Specialists are joined by  @OnceUponAnIsland  as we revisit a series they collaborated on after Winners at War: Winning Survivor. Over the next 10 Thursdays, we will be discussing how every single winner earned the title of Sole Survivor, highlighting how the game and winning criteria have changed over the past 26 years!
    Tonight's all about Richard, Tina, Ethan, Vecepia, and Brian!
    0:00 Hatch
    30:02 Tina
    52:02 Ethan
    1:13:38 Vecepia
    1:37:28 Brian
    Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/survivorspecialists
    #Survivor
    #Survivorcbs

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code SPECIALISTS for a great deal: https://mood.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more

    Bitter or Better: The First Juror's Impact | Ep. 1: Seasons 1-5

    06/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    John, McKenna and Kyle from @TheMatChat23 are discussing how the first juror impacts the rest of the game. Will they be bitter and cast a negative light? Or be better and say, "It's a game! We all came here to play it!"? This week, we will be talking about the jurors of seasons 1-5 and how they impacted the outcome of the game.
    Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/thespecialists
    #Survivor
    #Survivorcbs

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code SPECIALISTS for a great deal: https://mood.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more

    Survivor Rewatch Club: China Part 1

    06/01/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    During the Survivor off-season, Tegwyth is rewatching old seasons of Survivor. First up is Survivor China. In this episode, Tegwyth and her guest, Ryan Erwin, discuss the premiere. Ryan is a comedian and TikToker who loves Survivor, Big Brother, and all things reality competition TV.
    Support the podcast this Summer by becoming a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/thespecialists
    #survivor
    #survivorcbs

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code SPECIALISTS for a great deal: https://mood.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more

    Surviving the Fandom: Episode 8 w/ Phil

    05/29/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Tegwyth is joined by the creator of the Survivor Specialists, Phil, in this episode of Surviving the Fandom. Phil discusses his Survivor fandom, why he created the podcast, how he feels about the future of Survivor, and so much more!
    Become a patron of The Specialists: https://www.patreon.com/c/thespecialists/home
    #Survivor #SurvivorCBS

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code SPECIALISTS for a great deal: https://mood.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more

    Survivor 50 Player Legacies - Who Improved, Who Faltered, and Who Will Play Again

    05/29/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    The Survivor Specialists close out their Survivor 50 coverage, discussing the legacies of all 24 players on Survivor 50. Whose legacy improved, whose was shattered, and who will we see play again?
    Become a patron: https://www.patreon.com/thespecialists
    #Survivor
    #Survivor50
    #SurvivorCBS
    #SurvivorRecap

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code SPECIALISTS for a great deal: https://mood.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more
Fans creating for fans ~ SURVIVOR, The Traitors, Australian Survivor, & more! Home of The Survivor Specialists, the best Survivor podcast made by fans!
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