The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more

The Survivor Specialists are joined by @OnceUponAnIsland as we revisit a series they collaborated on after Winners at War: Winning Survivor. Over the next 10 Thursdays, we will be discussing how every single winner earned the title of Sole Survivor, highlighting how the game and winning criteria have changed over the past 26 years!
Tonight's all about Richard, Tina, Ethan, Vecepia, and Brian!
0:00 Hatch
30:02 Tina
52:02 Ethan
1:13:38 Vecepia
1:37:28 Brian
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