The Specialists - Survivor, The Traitors, & more

John, McKenna and Kyle from @TheMatChat23 are discussing how the first juror impacts the rest of the game. Will they be bitter and cast a negative light? Or be better and say, "It's a game! We all came here to play it!"? This week, we will be talking about the jurors of seasons 1-5 and how they impacted the outcome of the game.

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