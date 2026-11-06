Welcome back to The STARLOG Podcast!



This episode is a little different than our past episodes as we honor the passing of actors and Star Trek legends Sir Patrick Stewart and Walter Koenig. Instead of a new science fiction topic, Jordan and Dave share some of their memories about the actors and the projects they worked on. Then, the guys stumble across a great name for a possible new dwarf planet for What’s Happening in Science Fact? Before finding some Walter Koenig gems in the STARLOG Archive.



This week, author and television critic extraordinaire Alan Sepinwall pulls the podcast into The Twilight Zone to talk about the man who created the series: Rod Serling. Alan is the author of the new book Serling: A Journey into the Twilight Zone with TV’s First Visionary, a biography that uses specific works of Serling's and interviews with now-famous fans to tell the story of the man behind the television shows we love.



Follow Alan Sepinwall on Instagram



https://www.instagram.com/sepinwall/



Follow Alan Sepinwall on Bluesky



https://bsky.app/profile/sepinwall.bsky.social



Get more writing, reviews and podcasts from Alan:



https://www.whatsalanwatching.com/



Get Serling: A Journey into the Twilight Zone with TV’s First Visionary!



https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/alan-sepinwall/serling/9781538773888/



NEXT WEEK:



STARLOG Magazine is officially back and The STARLOG Podcast wanted to be the first to unite co-founder of STARLOG Kerry O'Quinn with the new STARLOG Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief Annalee Newitz and Senior Editor Meredith Borders. Kerry’s here to tell us the real story behind STARLOG Magazine and his encounters with the likes of science fiction legends like George Lucas, Arthur C. Clarke, and Gene Roddenberry. Don’t miss our special episode!



FORMAT:



00:00 - Welcome to Episode 20!



01:55 - Remembering Patrick Stewart and Walter Koenig



15:02 - What’s Happening in Science Fact?



21:55 - The STARLOG Archive - Chekov's Enterprise



30:41 - Alan Sepinwall!

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices