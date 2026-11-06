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21 episodes
020 - Remembering Patrick Stewart and Walter Koenig, The Twilight Zone with Alan Sepinwall11/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Welcome back to The STARLOG Podcast!
This episode is a little different than our past episodes as we honor the passing of actors and Star Trek legends Sir Patrick Stewart and Walter Koenig. Instead of a new science fiction topic, Jordan and Dave share some of their memories about the actors and the projects they worked on. Then, the guys stumble across a great name for a possible new dwarf planet for What’s Happening in Science Fact? Before finding some Walter Koenig gems in the STARLOG Archive.
This week, author and television critic extraordinaire Alan Sepinwall pulls the podcast into The Twilight Zone to talk about the man who created the series: Rod Serling. Alan is the author of the new book Serling: A Journey into the Twilight Zone with TV’s First Visionary, a biography that uses specific works of Serling's and interviews with now-famous fans to tell the story of the man behind the television shows we love.
Follow Alan Sepinwall on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/sepinwall/
Follow Alan Sepinwall on Bluesky
https://bsky.app/profile/sepinwall.bsky.social
Get more writing, reviews and podcasts from Alan:
https://www.whatsalanwatching.com/
Get Serling: A Journey into the Twilight Zone with TV’s First Visionary!
https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/alan-sepinwall/serling/9781538773888/
NEXT WEEK:
STARLOG Magazine is officially back and The STARLOG Podcast wanted to be the first to unite co-founder of STARLOG Kerry O'Quinn with the new STARLOG Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief Annalee Newitz and Senior Editor Meredith Borders. Kerry’s here to tell us the real story behind STARLOG Magazine and his encounters with the likes of science fiction legends like George Lucas, Arthur C. Clarke, and Gene Roddenberry. Don’t miss our special episode!
FORMAT:
00:00 - Welcome to Episode 20!
01:55 - Remembering Patrick Stewart and Walter Koenig
15:02 - What’s Happening in Science Fact?
21:55 - The STARLOG Archive - Chekov's Enterprise
30:41 - Alan Sepinwall!
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- Welcome back to The STARLOG Podcast!
This episode was recorded before we received the sad news that actor Walter Koenig died at age 90. Next week’s episode will include more Koenig memorial, but this week we’re going to catch you up on Disney Plus’ VisionQuest, the new Marvel streaming series. For science fact, Jordan attended a concert of mushrooms (for real), and in the STARLOG Archive we devote the segment to some very special letters from readers past.
This week, we have our first guest who is also a contributor to the new issue of STARLOG Magazine! Author Mahmud El Sayed joins the podcast to talk about his new sci-fi novel about a generation ship divided by language: The Republic of Memory. The trio also discuss Mahmud’s upcoming piece in STARLOG pertaining to how Arab cultures are portrayed in adaptations of Frank Herbert’s Dune, and his interest in the arabfuturism genre of science fiction writing.
Follow Mahmud El Sayed on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/mahmud0elsayed
Follow Mahmud El Sayed on Blueskyhttps://bsky.app/profile/mahmudelsayed.bsky.social
Get The Republic of Memory!
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Republic-of-Memory/Mahmud-El-Sayed/The-Song-of-the-Safina/9781668207192
NEXT WEEK:
We’re headed to The Twilight Zone with television critic extraordinaire Alan Sepinwall! Sepinwall’s new book is called Serling: A Journey Into the Twilight Zone with TV's First Visionary and serves as the author’s first media biography in the form of television criticism. We’ll talk Serling and The Twilight Zone highs and lows next week!
FORMAT:
00:00 - Welcome to Episode 19! R.I.P Walter Koenig
02:26 - What’s New in Science Fiction?
11:20 - What’s Happening in Science Fact?
16:36 - The STARLOG Archive - Letters to the Magazine
28:05 - Mahmud El Sayed!
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- Welcome back to The STARLOG Podcast!
In this episode, New York Comic Con 2026 is over, and your hosts Jordan Hoffman and Dave Gonzales have some exciting news about Avatar: Seven Havens and a new Blade Runner series Blade Runner 2099 coming to Amazon Prime. Currently on Amazon Prime is Carrie, which seems to be leading towards a larger Stephen King Universe. Plus, Mayan scientists get name dropped in What’s Happening in Science Fact? and there’s pulp microfilm down in the STARLOG Archive.
This week’s guest is archivist, curator, and filmmaker Michael Chaiken, who was tasked by the Criterion Collection with assembling “The Complete Kubrick,” the first full collection of Stanley Kubrick’s films. Not only has Chaiken helped with archives for luminaries like Randy Newman and Bob Dylan, but he gives the podcast a glimpse of what it was like to choose what absolutely needed to be included in the biggest Stanley Kubrick home media release ever.
“The Complete Kubrick” is listed on Criterion now! https://www.criterion.com/boxsets/9000-the-complete-kubrick
Catch the Kubrick at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York ! https://movingimage.org/series/kubrick/
More Michael Chaiken
https://www.michaelchaiken.com/
NEXT WEEK:
Next week, STARLOG welcomes author and STARLOG Magazine contributor Mahmud El Sayed who will share insights about his newest sci-fi novel The Republic of Memory as well as give our hosts a peek into his thoughts about Arabfuturism and his magazine piece about the various adaptations of Dune.
FORMAT:
00:00 - Welcome to Episode 18!
02:46 - What’s New in Science Fiction?
15:55 - What’s Happening in Science Fact?
20:56 - The STARLOG Archive - Pulp Microfilm
26:41 - Michael Chaiken!
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- Welcome back to The STARLOG Podcast!
In this episode, HBO’s Lanterns has completed its first season and now is the time for Green Lantern fan and podcast host Jordan Hoffman to render final judgement on the prestige television green magic space ring show! Then, after more depressing A.I. news in this week’s Science Fact, we get the ultimate lesson in providing receipts from Star Trek writer D.C. Fontana in the STARLOG Archive.
This week’s guest Annalee Newitz, the Editor-In-Chief of STARLOG Volume 2! Annalee is here to talk about their newest novel A Wall Is Also a Road and not about STARLOG Magazine (this time). There’s a lot to talk about in this tale about Gardenpath, a slime mold and Murtis, a talented sex worker from Pompeii. Based science, Annalee explains how ancient Pompeii really used urine in wool processing and how a non-human scientist might view an Earth sunset.
A Wall Is Also a Road is on sale now! https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250228031/awallisalsoaroad/
Follow Annalee Newitz on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghidorahnotweak/
Follow Annalee Newitz on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/annaleen.bsky.social
NEXT WEEK:
Next week, STARLOG’s going to the Kubrick Archives with archivist, curator, and filmmaker Micahel Chaiken, who was tasked by the Criterion Collection with assembling “The Complete Kubrick,” the first full collection of Stanley Kubrick’s films.
FORMAT:
00:00 - Welcome to Episode 17!
02:45 - What’s New in Science Fiction?
12:15 - What’s Happening in Science Fact?
23:30 - The STARLOG Archive - D.C. Fontana Corrects the Record
32:34 - Annalee Newitz!
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016 - Everything You Wanted to Know About Artemis But Were Afraid to Ask with Swapna Krishna10/07/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Welcome back to The STARLOG Podcast!
In this episode, your hosts delve into the SCP Foundation, a collaborative online fiction universe inspiring new projects from Neon and A24. Dave explains how its Creative Commons roots complicate the move from fan-created stories to Hollywood films. Jordan recommends State of Weightlessness, a 1994 documentary about Soviet cosmonauts and the Soviet space program that is now available online. Then, The STARLOG Archive unearths a 1980 Future Life article about “talking magazines,” an ambitious idea to put audio recordings directly on magazine pages.
This week’s guest Swapna Krishna, a writer, journalist, host, and content creator specializing in space, science, technology (and a friend of Jordan’s). Swapna schools the boys on the current state of NASA’s space projects and just how much SpaceX and Blue Origin have to do with the current state of space travel. Not only do we learn about Artemis III and what they hope to accomplish on the moon, but that the proof of Martian life is a $7 billion dollar retrieval mission we still aspire to.
More Swapna Krishna: https://bio.site/skrishna
Follow Swapna Krishna on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skrishna/
Follow Swapna Krshna on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/swapnakrishna.com
NEXT WEEK:
Next week, STARLOG’s first return guest is EIC of our new print magazine Annalee Newitz! This time, they come on the podcast to talk about their new novel A Wall Is Also A Road, and how it relates to both pompeii and single-cell goops that poop as social interactions. That will make sense if you tune in next week and pick up A Wall Is Also A Road at your local bookseller.
FORMAT:
00:00 - Welcome to Episode 16!
02:21 - What’s New in Science Fiction?
10:43 - What’s Happening in Science Fact?
15:16 - The STARLOG Archive - Future Life Talking Magazines
23:27 - Swapna Krishna
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About The STARLOG Podcast
From the team behind STARLOG, a weekly podcast at the intersection of science fiction, science, and the stories shaping what comes next. Host Jordan Hoffman talks to the writers, filmmakers, scientists, and creators imagining tomorrow. Each week, expect: Archival deep-dives that unearth what made science fiction matter in the first place Exclusive interviews with the people building the future for real Conversations with the storytellers using genre to ask the questions our culture is afraid to ask out loud If you grew up with the original STARLOG magazine, you know the territory: space-time, alternate worlds, the unknown. If you didn't, welcome. The podcast is part of STARLOG's 2026 relaunch as a modern media platform, the audio counterpart to STARLOG Magazine (returning fall 2026) and The Lodestar (the weekly newsletter from STARLOG's editorial team). STARLOG is the sister publication to horror magazine FANGORIA. Produced by Dave Gonzales. New episodes every week. Subscribe to The Lodestar at starlog.com.Podcast website
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