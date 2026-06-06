The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast

#worldcup2026 #soccer #podcast #football #usa #FIFA #EPL
#PremierLeague #Spain #Argentina #England #brazil #Newyork #ripoff #iran #climate
Transport costs slashed after fan backlash, major concerns
over heat, England squad leaked, Iran set off with huge party, and much more.
Join your hosts Nick Britten Ken Davies as we take the
deepest of deep dives into everything related to the FIFA World Cup 2026 held
in Canada, Mexico and the USA.
All the news, analysis and comment from every team, every
qualification process and of course the tournament itself. The biggest festival
of soccer in the world.
Your weekly guide to the pinnacle of world soccer brought to
you by Global Sports Podcast Network
In partnership with Bioniq – the Worlds most personalised
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For advertising and sponsorship details or to learn more
about the scale and demographics of our audience – email Ken Davies, VP
Business & Development at: [email protected]
www.globalsportspodcastnetwork.com
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