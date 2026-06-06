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The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast

Global Sports Podcast Network
SoccerSports
The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast

    FIFA sink to a new low over water ban; ticket prices are plunging, Argentina and Germany squads

    06/05/2026 | 52 mins.
    #worldcup2026 #soccer #podcast #football #usa #fifa #epl
    #premierleague #spain #argentina #england #brazil #newyork #germany#climatechange #climate #footballworldcup #france #ronaldo #messi

    FIFA sink to a new low over water; ticket prices are plunging, Argentina and Germany squads

    Join your hosts Nick Britten Ken Davies as we take the
    deepest of deep dives into everything related to the FIFA World Cup 2026 held
    in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

    All the news, analysis and comment from every team, every
    qualification process and of course the tournament itself. The biggest festival
    of soccer in the world.

    Your weekly guide to the pinnacle of world soccer brought to
    you by Global Sports Podcast Network

    In partnership with Bioniq – the Worlds most personalised
    supplements. Because your body is unique.

    Because, without knowing exactly what your body needs,
    taking off the shelf supplements means you’re probably not getting enough of
    the nutrients you do need - and maybe too much of the nutrients you don’t need.

    Bioniq provide 100% tailor made supplements; imagine that –
    specifically designed for your body, not just anybody - crafted to deliver
    precisely what your individual body needs, at exactly the right levels.

    Click on the link below for 50% of your first order!!

    Your body will be pleased you did.

    https://www.bioniq.com/roadtoworldcup2026

     

    For advertising and sponsorship details or to learn more
    about the scale and demographics of our audience – email Ken Davies, VP
    Business & Development at: [email protected] www.globalsportspodcastnetwork.com

     Copyright | 2025
    Global Sports Podcast Network | All Rights Reserved

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast

    FIFA slammed over rip-off; Trump hammered on greenwashing; Brazil and Spain squads.

    05/29/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    #worldcup2026 #soccer #podcast #football #usa #fifa #epl
    #premierleague #spain #argentina #england #brazil #newyork #ripoff #climatechange #climate #footballworldcup #france #Trump

    This week we’re joined by American author, academic and
    journalist Jules Boykoff, who absolutely does not hold back on FIFA and Donald Trump when it comes to allegations of greenwashing and ripping fans off!!

    Also a look at the Brazil and Spain squads, and news of FIFA being hauled before the US courts!

    Join your hosts Nick Britten Ken Davies as we take the deepest of deep dives into everything related to the FIFA World Cup 2026 held in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

    All the news, analysis and comment from every team, every qualification process and of course the tournament itself. The biggest festival of soccer in the world.

    Your weekly guide to the pinnacle of world soccer brought to you by Global Sports Podcast Network

    In partnership with Bioniq – the Worlds most personalised supplements. Because your body is unique.

    Because, without knowing exactly what your body needs, taking off the shelf supplements means you’re probably not getting enough of the nutrients you do need - and maybe too much of the nutrients you don’t need.

    Bioniq provide 100% tailor made supplements; imagine that – specifically designed for your body, not just anybody - crafted to deliver precisely what your individual body needs, at exactly the right levels.

    Click on the link below for 50% of your first order!!

    Your body will be pleased you did.

    https://www.bioniq.com/roadtoworldcup2026

     

    For advertising and sponsorship details or to learn more
    about the scale and demographics of our audience – email Ken Davies, VP
    Business & Development at: [email protected] www.globalsportspodcastnetwork.com

     Copyright | 2025
    Global Sports Podcast Network | All Rights Reserved

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast

    Tuchel's England bombshell; Ronaldo's world cup record; What does the France squad look like?

    05/24/2026 | 50 mins.
    #worldcup2026 #soccer #podcast #football #usa #fifa #epl
    #premierleague #spain #argentina #england #brazil #newyork #ripoff #iran #climatechange #climate #footballworldcup #france #ronaldo

    Thomas Tuchel drops some bombs in his England squad selection, Ronaldo to break yet another record, and a look into the France squad.

    Join your hosts Nick Britten Ken Davies as we take the deepest of deep dives into everything related to the FIFA World Cup 2026 held
    in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

    All the news, analysis and comment from every team, every qualification process and of course the tournament itself. The biggest festival of soccer in the world.

    Your weekly guide to the pinnacle of world soccer brought to you by Global Sports Podcast Network

    In partnership with Bioniq – the Worlds most personalised supplements. Because your body is unique.

    Because, without knowing exactly what your body needs, taking off the shelf supplements means you’re probably not getting enough of
    the nutrients you do need - and maybe too much of the nutrients you don’t need.

    Bioniq provide 100% tailor made supplements; imagine that – specifically designed for your body, not just anybody - crafted to deliver precisely what your individual body needs, at exactly the right levels.

    Click on the link below for 50% of your first order!!

    Your body will be pleased you did.

    https://www.bioniq.com/roadtoworldcup2026

     

    For advertising and sponsorship details or to learn more
    about the scale and demographics of our audience – email Ken Davies, VP
    Business & Development at: [email protected] www.globalsportspodcastnetwork.com

     Copyright | 2025
    Global Sports Podcast Network | All Rights Reserved

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast

    Transport prices slashed; Iran on their way; Scott in surprise England call up; Major heat concerns

    05/14/2026 | 45 mins.
    #worldcup2026 #soccer #podcast #football #usa #FIFA #EPL
    #PremierLeague #Spain #Argentina #England #brazil #Newyork #ripoff #iran #climate

    Transport costs slashed after fan backlash, major concerns
    over heat, England squad leaked, Iran set off with huge party, and much more.

    Join your hosts Nick Britten Ken Davies as we take the
    deepest of deep dives into everything related to the FIFA World Cup 2026 held
    in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

    All the news, analysis and comment from every team, every
    qualification process and of course the tournament itself. The biggest festival
    of soccer in the world.

    Your weekly guide to the pinnacle of world soccer brought to
    you by Global Sports Podcast Network

    In partnership with Bioniq – the Worlds most personalised
    supplements. Because your body is unique.

    Because, without knowing exactly what your body needs,
    taking off the shelf supplements means you’re probably not getting enough of
    the nutrients you do need - and maybe too much of the nutrients you don’t need.

    Bioniq provide 100% tailor made supplements; imagine that –
    specifically designed for your body, not just anybody - crafted to deliver
    precisely what your individual body needs, at exactly the right levels.

    Click on the link below for 50% of your first order!!

    Your body will be pleased you did.

    https://www.bioniq.com/roadtoworldcup2026

     

    For advertising and sponsorship details or to learn more
    about the scale and demographics of our audience – email Ken Davies, VP
    Business & Development at: [email protected] www.globalsportspodcastnetwork.com

     Copyright | 2025
    Global Sports Podcast Network | All Rights Reserved

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast

    Gibbs-White over Foden/Palmer? Mexico players face being kicked out of WC; 2bn people face WC blackout!

    05/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    #worldcup2026 #soccer #podcast #football #usa #FIFA #EPL
    #PremierLeague #Spain #Argentina #England #brazil #Newyork #ripoff #iran #foden
    #palmer #mexico #ticket

    Is Morgan Gibbs-White edging ahead of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer
    for a place on the England plane? Mexico players face being kicked out of the World Cup; hotels are empty; 2bn people face being unable to watch live games. And much more.

     

    Join your hosts Nick Britten Ken Davies as we take the deepest of deep dives into everything related to the FIFA World Cup 2026 held in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

    All the news, analysis and comment from every team, every qualification process and of course the tournament itself. The biggest festival of soccer in the world.

    Your weekly guide to the pinnacle of world soccer brought to you by Global Sports Podcast Network

    In partnership with Bioniq – the Worlds most personalised supplements. Because your body is unique.

    Because, without knowing exactly what your body needs, taking off the shelf supplements means you’re probably not getting enough of the nutrients you do need - and maybe too much of the nutrients you don’t need.

    Bioniq provide 100% tailor made supplements; imagine that – specifically designed for your body, not just anybody - crafted to deliver precisely what your individual body needs, at exactly the right levels.

    Click on the link below for 50% of your first order!!

    Your body will be pleased you did.

    https://www.bioniq.com/roadtoworldcup2026

     

    For advertising and sponsorship details or to learn more
    about the scale and demographics of our audience – email Ken Davies, VP
    Business & Development at: [email protected] www.globalsportspodcastnetwork.com

     Copyright | 2025
    Global Sports Podcast Network | All Rights Reserved

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Road to World Cup 26 Podcast
Join your hosts Ken Davies and Nick Britten as we take the deepest of deep dives into everything related to the FIFA World Cup 2026 held in Canada, Mexico and the USA. All the news, analysis and comment from every team, every qualification process and of course the tournament itself. The biggest festival of soccer in the world. Your weekly guide to the pinnacle of world soccer brought to you by Global Sports Podcast Network Our Sponsors Bioniq - Don't settle for off-the-shelf solutions made for ANY body. Get what's right for YOU. Right now. We’ve spent years analyzing blood markers to develop our patented algorithm, enabling us to create a 100% personalized supplement to support your health by optimizing your micronutrient status. Follow the link and Use code GSPN2025 for 40% of your first month’s subscription. www.bioniq.com/gspn2025 Zencastr Built for quality - Designed for growth A new era for creation is here. The only complete audio + video platform to get best-in-class recording, intuitive editing, AI-powered growth features, and top-tier distribution tools — all in one place. Get started for free! We highly recommend it! https://zencastr.com/?via=ken Global Sports Podcast Network - Creating the world’s first network of 30-minute podcasts for the world’s biggest sporting export, the English Premier League – developing engaging content across all sports For advertising and sponsorship details or to learn more about the scale and demographics of our audience – email Ken Davies, VP Business & Development at: [email protected] www.globalsportspodcastnetwork.com Copyright | 2025 Global Sports Podcast Network | All Rights Reserved
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