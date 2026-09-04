The Outside View - A Silo Podcast - Apple TV

We're back with The Outside View for Silo Season 3, Episode 9 — "Farewell."

This one is a masterpiece. Donnie went 9.4 and Brian landed on a solid 9. After a slower first half of the season, the payoff is here in full force. Both the silo storyline and the before-times deliver huge moments, the structure is perfect, and that final stretch hits like a classic season-finale cliffhanger.

Bernard is fully back in the game, plans are in motion, and the show is firing on every cylinder. We break down the big swings, the emotional hits, and why this might be the strongest episode of the season so far.

Listener mail from Lisa, John, Jay, and Yoda Pagoda keeps the theories coming.

Drop your takes at theoutsideviewpod@gmail.com.

One episode left. Seek shelter in the nearest silo as quickly as possible.