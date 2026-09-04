The Outside View - A Silo Podcast - Apple TV

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11 episodes
- We're back with The Outside View for the Season 3 finale — Episode 10, "Troy."
Donnie landed on a 9 and Brian came in at a solid 8–9 after a second watch. Episode 9 felt like the old-school season finale. This one is the reset: a new chapter opening after that massive ending, packed with dialogue and almost nothing wasted.
We unpack the big swings, the before-times payoff, how the present-day pieces lock in, and why this works as both an ending and a setup for Season 4.
Listener mail from Lisa, Eric, Jam, Sean, Justin, and more brings the theories (and a few nitpicks) as we close out the season.
Drop your finale takes at theoutsideviewpod@gmail.com.
Seek shelter in the nearest silo as quickly as possible.
- We're back with The Outside View for Silo Season 3, Episode 9 — "Farewell."
This one is a masterpiece. Donnie went 9.4 and Brian landed on a solid 9. After a slower first half of the season, the payoff is here in full force. Both the silo storyline and the before-times deliver huge moments, the structure is perfect, and that final stretch hits like a classic season-finale cliffhanger.
Bernard is fully back in the game, plans are in motion, and the show is firing on every cylinder. We break down the big swings, the emotional hits, and why this might be the strongest episode of the season so far.
Listener mail from Lisa, John, Jay, and Yoda Pagoda keeps the theories coming.
Drop your takes at theoutsideviewpod@gmail.com.
One episode left. Seek shelter in the nearest silo as quickly as possible.
- We're back with The Outside View for Silo Season 3, Episode 8 — "Gray Goo."
Donnie locked in a solid 9 (minus a few points for the worst pickup line in silo history) and Brian was right there with him. This one finally fires on all cylinders: Silo 17 is back in play, Solo and the kids return, the radio connects both sides, and the digger shots look incredible. The before-times side keeps building while the present-day pieces start locking into place.
Juliette makes a big move, Martha delivers one of the best lines of the season, and the gray goo mystery is now officially on the table.
Listener mail from Boomermart, Jay, Boomer Mike, Steven, Leon, and Lisa keeps the theories flying.
Drop your takes at theoutsideviewpod@gmail.com.
Two episodes left.
- We're back with The Outside View for Silo Season 3, Episode 7 — "Radio."
After weeks of setup, the payoff finally arrives. Donnie locked in a 9 and Brian landed on a cautious 8 (borderline nine). The long cold open is excellent, the action is moving, and the silo side finally feels urgent again as the radio plan, Silo 17, and the safeguard start coming into focus.
We break down the big swings, the growing trust (and distrust) between characters, and why this episode finally scratched the itch we've been waiting for. Listener mail from Lisa, Leon (with a very detailed theory), and others keeps the speculation rolling.
Drop your takes at theoutsideviewpod@gmail.com.
Three episodes left. See you next week!
- We're back with The Outside View for Silo Season 3, Episode 6 — "The Drive."
Donnie and Brian both gave it an 8. The silo side finally starts delivering: Juliette fully remembers, the group reunites (Bernard included), they piece together the safeguard lines, and she walks straight up to Camille with a bold play. The light-bulb mystery keeps growing, and the team is clearly pointing toward Silo 17 / Silo 1.
The before-times story still feels like it's taking the scenic route (lots of car time), but they do reach a destination that should open things up.
Listener mail from Franco, Sheila, Jay, Boomer Mike, and Lisa brings more light-bulb theories, Silo 1 questions, and the usual Project Hail Mary pressure.
Drop your takes at theoutsideviewpod@gmail.com.
See you next week.
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About The Outside View - A Silo Podcast - Apple TV
An episode by episode deep-dive podcast dedicated to Apple TV's Silo. Each episode delivers a full spoiler breakdown of the latest episode, paired with host reactions, analysis, Easter eggs, theories, and "what just happened?" discussions.Podcast website
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The Outside View - A Silo Podcast - Apple TV
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The Outside View - A Silo Podcast - Apple TV: Podcasts in Family