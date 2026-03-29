The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

80.1 Speed Awareness Course



One of our cameras detected a violation of the speed limit. You can either accept 3 points on your driving license, or take the Speed Awareness Course. What is your choice?

Written by Joanne Askew (www.jaskewauthor.com)

Narrated by Alexandra Elroy (social media link)

Edited by Duncan Muggleton (http://soundcloud.com/duncanmuggleton)

With music by Duncan Muggleton (http://soundcloud.com/duncanmuggleton)

And Thom Robson (https://www.thomrobsonmusic.com/)

The episode illustration was provided by Luke Spooner of Carrion House (https://carrionhouse.com/)

And sound effects provided by Freesound.org

A quick thanks to our community managers, Joshua Boucher and Jasmine Arch

And Carolyn O'Brien for helping with our submission reading.

And to Ben Errington for drawing social media cards from his neverending content deck… deck, I said.

Deck.

Science Fiction and Horror writer, Joanne Askew, explores mental health, sexual identity and diversity through her fiction. The deepness and darkness of space is her second home. As an LGBTQIA+ activist, she aims to use her fiction to make the world a better place for the next generation to come out in. Her sci-fi horror novella, Sloth, is out now. www.jaskewauthor.com

Alexandra is a bilingual voice actress and writer who lives in the Netherlands. She loves everything to do with stories, especially creative and playful horror. Her favourite voices to do are witches, goblins and crazy computers. When she is not voicing, writing or mummy-ing (which is all the time, really) she directs plays that she adapted from classic novels such as Pride and Prejudice, Death on the Nile and One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.



The Other Stories is a production of the story studio, Hawk & Cleaver, and is brought to you with a Creative Commons – Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license. Don’t change it. Don’t sell it. But by all means… share the hell out of it.

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