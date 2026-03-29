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The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

Hawk & Cleaver | A Digital Story Studio bringing you the best new stories to watch, read, sniff, and absorb.
DramaFiction
The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories
Latest episode

663 episodes

  • The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

    S1.3 Butterfly Bites

    03/29/2026 | 20 mins.
    Butterfly Bites
    Aideen finds a lush thriving garden behind an old abandoned house, filled with beautiful butterflies. But, wait, butterflies don’t bite, do they?
    Written by Susan E. Rogers(https://www.facebook.com/sarahjanejusticewriting)
    Narrated by Erika Ventura (https://instagram.com/efventu)
    Produced by Karl Hughes (https://bsky.app/profile/karlhughes.bsky.social)
    With music by Brylie Christopher Oxley (https://brylie.bandcamp.com/)
    And Thom Robson (https://www.thomrobsonmusic.com/)
    And sound effects provided by Freesound.org
    The episode illustration was provided by Matt Seff Barnes (https://www.mattseffbarnes.com/)
    Joshua Boucher is our story programmer.
    Jasmine Arch manages our community.
    Mary Pastrano helps orchestrate the chaos.
    And the show would collapse into static and screams without the ongoing work of Karl Hughes, Georgia Triantafyllopoulou, and James Barnett — AKA Jimmy Horrors.
    Susan E. Rogers lives in sunny St. Pete Beach, Florida, transplanted from Massachusetts. Her move was the catalyst to focus on her life-long ambition to write. Her other interests include genealogy and psychic spirituality, often twisting these into her writing. She’s published two speculative non-fiction books and an occult thriller. A supernatural mystery is under contract for release in 2024. Starting in 2020, her short fiction has been published in print anthologies and several literary and genre magazines. A complete listing of her work is found at www.susanerogers.com
    Erika Ventura is an artist, mother, bilingual narrator, and a painting instructor. How does she manage it all? No idea, but her artwork can be seen on Instagram (@efventu) or you can visit her artist page www.facebook.com/BioArtsy
    Join TOS+ to access over 90 exclusive episodes, get regular stories in higher quality audio, a week early, and ad-free, at https://theotherstories.net/plus/
    Support the show, get audiobooks, and more at https://www.patreon.com/hawkandcleaver
    Join our communities for book clubs, movie clubs, writing exercises, and more at https://theotherstories.net/community/
    Leave a voicemail or get in touch at https://theotherstories.net/submissions
    Check out our writing courses at https://theotherstories.net/courses/
    Grab some merch at https://gumroad.com/hawkandcleaver
    The Other Stories is a production of the story studio, Hawk & Cleaver, and is brought to you with a Creative Commons – Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license. Don’t change it. Don’t sell it. But by all means… share the hell out of it.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

    S1.2 Glitch

    03/23/2026 | 15 mins.
    Glitch

    *As CEO of a company standing on the frontlines of the war against deception technology, Ash Cavanaugh wants the public to remember that whatever they’re seeing, it might not be real.*

    Written by Sarah Jane Justice (https://www.facebook.com/sarahjanejusticewriting)

    Narrated by Erika Ventura (https://instagram.com/efventu)

    Produced by Georgia Triantafyllopoulou (https://www.instagram.com/audiogeekgr )

    With music by Free Music Archive (https://freemusicarchive.org/)

    And Thom Robson (https://www.thomrobsonmusic.com/)

    The episode illustration was provided by Matt Seff Barnes (https://www.mattseffbarnes.com/)

    Joshua Boucher is our story programmer.

    Jasmine Arch manages our community.

    Mary Pastrano helps orchestrate the chaos.

    And the show would collapse into static and screams without the ongoing work of Karl Hughes, Georgia Triantafyllopoulou, and James Barnett — AKA Jimmy Horrors.

    **Follow Sarah Jane Justice on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/sarahjanejusticewriting**

    **Erika Ventura is an artist, mother, bilingual narrator, and a painting instructor. How does she manage it all? No idea, but her artwork can be seen on Instagram (@efventu) or you can visit her artist page [www.facebook.com/BioArtsy](http://www.facebook.com/BioArtsy)**

    Join TOS+ to access over 90 exclusive episodes, get regular stories in higher quality audio, a week early, and ad-free, at https://theotherstories.net/plus/

    Support the show, get audiobooks, and more at https://www.patreon.com/hawkandcleaver

    Join our communities for book clubs, movie clubs, writing exercises, and more at https://theotherstories.net/community/

    Leave a voicemail or get in touch at https://theotherstories.net/submissions

    Check out our writing courses at https://theotherstories.net/courses/

    Grab some merch at https://gumroad.com/hawkandcleaver

    **The Other Stories is a production of the story studio, Hawk & Cleaver, and is brought to you with a Creative Commons – Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license. Don’t change it. Don’t sell it. But by all means… share the hell out of it.**
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

    S1.1 I Think My Sock Puppet Hates Me

    03/16/2026 | 13 mins.
    I Think My Sock Puppet Hates Me
    The bond between a man and his sock puppet is a sacred thing, but what happens when the relationship is in trouble?
    Written by Andy Morris (https://blackcattales.weebly.com/)
    Narrated by Josh Curran
    Produced by Karl Hughes (https://bsky.app/profile/karlhughes.bsky.social)
    With music by Dark Fantasy Studio (http://darkfantasystudio.com/)
    And Thom Robson (https://www.thomrobsonmusic.com/)
    And sound effects provided by Freesound.org
    The episode illustration was provided by Matt Seff Barnes (https://www.mattseffbarnes.com/)
    Joshua Boucher is our story programmer.
    Jasmine Arch manages our community.
    Mary Pastrano helps orchestrate the chaos.
    And the show would collapse into static and screams without the ongoing work of Karl Hughes, Georgia Triantafyllopoulou, and James Barnett — AKA Jimmy Horrors.
    For more of Andy Morris’s work, head to https://blackcattales.weebly.com/
    Josh Curran is a narrator and writer. He has narrated many episodes of The Other Stories over the show’s lifetime. He is also the creator of the horror Audio-Drama podcast, Miscreation.
    Join TOS+ to access over 90 exclusive episodes, get regular stories in higher quality audio, a week early, and ad-free, at https://theotherstories.net/plus/
    Support the show, get audiobooks, and more at https://www.patreon.com/hawkandcleaver
    Join our communities for book clubs, movie clubs, writing exercises, and more at https://theotherstories.net/community/
    Leave a voicemail or get in touch at https://theotherstories.net/submissions
    Check out our writing courses at https://theotherstories.net/courses/
    Grab some merch at https://gumroad.com/hawkandcleaver
    The Other Stories is a production of the story studio, Hawk & Cleaver, and is brought to you with a Creative Commons – Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license. Don’t change it. Don’t sell it. But by all means… share the hell out of it.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

    REBROADCAST - Speed Awareness Course

    09/30/2025 | 15 mins.
    80.1 Speed Awareness Course

    One of our cameras detected a violation of the speed limit. You can either accept 3 points on your driving license, or take the Speed Awareness Course. What is your choice?
    Written by Joanne Askew (www.jaskewauthor.com)
    Narrated by Alexandra Elroy (social media link)
    Edited by Duncan Muggleton (http://soundcloud.com/duncanmuggleton)
    With music by Duncan Muggleton (http://soundcloud.com/duncanmuggleton)
    And Thom Robson (https://www.thomrobsonmusic.com/)
    The episode illustration was provided by Luke Spooner of Carrion House (https://carrionhouse.com/)
    And sound effects provided by Freesound.org
    A quick thanks to our community managers, Joshua Boucher and Jasmine Arch
    And Carolyn O'Brien for helping with our submission reading.
    And to Ben Errington for drawing social media cards from his neverending content deck… deck, I said.
    Deck.
    Science Fiction and Horror writer, Joanne Askew, explores mental health, sexual identity and diversity through her fiction. The deepness and darkness of space is her second home. As an LGBTQIA+ activist, she aims to use her fiction to make the world a better place for the next generation to come out in. Her sci-fi horror novella, Sloth, is out now. www.jaskewauthor.com
    Alexandra is a bilingual voice actress and writer who lives in the Netherlands. She loves everything to do with stories, especially creative and playful horror. Her favourite voices to do are witches, goblins and crazy computers. When she is not voicing, writing or mummy-ing (which is all the time, really) she directs plays that she adapted from classic novels such as Pride and Prejudice, Death on the Nile and One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

    The Other Stories is a production of the story studio, Hawk & Cleaver, and is brought to you with a Creative Commons – Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license. Don’t change it. Don’t sell it. But by all means… share the hell out of it.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

    REBROADCAST - Collaboration

    09/16/2025 | 18 mins.
    A struggling artist turned gallery owner launches his attempt to become remembered.
    Written by Dan Howarth
    Narrated by Josh Curran
    Edited by Karl Hughes
    With music by Umcorps and Thom Robson
    And sound effects provided by Zapsplat.com and Freesound.org
    Dan Howarth is a writer from the North West of England. He has co-edited three anthologies, the most recent of these, Pareidolia was launched by Black Shuck Books in July 2019. His chapbook Dulce Et Decorum Est is available from Demain Press. Dan can be found on Twitter via @danhowarth20.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

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About The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

These aren't the stories your mother used to tell you ... no, these are The Other Stories. The Other Stories is a weekly short story podcast. A modern take on The Twilight Zone, Tales From The Crypt, or The Outer Limits. Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF stories delivered right to your podcast feed every Monday morning. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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