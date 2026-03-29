The Other Stories | Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, WTF Stories

Butterfly Bites
Aideen finds a lush thriving garden behind an old abandoned house, filled with beautiful butterflies. But, wait, butterflies don’t bite, do they?
Written by Susan E. Rogers(https://www.facebook.com/sarahjanejusticewriting)
Narrated by Erika Ventura (https://instagram.com/efventu)
Produced by Karl Hughes (https://bsky.app/profile/karlhughes.bsky.social)
With music by Brylie Christopher Oxley (https://brylie.bandcamp.com/)
And Thom Robson (https://www.thomrobsonmusic.com/)
And sound effects provided by Freesound.org
The episode illustration was provided by Matt Seff Barnes (https://www.mattseffbarnes.com/)
Joshua Boucher is our story programmer.
Jasmine Arch manages our community.
Mary Pastrano helps orchestrate the chaos.
And the show would collapse into static and screams without the ongoing work of Karl Hughes, Georgia Triantafyllopoulou, and James Barnett — AKA Jimmy Horrors.
Susan E. Rogers lives in sunny St. Pete Beach, Florida, transplanted from Massachusetts. Her move was the catalyst to focus on her life-long ambition to write. Her other interests include genealogy and psychic spirituality, often twisting these into her writing. She’s published two speculative non-fiction books and an occult thriller. A supernatural mystery is under contract for release in 2024. Starting in 2020, her short fiction has been published in print anthologies and several literary and genre magazines. A complete listing of her work is found at www.susanerogers.com
Erika Ventura is an artist, mother, bilingual narrator, and a painting instructor. How does she manage it all? No idea, but her artwork can be seen on Instagram (@efventu) or you can visit her artist page www.facebook.com/BioArtsy
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