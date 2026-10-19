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8 episodes
- During a conversation with author Mel Allen, we cover iconic baseball stories that have appeared in The Old Farmer's Almanac and learn about Allen's lifelong fascination with the sport which led to meeting his idols, such as Ted Williams and Lou Brissie.
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About The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Podcast brings the pages of America’s most trusted publication alive through conversation. Episodes explore the rhythms of the natural world and the people who observe, interpret, and work within it—farmers, gardeners, astronomers, astrologers, cooks, and storytellers. Guided by the seasons, we bridge the gap between stars and soil, offering a blend of practical wisdom, curiosity, and timeless perspective, connecting listeners to the traditions that endure across generations while also exploring what's new in the universe, garden, and home.Podcast website
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The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast
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