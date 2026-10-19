A conversation with Patrick Dillon, Pulitzer-Prize winning author and journalist on his forthcoming book, Tomorrow's Weather, Anybody's Guess: The Centuries-Old Saga of The Old Farmer's Almanac.

A conversation with The Heirloom Gardener, John Forti, and grower and author Susan Peery on what gardening was like at the time our country was founded 250 years ago. What has changed and what hasn't changed since then? Listen to find out!

During a conversation with author Mel Allen, we cover iconic baseball stories that have appeared in The Old Farmer's Almanac and learn about Allen's lifelong fascination with the sport which led to meeting his idols, such as Ted Williams and Lou Brissie.

Play Ball! Baseball in The Old Farmer's Almanac

Find out from the editors what's inside this year's all-new Old Farmer's Almanac and learn about what it takes to put together this iconic publication every year.

We talk with Tovah Martin, gardener, author, lecturer, and photographer, about the fall garden—its visual surprises, what to look for, ideas for late color, and turning our attention to tending our indoor plants.

Around the House with Eric G® Home Improvement Remodeling & DIY

On The Ledge | Grow houseplants with the experts

Beyond the Blueprint with Jason Smith

About The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast

About The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast

About The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast