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The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast

The Old Farmer's Almanac
Home & GardenLeisure
The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast

    The Garden's Last Hurrah

    10/19/2026 | 48 mins.
    We talk with Tovah Martin, gardener, author, lecturer, and photographer, about the fall garden—its visual surprises, what to look for, ideas for late color, and turning our attention to tending our indoor plants.
  • The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast

    Sneak Peek of the 2027 Edition

    08/31/2026 | 50 mins.
    Find out from the editors what's inside this year's all-new Old Farmer's Almanac and learn about what it takes to put together this iconic publication every year.
  • The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast

    Play Ball! Baseball in The Old Farmer's Almanac

    08/06/2026 | 53 mins.
    During a conversation with author Mel Allen, we cover iconic baseball stories that have appeared in The Old Farmer's Almanac and learn about Allen's lifelong fascination with the sport which led to meeting his idols, such as Ted Williams and Lou Brissie.
  • The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast

    Garden Like it's 1776

    08/05/2026 | 48 mins.
    A conversation with The Heirloom Gardener, John Forti, and grower and author Susan Peery on what gardening was like at the time our country was founded 250 years ago. What has changed and what hasn't changed since then? Listen to find out!
  • The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast

    Tomorrow's Weather, Anybody's Guess

    08/03/2026 | 39 mins.
    A conversation with Patrick Dillon, Pulitzer-Prize winning author and journalist on his forthcoming book, Tomorrow's Weather, Anybody's Guess: The Centuries-Old Saga of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
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About The Old Farmer's Almanac Podcast
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Podcast brings the pages of America’s most trusted publication alive through conversation. Episodes explore the rhythms of the natural world and the people who observe, interpret, and work within it—farmers, gardeners, astronomers, astrologers, cooks, and storytellers. Guided by the seasons, we bridge the gap between stars and soil, offering a blend of practical wisdom, curiosity, and timeless perspective, connecting listeners to the traditions that endure across generations while also exploring what's new in the universe, garden, and home.
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Home & GardenLeisure

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