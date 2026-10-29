Cult Indie Film Icon Bill Weeden and Professional Clown/Actor Guilford Adams (Gilly The Clown) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026.

Actor Steve Bacic, Actor/Author Jonah Stark and Actor Chip Carriere join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026.

Actor/Producer Candice Rose and Actor/Promoter/Tour Organizer/Author/ DJ/MC Charles Rosenay join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 7th, 2026.

Actor Writer Alpha Trivette, Shiver: Slaying All Night writer/director Robert Resto with stars Robert LaSardo (The Mule, Death Race, Waterworld) and John Fiore ( The Sopranos, Guiding Light, Chappaquiddick) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 21st, 2026.

Garry Pastore(The Irishman, Carlito's Way), Lou Martini Jr (The Sopranos, Law & Order: SVU) and Entertainer Johnny Potenza (All 3 On The Breakin Ballz Podcast Team) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026.

About The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

About The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

About The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell