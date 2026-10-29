Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
751 episodes
- Garry Pastore(The Irishman, Carlito's Way), Lou Martini Jr (The Sopranos, Law & Order: SVU) and Entertainer Johnny Potenza (All 3 On The Breakin Ballz Podcast Team) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026.
- Actor Writer Alpha Trivette, Shiver: Slaying All Night writer/director Robert Resto with stars Robert LaSardo (The Mule, Death Race, Waterworld) and John Fiore ( The Sopranos, Guiding Light, Chappaquiddick) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 21st, 2026.
More Film Interviews podcasts
Trending Film Interviews podcasts
About The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell (www.JimmyStarsWorld.com) is tv/radio's coolest syndicated entertainment, music, fashion and pop culture show hosted by none other than the Celebrity Renaissance Man and King of Cool, Dr. Jimmy Star, and his Outrageous Cool Man About Town Ron Russell!! In each live two hour tv/radio program, Jimmy Star and Ron Russell have a blast talking with celebrity friends/ guests and bringing you the Good Times with industry insider ideas along with cool music, movies, tv, and pop culture previews. The Jimmy Star Show is the #1 Webshow in the world with over 4.5 million listens/views per week.The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is one of the most popular tv/film podcasts in the world. Ranked in the top 100 shows in 10 countries including the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, India, Colombia, Indonesia and Algeria. We recently broke 1.2 BILLION views and Jimmy Star was named the 5th most influential radio personality in social media...Podcast website
Listen to The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell, Urban Valor: the podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell: Podcasts in Family