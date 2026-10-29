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The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

Jimmy Star
Film InterviewsTV & Film
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Latest episode

751 episodes

  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Garry Pastore/Lou Martini Jr/Johnny Potenza

    10/28/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Garry Pastore(The Irishman, Carlito's Way), Lou Martini Jr (The Sopranos, Law & Order: SVU)  and Entertainer Johnny Potenza  (All 3 On The Breakin Ballz Podcast Team) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026.
  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Alpha Trivette, Robert Resto, Robert LaSardo, John Fiore

    10/21/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Actor Writer Alpha Trivette, Shiver: Slaying All Night writer/director Robert Resto with stars Robert LaSardo (The Mule, Death Race, Waterworld) and John Fiore ( The Sopranos, Guiding Light, Chappaquiddick) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 21st, 2026.
  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Candice Rose/ Charles Rosenay

    10/07/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    Actor/Producer Candice Rose and Actor/Promoter/Tour Organizer/Author/ DJ/MC Charles Rosenay join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 7th, 2026.
  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Steve Bacic/Jonah Stark/Chip Carriere

    09/30/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Actor Steve Bacic, Actor/Author Jonah Stark and Actor Chip Carriere join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026.
  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Bill Weeden/ Gilly The Clown

    09/23/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Cult Indie Film Icon Bill Weeden and Professional Clown/Actor Guilford Adams (Gilly The Clown) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026.
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About The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell (www.JimmyStarsWorld.com) is tv/radio's coolest syndicated entertainment, music, fashion and pop culture show hosted by none other than the Celebrity Renaissance Man and King of Cool, Dr. Jimmy Star, and his Outrageous Cool Man About Town Ron Russell!! In each live two hour tv/radio program, Jimmy Star and Ron Russell have a blast talking with celebrity friends/ guests and bringing you the Good Times with industry insider ideas along with cool music, movies, tv, and pop culture previews. The Jimmy Star Show is the #1 Webshow in the world with over 4.5 million listens/views per week.The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is one of the most popular tv/film podcasts in the world. Ranked in the top 100 shows in 10 countries including the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, India, Colombia, Indonesia and Algeria. We recently broke 1.2 BILLION views and Jimmy Star was named the 5th most influential radio personality in social media...
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Film InterviewsTV & Film

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