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178 episodes
- In today's episode, Kylah breaks down step-by-step how to ditch hormonal birth control and heal your cycle. We'll cover how to prepare your body before coming off birth control, supporting your hormones naturally afterward, and recognizing the signs that your cycle is healing. We'll cover everything from nutrition and sleep to fertility awareness, mineral replenishment, and the biggest mistakes to avoid—so you can approach this transition with confidence instead of fear.
LINKS MENTIONED:
BOOK: Taking Charge Of Your Fertility
BOOK: The Fifth Vital Sign
BOOK: Period Repair Manual
PODCAST: Fertility Awareness Method Crash Course
PODCAST: Why I don't Recommend Natural Cycles
PODCAST: A Girl's Guide to Cycle Syncing
PODCAST: Surviving The Luteal Phase
Black Lotus Shilajit
Dessicated Beef Organs
Dessicated Oyster
Fig Prenatal
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- The Glyphosate incident that gave an 18-year-old lymphoma, Dave Asprey's demonic dance party, Botox gone wrong, and Bryan Johnson's autoimmune disease.
Link to glyphosate article
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- In today's episode, Abi opens up about her struggles with mom guilt and how she has worked to overcome it.
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- In today's episode Kylah is breaking down the basics of how the female cycle works and everything we should be learning at age 16!
LINKS MENTIONED:
Menstrual Cycle 101 Substack Post
Surviving The Three Days Before Your Period Podcast Episode
Fertility Awareness Method How-To Podcast Episode
Ultimate Guide to Cycle Syncing Podcast Episode
Luteal Phase Crash Course Podcast Episode
Period Color, Spotting, & Ovulation Pain Episode
Taking Charge Of Your Fertility Book
The Fifth Vital Sign Book
Period Repair Manual Book
WE'VE LAUNCHED OUR PODCAST GROUPCHAT & BOOK CLUB! JOIN FOR $7 A MONTH
Have feedback or questions? Text us! We LOVE hearing from you!
- In this episode, Abi and Kylah dive into the difference between eustress and distress, and why not all stress is something to avoid. They explore how healthy challenges build resilience, where the line between growth and burnout exists, and how to increase your capacity without sacrificing your well-being
Chart for reference
WE'VE LAUNCHED OUR PODCAST GROUPCHAT & BOOK CLUB! JOIN FOR $7 A MONTH
Have feedback or questions? Text us! We LOVE hearing from you!
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with @cyclewithkylah & @abifernandiniPodcast website
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