In today's episode, Kylah breaks down step-by-step how to ditch hormonal birth control and heal your cycle. We'll cover how to prepare your body before coming off birth control, supporting your hormones naturally afterward, and recognizing the signs that your cycle is healing. We'll cover everything from nutrition and sleep to fertility awareness, mineral replenishment, and the biggest mistakes to avoid—so you can approach this transition with confidence instead of fear.

LINKS MENTIONED:

BOOK: Taking Charge Of Your Fertility

BOOK: The Fifth Vital Sign

BOOK: Period Repair Manual

PODCAST: Fertility Awareness Method Crash Course

PODCAST: Why I don't Recommend Natural Cycles

PODCAST: A Girl's Guide to Cycle Syncing

PODCAST: Surviving The Luteal Phase

Black Lotus Shilajit

Dessicated Beef Organs

Dessicated Oyster

Fig Prenatal



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