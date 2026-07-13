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Did We Just Say That?
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Did We Just Say That?

Kylah Smook & Abi Fernandini
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
Did We Just Say That?
Latest episode

178 episodes

  • Did We Just Say That?

    179. KYLAH: How To Go Off Hormonal Birth Control Step-By-Step & FEEL GOOD

    07/13/2026 | 42 mins.
    In today's episode, Kylah breaks down step-by-step how to ditch hormonal birth control and heal your cycle. We'll cover how to prepare your body before coming off birth control, supporting your hormones naturally afterward, and recognizing the signs that your cycle is healing. We'll cover everything from nutrition and sleep to fertility awareness, mineral replenishment, and the biggest mistakes to avoid—so you can approach this transition with confidence instead of fear.
    LINKS MENTIONED:
    BOOK: Taking Charge Of Your Fertility 
    BOOK: The Fifth Vital Sign
    BOOK: Period Repair Manual 
    PODCAST: Fertility Awareness Method Crash Course
    PODCAST: Why I don't Recommend Natural Cycles
    PODCAST: A Girl's Guide to Cycle Syncing
    PODCAST: Surviving The Luteal Phase
    Black Lotus Shilajit
    Dessicated Beef Organs
    Dessicated Oyster
    Fig Prenatal

    Have feedback or questions? Text us! We LOVE hearing from you!
  • Did We Just Say That?

    178. Kylah & Abi Read Current Health Headlines

    07/08/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    The Glyphosate incident that gave an 18-year-old lymphoma, Dave Asprey's demonic dance party, Botox gone wrong, and Bryan Johnson's autoimmune disease.
    Link to glyphosate article
    WE'VE LAUNCHED OUR PODCAST GROUPCHAT & BOOK CLUB! JOIN FOR $7 A MONTH 

    Have feedback or questions? Text us! We LOVE hearing from you!
  • Did We Just Say That?

    177. ABI: Overcoming Mom Guilt & Martyrdom

    07/06/2026 | 32 mins.
    In today's episode, Abi opens up about her struggles with mom guilt and how she has worked to overcome it.
    WE'VE LAUNCHED OUR PODCAST GROUPCHAT & BOOK CLUB! JOIN FOR $7 A MONTH 
    Have feedback or questions? Text us! We LOVE hearing from you!
  • Did We Just Say That?

    176. KYLAH: 7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Cycle

    06/26/2026 | 41 mins.
    In today's episode Kylah is breaking down the basics of how the female cycle works and everything we should be learning at age 16! 

    LINKS MENTIONED:
    Menstrual Cycle 101 Substack Post
    Surviving The Three Days Before Your Period Podcast Episode
    Fertility Awareness Method How-To Podcast Episode
    Ultimate Guide to Cycle Syncing Podcast Episode
    Luteal Phase Crash Course Podcast Episode
    Period Color, Spotting, & Ovulation Pain Episode
    Taking Charge Of Your Fertility Book
    The Fifth Vital Sign Book
    Period Repair Manual Book 

    WE'VE LAUNCHED OUR PODCAST GROUPCHAT & BOOK CLUB! JOIN FOR $7 A MONTH
    Have feedback or questions? Text us! We LOVE hearing from you!
  • Did We Just Say That?

    175. Are You Regulating Your Nervous System... or Avoiding Real Life?

    06/22/2026 | 58 mins.
    In this episode, Abi and Kylah dive into the difference between eustress and distress, and why not all stress is something to avoid. They explore how healthy challenges build resilience, where the line between growth and burnout exists, and how to increase your capacity without sacrificing your well-being
    Chart for reference 
    WE'VE LAUNCHED OUR PODCAST GROUPCHAT & BOOK CLUB! JOIN FOR $7 A MONTH 
    Have feedback or questions? Text us! We LOVE hearing from you!
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About Did We Just Say That?
with @cyclewithkylah & @abifernandini
Podcast website
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness

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