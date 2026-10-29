Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
The Good, The True, and The Cinema
Joshua Johnson / John Dougherty / Craig Detweiler
Latest episode
8 episodes
- It took Laika 1,155 days, 142,000 3D-printed faces and more than 715 miles of brass wire to build the woods outside Portland, Oregon, one frame at a time. The result is Wildwood, a stop-motion fantasy about a girl who follows a murder of crows into an enchanted forest to bring her baby brother home.
In this episode, Joshua Johnson and John Dougherty review Travis Knight’s adaptation of Colin Meloy’s novel, while Craig Detweiler is away traveling. They talk about grief that refuses to let go, parents who will do anything out of love, a kids’ movie where violence has a cost, and rival factions learning to listen to each other. They pair it with two films about children, monsters and enchanted worlds, from Hayao Miyazaki and Jim Henson. John reports from the last days of the Philadelphia Film Festival, and a listener asks about Rob Reiner.
When does love that will do anything stop being love?
Now Showing
02:06 – Wildwood (Travis Knight)
19:30 – Spoilers begin
Double Feature
50:33 – Princess Mononoke (Hayao Miyazaki, 1997)
55:31 – Labyrinth (Jim Henson, 1986)
Philadelphia Film Festival Report
1:02:25
Listener Mail
1:09:45 – When Harry Met Sally (Rob Reiner, 1989)
Support the show
Email goodtruecinema@gmail.com for any thoughts or feedback
Follow The Good, The True, and The Cinema:
Instagram
Joshua:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Craig:
Instagram, Letterboxd
John:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Produced and Edited by Joshua Johnson
Music by Steve Slagg
The Good, The True, and The Cinema is a part of The Shifting Culture Podcast Network
- Thirty-five days before Elizabeth Holmes reported to federal prison, she let Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim into the rented house outside San Diego that she shared with her partner, Billy Evans, and their two children. The result is You Can See Everything, a documentary about a woman the world had already made up its mind about, and about whether a camera can show anyone as they really are.
In this episode, Joshua, John, and Craig review You Can See Everything. They talk about truth and perception, what a documentary can and can’t capture, and whether a film about deception can still be a pursuit of truth. Each host brings a Double Feature pick that blurs the line between record and recreation. Then the hosts take up the backlash over Greta Gerwig’s The Magician’s Nephew and Meryl Streep’s Aslan, and ask what makes an adaptation faithful. John reports from opening weekend of the Philadelphia Film Festival, and a listener writes in about seeing The Tree of Life for the first time.
Can we see everything and still understand nothing?
Now Showing
00:00 Intro
01:35 You Can See Everything (spoiler-free)
17:30 You Can See Everything (spoilers)
Double Feature
53:12 The Act of Killing (Joshua Oppenheimer, 2012)
56:08 American Vandal (Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, 2017)
58:54 Rashomon (Akira Kurosawa, 1950)
Movie News
1:01:15 Greta Gerwig’s Narnia and the adaptation debate
Philadelphia Film Festival
1:11:00 Opening weekend update
Listener Mail
1:15:25 The Tree of Life
Support the show
Email goodtruecinema@gmail.com for any thoughts or feedback
Follow The Good, The True, and The Cinema:
Instagram
Joshua:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Craig:
Instagram, Letterboxd
John:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Produced and Edited by Joshua Johnson
Music by Steve Slagg
The Good, The True, and The Cinema is a part of The Shifting Culture Podcast Network
Ep. 5 - The Social Reckoning and a Good, True, and Beautiful Review of The Tree of Life10/14/2026 | 1h 7 mins.A Facebook data scientist has the files to prove the company knew its algorithm was feeding outrage, and a Wall Street Journal reporter wants the story. Sixteen years after The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin returns to Facebook with The Social Reckoning.
In this episode, Joshua Johnson, John Dougherty, and Craig Detweiler review Sorkin’s whistleblower thriller, starring Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, and Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg. Then each host brings a double feature in conversation with it, and Joshua offers a Good, True, and Beautiful review of The Tree of Life.
When the truth lands on a tech giant like a paper cut, what can courage still accomplish?
Now Showing: The Social Reckoning
(01:52) The Social Reckoning: spoiler-free review
(14:39) Spoiler section
Double Feature
(29:29)
His Girl Friday (Howard Hawks, 1940)
The Post (Steven Spielberg, 2017)
Dark Waters (Todd Haynes, 2019)
A Good, True, and Beautiful Review
(44:16)
The Tree of Life (Terrence Malick, 2011)
Support the show
Email goodtruecinema@gmail.com for any thoughts or feedback
Follow The Good, The True, and The Cinema:
Instagram
Joshua:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Craig:
Instagram, Letterboxd
John:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Produced and Edited by Joshua Johnson
Music by Steve Slagg
The Good, The True, and The Cinema is a part of The Shifting Culture Podcast Network
- It's the near future. Methane under a new Greenland drilling field ignites, and an ice shelf the size of Maryland breaks loose and drifts toward Norway. Oil magnate Digger Rockwell and his friends in the White House have three days to warn the world, and they choose silence. Alejandro González Iñárritu's Digger turns it up to 11 and never lets up.
In this episode, Joshua Johnson, John Dougherty, and Craig Detweiler review Iñárritu's big swing of a satire: Tom Cruise in prosthetics, foaming at the mouth; Riz Ahmed as the scientist who tells the truth; and a film that shouts its ideas instead of telling jokes. Then each host brings a double feature in conversation with it, and they close with their September watchlist.
When the real world already reads like satire, what is left for satire to do?
Now Showing: Digger
(01:08) Digger: spoiler-free review
(08:44) Spoiler section
Double Feature
(44:15)
Asteroid City (Wes Anderson, 2023)
Sullivan's Travels (Preston Sturges, 1941)
The Mosquito Coast (Peter Weir, 1986)
September Watchlist
(1:02:20)
Blue Heron · Tuner · Natchez · Don't Say Good Luck · I Swear · Teenage Wasteland · Catherine Called Birdy · I Love Boosters · Mayday
Support the show
Email goodtruecinema@gmail.com for any thoughts or feedback
Follow The Good, The True, and The Cinema:
Instagram
Joshua:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Craig:
Instagram, Letterboxd
John:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Produced and Edited by Joshua Johnson
Music by Steve Slagg
The Good, The True, and The Cinema is a part of The Shifting Culture Podcast Network
Ep. 3 - Primetime plus a Good, True, and Beautiful Review of The Princess Bride09/30/2026 | 1h 11 mins.It's 2006. Post-9/11 America is hungry to see justice served, and Jeff Zucker hands To Catch a Predator the 9 p.m. slot. Lance Oppenheim's Prime Time follows Chris Hansen and his crew as decoys lure men into a staged house on camera, and it asks what happens to the soul of anyone who deals in darkness every night for ratings.
In this episode, Joshua Johnson, John Dougherty, and Craig Detweiler review Oppenheim's fever dream of a film: Robert Pattinson playing the meme of Chris Hansen more than the man, a story built on true events but told as fiction, and whether all that restless style ever reaches the substance underneath. Then each host brings a double feature in conversation with it, and John offers a Good, True, and Beautiful review of The Princess Bride, one of his favorite films of all time.
When we tune in to watch someone get what's coming to them, what happens to us?
Now Showing: Prime Time
(01:49) Prime Time: spoiler-free review
(24:03) Spoiler section
Double Feature
(41:18)
Network (Sidney Lumet, 1976)
Spotlight (Tom McCarthy, 2015)
Close-Up (Abbas Kiarostami, 1990)
A Good, True, and Beautiful Review
(57:30)
The Princess Bride (Rob Reiner, 1987)
Support the show
Email goodtruecinema@gmail.com for any thoughts or feedback
Follow The Good, The True, and The Cinema:
Instagram
Joshua:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Craig:
Instagram, Letterboxd
John:
Instagram, Letterboxd
Produced and Edited by Joshua Johnson
Music by Steve Slagg
The Good, The True, and The Cinema is a part of The Shifting Culture Podcast Network
More Film Reviews podcasts
Trending Film Reviews podcasts
About The Good, The True, and The Cinema
This is The Good, The True, and The Cinema, a film podcast in pursuit of the good, the true, and the beautiful. Join Joshua Johnson, cultural critic and host of Shifting Culture, Craig Detweiler, filmmaker, author, and president of Wedgwood Circle, and John Dougherty, writer, educator, and film critic for America Magazine. Together, they review new releases, revisit the classics, and have a lot of fun along the way.Podcast website
Listen to The Good, The True, and The Cinema, Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Good, The True, and The Cinema
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.