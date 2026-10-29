Thirty-five days before Elizabeth Holmes reported to federal prison, she let Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim into the rented house outside San Diego that she shared with her partner, Billy Evans, and their two children. The result is You Can See Everything, a documentary about a woman the world had already made up its mind about, and about whether a camera can show anyone as they really are.

In this episode, Joshua, John, and Craig review You Can See Everything. They talk about truth and perception, what a documentary can and can’t capture, and whether a film about deception can still be a pursuit of truth. Each host brings a Double Feature pick that blurs the line between record and recreation. Then the hosts take up the backlash over Greta Gerwig’s The Magician’s Nephew and Meryl Streep’s Aslan, and ask what makes an adaptation faithful. John reports from opening weekend of the Philadelphia Film Festival, and a listener writes in about seeing The Tree of Life for the first time.

Can we see everything and still understand nothing?

Now Showing

00:00 Intro

01:35 You Can See Everything (spoiler-free)

17:30 You Can See Everything (spoilers)

Double Feature

53:12 The Act of Killing (Joshua Oppenheimer, 2012)

56:08 American Vandal (Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, 2017)

58:54 Rashomon (Akira Kurosawa, 1950)

Movie News

1:01:15 Greta Gerwig’s Narnia and the adaptation debate

Philadelphia Film Festival

1:11:00 Opening weekend update

Listener Mail

1:15:25 The Tree of Life

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Produced and Edited by Joshua Johnson

Music by Steve Slagg

The Good, The True, and The Cinema is a part of The Shifting Culture Podcast Network