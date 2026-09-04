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Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield
Fantasy Football, Fantasy Points, NFL, Scott Barrett, Brett Whitefield
Latest episode
1195 episodes
6 MUST START Players in Week 1 Fantasy Football (2026 Advice) with Andrew Cooper!09/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.🎧 You’re already listening—now JOIN THE FANTASY POINTS FAMILY! 🏈
💰 Use promo code FFD26 for 10% OFF at checkout! ⬆️
🚨 Check out the FANTASY POINTS FANTASY YOUTUBE! 🚨
Where to find us:
http://twitter.com/ScottBarrettDFB
http://twitter.com/CoopAFiasco
http://twitter.com/FantasyPts
👾 Join the FANTASY POINTS DISCORD! 👾
Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield is your must-listen podcast for sharp, actionable fantasy football analysis throughout the NFL season. Hosted by the sharpest analytical mind in the game Scott Barret and the brightest NFL film expert in the world Brett Whitefield, the show delivers daily breakdowns of player performance, usage trends, injuries, waiver wire targets, start-sit decisions, and forward-looking strategy for redraft, dynasty, and best ball leagues. Brett, Scott and the rest of your Fantasy Points favorites blend data-driven insights with film-based context to help fantasy managers stay ahead of the market and make confident lineup decisions. Whether you are chasing weekly wins, playoff upside, or long-term roster value, Fantasy Football Daily provides concise, high-impact analysis designed to give you a real edge in every format.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
High-Stakes 2026 Fantasy Football Championship Draft $1,000,000 Grand Prize! (FFPC)09/03/2026 | 2h 23 mins.🎧 You’re already listening—now JOIN THE FANTASY POINTS FAMILY! 🏈
💰 Use promo code FFD26 for 10% OFF at checkout! ⬆️
🚨 Check out the FANTASY POINTS FANTASY YOUTUBE! 🚨
Where to find us:
http://twitter.com/ScottBarrettDFB
http://twitter.com/TheOGFantasy
http://twitter.com/skywalka2000
http://twitter.com/FantasyPts
👾 Join the FANTASY POINTS DISCORD! 👾
Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield is your must-listen podcast for sharp, actionable fantasy football analysis throughout the NFL season. Hosted by the sharpest analytical mind in the game Scott Barret and the brightest NFL film expert in the world Brett Whitefield, the show delivers daily breakdowns of player performance, usage trends, injuries, waiver wire targets, start-sit decisions, and forward-looking strategy for redraft, dynasty, and best ball leagues. Brett, Scott and the rest of your Fantasy Points favorites blend data-driven insights with film-based context to help fantasy managers stay ahead of the market and make confident lineup decisions. Whether you are chasing weekly wins, playoff upside, or long-term roster value, Fantasy Football Daily provides concise, high-impact analysis designed to give you a real edge in every format.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 🎧 You’re already listening—now JOIN THE FANTASY POINTS FAMILY! 🏈
💰 Use promo code FFD26 for 10% OFF at checkout! ⬆️
🚨 Check out the FANTASY POINTS FANTASY YOUTUBE! 🚨
Where to find us:
http://twitter.com/RyanJ_Heath
http://twitter.com/ScottBarrettDFB
http://twitter.com/FantasyPts
👾 Join the FANTASY POINTS DISCORD! 👾
Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield is your must-listen podcast for sharp, actionable fantasy football analysis throughout the NFL season. Hosted by the sharpest analytical mind in the game Scott Barret and the brightest NFL film expert in the world Brett Whitefield, the show delivers daily breakdowns of player performance, usage trends, injuries, waiver wire targets, start-sit decisions, and forward-looking strategy for redraft, dynasty, and best ball leagues. Brett, Scott and the rest of your Fantasy Points favorites blend data-driven insights with film-based context to help fantasy managers stay ahead of the market and make confident lineup decisions. Whether you are chasing weekly wins, playoff upside, or long-term roster value, Fantasy Football Daily provides concise, high-impact analysis designed to give you a real edge in every format.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Scott Barrett's Late ADP Risers + Breaking Fantasy Football News You Can’t Miss!09/01/2026 | 1h 20 mins.🎧 You’re already listening—now JOIN THE FANTASY POINTS FAMILY! 🏈
💰 Use promo code FFD26 for 10% OFF at checkout! ⬆️
🚨 Check out the FANTASY POINTS FANTASY YOUTUBE! 🚨
Where to find us:
http://twitter.com/BGWhitefield
http://twitter.com/ScottBarrettDFB
http://twitter.com/FantasyPts
👾 Join the FANTASY POINTS DISCORD! 👾
Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield is your must-listen podcast for sharp, actionable fantasy football analysis throughout the NFL season. Hosted by the sharpest analytical mind in the game Scott Barret and the brightest NFL film expert in the world Brett Whitefield, the show delivers daily breakdowns of player performance, usage trends, injuries, waiver wire targets, start-sit decisions, and forward-looking strategy for redraft, dynasty, and best ball leagues. Brett, Scott and the rest of your Fantasy Points favorites blend data-driven insights with film-based context to help fantasy managers stay ahead of the market and make confident lineup decisions. Whether you are chasing weekly wins, playoff upside, or long-term roster value, Fantasy Football Daily provides concise, high-impact analysis designed to give you a real edge in every format.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Josh Jacobs Lands on Commissioner Exempt List: 2026 Fantasy Football Strategy + Preseason Takeaways08/31/2026 | 1h 12 mins.🎧 You’re already listening—now JOIN THE FANTASY POINTS FAMILY! 🏈
💰 Use promo code FFD26 for 10% OFF at checkout! ⬆️
🚨 Check out the FANTASY POINTS FANTASY YOUTUBE! 🚨
Where to find us:
http://twitter.com/BGWhitefield
http://twitter.com/ScottBarrettDFB
http://twitter.com/FantasyPts
👾 Join the FANTASY POINTS DISCORD! 👾
Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield is your must-listen podcast for sharp, actionable fantasy football analysis throughout the NFL season. Hosted by the sharpest analytical mind in the game Scott Barret and the brightest NFL film expert in the world Brett Whitefield, the show delivers daily breakdowns of player performance, usage trends, injuries, waiver wire targets, start-sit decisions, and forward-looking strategy for redraft, dynasty, and best ball leagues. Brett, Scott and the rest of your Fantasy Points favorites blend data-driven insights with film-based context to help fantasy managers stay ahead of the market and make confident lineup decisions. Whether you are chasing weekly wins, playoff upside, or long-term roster value, Fantasy Football Daily provides concise, high-impact analysis designed to give you a real edge in every format.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield
Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield is your must-listen podcast for sharp, actionable fantasy football analysis throughout the NFL season. Hosted by the sharpest analytical mind in the game Scott Barret and the brightest NFL film expert in the world Brett Whitefield, the show delivers daily breakdowns of player performance, usage trends, injuries, waiver wire targets, start-sit decisions, and forward-looking strategy for redraft, dynasty, and best ball leagues. Brett, Scott and the rest of your Fantasy Points favorites blend data-driven insights with film-based context to help fantasy managers stay ahead of the market and make confident lineup decisions. Whether you are chasing weekly wins, playoff upside, or long-term roster value, Fantasy Football Daily provides concise, high-impact analysis designed to give you a real edge in every format.Podcast website
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