Fantasy Football Daily with Scott Barrett and Brett Whitefield is your must-listen podcast for sharp, actionable fantasy football analysis throughout the NFL season. Hosted by the sharpest analytical mind in the game Scott Barret and the brightest NFL film expert in the world Brett Whitefield, the show delivers daily breakdowns of player performance, usage trends, injuries, waiver wire targets, start-sit decisions, and forward-looking strategy for redraft, dynasty, and best ball leagues.

Brett, Scott and the rest of your Fantasy Points favorites blend data-driven insights with film-based context to help fantasy managers stay ahead of the market and make confident lineup decisions. Whether you are chasing weekly wins, playoff upside, or long-term roster value, Fantasy Football Daily provides concise, high-impact analysis designed to give you a real edge in every format.