The Brothers Grim Horror Podcast

09: Vamp

The Brothers Grim kicks off its Pride 2023 series with a mostly unremarkable movie that remains in the horror movie memory thanks entirely to contributions from gay artists, the 1986 horror comedy Vamp, starring Chris Makepeace, Robert Rusler, and Grace Jones. In an attempt to make a story about two very good friends trying to wheel and deal their way into a college fraternity, writer/director, Richard Wenk, accidentally tips the movie into queer territory with a story about the unrequited love of one man for another. You'll also learn way more about Keith Haring and Robert Mapplethorpe than you were probably expecting to in a chat about how awesome Grace Jones is. Trailer Interview with produce Donal Borchers Dracula Bites The Big Apple