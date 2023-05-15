The Brothers Grim Horror Podcast is your new favorite pod, presented by The Cinema Suicide Film Society. The Brothers Grim are Bryan and David White, two dudes ...
10: The Old Dark House
The Brothers Grim close out their Pride 2023 series with an enthusiastic love letter to James Whale's 1932 pre-code classic for Universal, The Old Dark House, a movie about class consciousness, secrecy, Lilian Bond's feet, and super gay double entendres. It is a perfectly executed piece of gothic horror starring Boris Karloff that must be seen to be believed.
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqhzhNoTKps
6/26/2023
1:52:16
09: Vamp
The Brothers Grim kicks off its Pride 2023 series with a mostly unremarkable movie that remains in the horror movie memory thanks entirely to contributions from gay artists, the 1986 horror comedy Vamp, starring Chris Makepeace, Robert Rusler, and Grace Jones. In an attempt to make a story about two very good friends trying to wheel and deal their way into a college fraternity, writer/director, Richard Wenk, accidentally tips the movie into queer territory with a story about the unrequited love of one man for another. You'll also learn way more about Keith Haring and Robert Mapplethorpe than you were probably expecting to in a chat about how awesome Grace Jones is.
6/12/2023
2:05:11
08: The House on Sorority Row
This week Bryan and Dave close out their School's Out series, taking a look at the 1982 slasher picture, The House on Sorority Row, from director Mark Rosman, a hidden gem of the genre that remarkably passes the Bechdel Test. It's a movie about a prank gone wrong, secret medical experiments, and a girl who owns a 1970's style fuck van. The House on Sorority Row features soap opera stars, Kate McNeil and Eileen Davidson, as well as Lois Kelso and we enjoyed this movie a whole lot.
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKMrteGf6q8
5/29/2023
1:31:45
07: Final Exam
This week, Bryan and Dave take a look at the 1981 slasher also-ran, Final Exam, a movie that should be stuffed down the horror movie memory hole were it not for its one secret weapon, a weirdo nerd character named Radish and his ongoing series of bizarre bon mots. Final Exam can't decide if it's Animal House or Halloween and doesn't do a very good job of ripping off either of them. But we're going to ride this one out to see if our precious Radish can survive the killer's knife.
5/15/2023
1:42:56
Trailer - The Brothers Grim Horror Podcast
Look, we value your time and know that you want to know what you're getting into when you pick up a new podcast so here's a little taste of what to expect in The Brothers Grim horror movie podcast, hosted by actual brothers, Bryan and Dave White.
