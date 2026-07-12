Taylor Swift Today, Part 2 with Lyla — the fun stuff. This afternoon it's the guest list that made even lifelong Swifties gasp, the first real look inside the transformed arena, and the little details melting everyone's hearts. Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise (reportedly celebrating his 64th birthday there), Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jay-Z and more turned a wedding into the Oscars, Grammys, and Super Bowl rolled into one. Plus flower-girl nieces, diamond champagne flutes, and a reception that became the most exclusive concert on earth. Here's everything from inside Taylor and Travis's wedding weekend.
⭐ The jaw-dropping guest list (per an Entertainment Weekly rundown): Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jay-Z, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson — plus the stories behind them, from Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd (whose favorite Taylor song is "Mastermind") to Nikki Glaser, Machine Gun Kelly, and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel being a good sport at a Chiefs wedding
🌿 The first real look inside (per Daily Mail footage): MSG transformed into an enchanted garden — towering trees, emerald drapery, the blue seats hidden under nude fabric, and a set of hidden "magic doors" behind the altar opening onto a second, even bigger garden for the reception
🖼️ The entry hallway: soft pink walls, peach drapery, gold-framed photos of the couple through the years (including a backyard proposal shot) and a large "T&T" logo — a "garden inside The Garden," as guest George Stephanopoulos described it on GMA, coming back again and again to one word: intimate
💍 The flower girls: Jason Kelce's daughters — Taylor's brand-new nieces — tossing petals as a string quartet played an instrumental of one of Taylor's own songs
🎁 The favors: per Maren Morris, guests took home custom embroidered handkerchiefs (initials, date, "New York City," and a lyric nod); rehearsal-dinner guests reportedly got diamond-encrusted champagne flutes in black velvet boxes
🎤 The reception-turned-concert: Stevie Nicks confirmed performing (via the GMA hosts), with reports that Paul McCartney and Tim McGraw took the stage too — and that Taylor herself sang for Travis
🌹 The perfect human detail: a carpet rolled out and quickly pulled back up (wrong color), and rumors Taylor bought up nearly every calla lily in New York
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