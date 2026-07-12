Taylor Swift Today with Lyla: after the spectacle and the debate, the softer side of the story. Underneath all the celebrities and secrecy, this was a wedding — two people promising each other forever. Guests say it was Travis, not Taylor, who got emotional first: the six-foot-five Super Bowl champion reportedly teared up promising to protect her, and that's what made the bride cry. Plus the officiant who stole the show, a down-to-earth family overwhelmed by it all, and the strong signs a whole new Taylor era is on the way. Here's the tender version.



💍 The vows: guests describe them as raw, deeply loving, and equal parts serious and silly — with reports that Travis was the more emotional one, and that the whole room was brought to tears (per George Stephanopoulos and two guests who spoke to NBC News)



🎶 The entrance: Taylor walked in flanked by her new nieces — Jason Kelce's daughters — scattering petals, as a string arrangement played an instrumental of her own "Love Story"



💋 Adam Sandler's advice: per Chiefs coach Andy Reid (on CNN), Sandler told the couple to kiss each other every chance they get, every single day — and Reid's own note on the sincere love between two people from completely different worlds who just work



🏡 The family: the middle-class Ohio Kelces, even after three years in Taylor's orbit, were overwhelmed by the scale — Donna Kelce called the chapter "surreal" and the night "magical"



🌟 The breakout guest: Graham Norton, unaware how big his show is stateside, as guests kept flocking to him — plus Travis introducing his NFL teammates to the Hollywood crowd



🎵 What happens now: reported downtime in Rhode Island, no honeymoon destination yet, the still-unrevealed dress — and strong signs (film-shoot release forms, collaborators reportedly asked to start video concepts in August) that a new album, and maybe a wedding film, are coming



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