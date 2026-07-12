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Taylor Swift Today

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Taylor Swift Today
Latest episode

271 episodes

  • Taylor Swift Today

    Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress: Dior Confirms She'll Reveal It on Instagram — Plus Montana Honeymoon-Ish Getaway and the City Reimbursement

    07/12/2026 | 8 mins.
    Taylor Swift Today, one week later, with Lyla: the newlyweds have vanished into married life, the wild details are still trickling out, and we finally know how we'll see the dress. A Dior spokesperson confirmed that Taylor Swift herself will share the first official wedding photos on her own Instagram — no date yet, exactly the way she's controlled this story from day one. Plus the first sighting of Taylor since the wedding (a low-key Montana getaway with her new in-laws), the city reimbursement that settled the "who paid" debate, and a few late details that'll make you smile. Here's the week-later check-in.

    👗 The dress reveal: Dior confirms Taylor will post the first official photos to her own Instagram — timing TBD, and it's expected to break the internet all over again

    🏔️ First sighting since the wedding: Taylor and Travis slipped away to the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, with Jason and Kylie Kelce — no official honeymoon yet, and Travis reports to Chiefs training camp July 28th

    💰 The city got paid back: Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed Taylor reimbursed New York more than $160,000 for permits and police days before the wedding — settling the criticism (one complaint even got a community note)

    🎤 A late music detail: Paul McCartney reportedly performed a Beatles classic for the newlyweds — plus reports Taylor sang a little during her own vows

    ⭐ More surprise guests: Simone Biles, Kristin Cavallari, The Chainsmokers, and novelist Zadie Smith (photographed with Lena Dunham and Andrew Scott)

    🌈 The charming footnotes: Jason and Kylie's four daughters as flower girls (per Rich Eisen), a wedding raffle with luxury prizes, and a double rainbow over the airport on the wedding night

    Check out the new facebook chat page here. Come join the community! It's small now and we need your help growing.

    Taylor Swift Today now has an official Facebook community! Connect with fellow Swifties to discuss all the incredible revelations from Taylor's New Heights appearance. Search "Taylor Swift Today" on Facebook or check out instagram and be sure to follow us to join thousands of fans worldwide. Whether you're analyzing lyrics, sharing concert memories, or just celebrating Taylor's new era, our community is the perfect place to connect with people who love Taylor as much as you do.
  • Taylor Swift Today

    Inside Taylor & Travis's Vows: Travis Cried First, Adam Sandler's Sweet Advice, and Strong Signs New Music Is Coming

    07/07/2026 | 8 mins.
    Taylor Swift Today with Lyla: after the spectacle and the debate, the softer side of the story. Underneath all the celebrities and secrecy, this was a wedding — two people promising each other forever. Guests say it was Travis, not Taylor, who got emotional first: the six-foot-five Super Bowl champion reportedly teared up promising to protect her, and that's what made the bride cry. Plus the officiant who stole the show, a down-to-earth family overwhelmed by it all, and the strong signs a whole new Taylor era is on the way. Here's the tender version.

    💍 The vows: guests describe them as raw, deeply loving, and equal parts serious and silly — with reports that Travis was the more emotional one, and that the whole room was brought to tears (per George Stephanopoulos and two guests who spoke to NBC News)

    🎶 The entrance: Taylor walked in flanked by her new nieces — Jason Kelce's daughters — scattering petals, as a string arrangement played an instrumental of her own "Love Story"

    💋 Adam Sandler's advice: per Chiefs coach Andy Reid (on CNN), Sandler told the couple to kiss each other every chance they get, every single day — and Reid's own note on the sincere love between two people from completely different worlds who just work

    🏡 The family: the middle-class Ohio Kelces, even after three years in Taylor's orbit, were overwhelmed by the scale — Donna Kelce called the chapter "surreal" and the night "magical"

    🌟 The breakout guest: Graham Norton, unaware how big his show is stateside, as guests kept flocking to him — plus Travis introducing his NFL teammates to the Hollywood crowd

    🎵 What happens now: reported downtime in Rhode Island, no honeymoon destination yet, the still-unrevealed dress — and strong signs (film-shoot release forms, collaborators reportedly asked to start video concepts in August) that a new album, and maybe a wedding film, are coming

    Check out the new facebook chat page here. Come join the community! It's small now and we need your help growing.

    Taylor Swift Today now has an official Facebook community! Connect with fellow Swifties to discuss all the incredible revelations from Taylor's New Heights appearance. Search "Taylor Swift Today" on Facebook or check out instagram and be sure to follow us to join thousands of fans worldwide. Whether you're analyzing lyrics, sharing concert memories, or just celebrating Taylor's new era, our community is the perfect place to connect with people who love Taylor as much as you do.
  • Taylor Swift Today

    Taylor Swift's Wedding, the Deep Dive: The Reported Prenup, the Heist-Level Secrecy, and Was It All Too Much?

    07/06/2026 | 8 mins.
    Taylor Swift Today Monday deep dive with Lyla: the confetti's settled, and now the parts people are actually arguing about. A reported 40-page prenup and what it might mean for Taylor's songwriting. A secrecy operation worthy of a heist movie — and the theory that it's about more than privacy. The guest-list stories, including one very loud empty chair. And the big question dividing the internet: was the whole thing just too much? Here's the honest breakdown, both sides.

     The secrecy: guests reportedly signed NDAs just to learn the venue and time, invitations were individually watermarked to trace any leak, and phones were collected from guests, staff, and even police — with reports MSG let go of employees who broke the agreement

    🎬 The footage theory: insiders suggest Taylor's own team filmed everything, and that locking down every phone means when she finally releases her wedding, it'll be the only version anyone's seen — flawless, packaged, on her timeline (a playbook we've seen before)

    📄 The reported prenup: per a Daily Mail report leaning on outside legal experts (not confirmed by either party) — the reported gist is that each keeps what was theirs, joint purchases split by contribution, with speculation about a privacy clause that experts admit would be nearly impossible to enforce anyway

    🪑 The empty chair: Blake Lively reportedly did not receive an invite, with insiders describing a friendship that frayed after Taylor was drawn into Lively's legal battle last year — neither has commented publicly

    🤝 The gracious note: Kelly Stafford, who once griped about Taylor-and-Travis NFL coverage, later walked it back and said she loves Taylor — her invite reads as bygones-be-bygones

    ⚖️ Was it too much? The critics' case (a shutdown atop Penn Station snarling holiday traffic in a heat wave, an estimated $15M+ cost, NYPD overtime) against the counterpoint (a private event Taylor paid for, at a venue built to rent, the same weekend she gave $26M to charity) — you be the judge

    Check out the new facebook chat page here. Come join the community! It's small now and we need your help growing.

    Taylor Swift Today now has an official Facebook community! Connect with fellow Swifties to discuss all the incredible revelations from Taylor's New Heights appearance. Search "Taylor Swift Today" on Facebook or check out instagram and be sure to follow us to join thousands of fans worldwide. Whether you're analyzing lyrics, sharing concert memories, or just celebrating Taylor's new era, our community is the perfect place to connect with people who love Taylor as much as you do.
  • Taylor Swift Today

    Who Was at Taylor Swift's Wedding: Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Spielberg and the Jaw-Dropping Guest List, Plus the First Look Inside

    07/05/2026 | 8 mins.
    Taylor Swift Today, Part 2 with Lyla — the fun stuff. This afternoon it's the guest list that made even lifelong Swifties gasp, the first real look inside the transformed arena, and the little details melting everyone's hearts. Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise (reportedly celebrating his 64th birthday there), Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jay-Z and more turned a wedding into the Oscars, Grammys, and Super Bowl rolled into one. Plus flower-girl nieces, diamond champagne flutes, and a reception that became the most exclusive concert on earth. Here's everything from inside Taylor and Travis's wedding weekend.

    ⭐ The jaw-dropping guest list (per an Entertainment Weekly rundown): Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jay-Z, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson — plus the stories behind them, from Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd (whose favorite Taylor song is "Mastermind") to Nikki Glaser, Machine Gun Kelly, and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel being a good sport at a Chiefs wedding

    🌿 The first real look inside (per Daily Mail footage): MSG transformed into an enchanted garden — towering trees, emerald drapery, the blue seats hidden under nude fabric, and a set of hidden "magic doors" behind the altar opening onto a second, even bigger garden for the reception

    🖼️ The entry hallway: soft pink walls, peach drapery, gold-framed photos of the couple through the years (including a backyard proposal shot) and a large "T&T" logo — a "garden inside The Garden," as guest George Stephanopoulos described it on GMA, coming back again and again to one word: intimate

    💍 The flower girls: Jason Kelce's daughters — Taylor's brand-new nieces — tossing petals as a string quartet played an instrumental of one of Taylor's own songs

    🎁 The favors: per Maren Morris, guests took home custom embroidered handkerchiefs (initials, date, "New York City," and a lyric nod); rehearsal-dinner guests reportedly got diamond-encrusted champagne flutes in black velvet boxes

    🎤 The reception-turned-concert: Stevie Nicks confirmed performing (via the GMA hosts), with reports that Paul McCartney and Tim McGraw took the stage too — and that Taylor herself sang for Travis

    🌹 The perfect human detail: a carpet rolled out and quickly pulled back up (wrong color), and rumors Taylor bought up nearly every calla lily in New York

    Check out the new facebook chat page here. Come join the community! It's small now and we need your help growing.

    Taylor Swift Today now has an official Facebook community! Connect with fellow Swifties to discuss all the incredible revelations from Taylor's New Heights appearance. Search "Taylor Swift Today" on Facebook or check out instagram and be sure to follow us to join thousands of fans worldwide. Whether you're analyzing lyrics, sharing concert memories, or just celebrating Taylor's new era, our community is the perfect place to connect with people who love Taylor as much as you do.
  • Taylor Swift Today

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: The Complete Recap — the Dior Gown, Adam Sandler Officiating, and Inside the Transformed Garden

    07/05/2026 | 8 mins.
    Taylor Swift Today Sunday recap with Lyla: after a full year of speculation, secret permits, and castle rumors, it finally happened — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, confirmed on the record by publicist Tree Paine. This is the complete recap: the custom Dior gown, Adam Sandler at the altar, the arena transformed beyond recognition, and every detail still trickling out. Then stick around, because a second episode drops this afternoon with the surprise guests and the odds and ends. Here's everything from the wedding weekend that shut down New York.

    💍 It's official: married Friday, July 3rd at Madison Square Garden — from the "English teacher and gym teacher" engagement post last August to a wedding that turned out to be very real, not the rumored decoy

    👗 The look: custom Christian Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson (his first couture wedding gown for a global celebrity), a white veiled train, custom Louboutins and Cartier — with Travis in a matching white Dior tux

    🤵 Family-first choices: no traditional wedding party — brother Austin Swift as Man of Honor, Jason Kelce as Best Man — and longtime Swiftie Adam Sandler officiating (Travis appeared in Happy Gilmore 2)

    🌿 Inside the room, via AMC CEO Adam Aron's first-hand account: the Garden unrecognizable, every surface draped peach and white, a wall of the couple's childhood photos, a countryside garden ceremony that felt intimate despite ~1,000 guests, and a "Secret Garden" reception with lit trees five stories tall

    🎤 The music: Stevie Nicks performed, and Tim McGraw — the artist Taylor named her first single after — reportedly took the stage

    🏙️ The city leaned in: the MSG marquee reading "just T&T married," the Garden's "it's a love story" post, the Empire State Building glowing blue, and fans camping in triple-digit heat until sunrise

    💝 The $26 million: that same weekend, the couple donated to 20+ charities — food banks, children's hospitals, education programs — all confirmed by Taylor's team

    🔜 Coming this afternoon: the jaw-dropping surprise guests and a sweet party-favor detail — Part 2 drops later today

    Check out the new facebook chat page here. Come join the community! It's small now and we need your help growing.

    Taylor Swift Today now has an official Facebook community! Connect with fellow Swifties to discuss all the incredible revelations from Taylor's New Heights appearance. Search "Taylor Swift Today" on Facebook or check out instagram and be sure to follow us to join thousands of fans worldwide. Whether you're analyzing lyrics, sharing concert memories, or just celebrating Taylor's new era, our community is the perfect place to connect with people who love Taylor as much as you do.
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About Taylor Swift Today
Welcome to the ultimate Taylor Swift fan zone! Get ready to dive into the thrilling world of Taylor Swift and stay up-to-date with all things related to her music, tours, movies, and personal life. This is your go-to podcast for everything Taylor Swift today!From her debut album "Taylor Swift" to "Life of a Showgirl",and everything in between, we love all her songs, from "Tim McGraw" to "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Bad Blood" to "ME!," and "Love Story" to "You Belong with Me." We'll sometimes taker deep dives into her critically acclaimed albums like "Speak Now," "Red," "1989," and "Reputation," where we'll uncover the stories behind the songs and the inspiration behind the lyrics.And of course, Taylor and Travis, host of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast. We'll dive into their engagement with all the marriage plans and how it influences Taylor Swift's music, from her heartfelt ballads to her empowering anthems.Whether you're a die-hard Swiftie or just a casual fan, "Taylor Swift Today" is your go-to podcast for all things Taylor Swift. So grab your headphones, press play, and let the magic of Taylor Swift sweep you away!So buckle up and get ready for an exhilarating journey through the fabulous world of Taylor Swift!
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