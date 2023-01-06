Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Shivam And Wheeler Love Magic

Podcast Shivam And Wheeler Love Magic
Shivam Bhatt / Ben Wheeler
Shivam Bhatt and Ben Wheeler absolutely love Magic: The Gathering, and in this podcast they go through the history of the game set by set, examining each one th...
LeisureVideo Games
Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic Episode 12 - Born of the Gods
    This time on Shivam and Wheeler, we travel to the perhaps unfairly maligned second set of the Theros Block, Born of the Gods! It's amazing how many cards are Shivam's favorites here.
    7/15/2023
    2:03:04
  • SAWLM Episode 11 - Theros
    This episode the boys travel to the land of Greek Mythology, Theros, and Shivam remembers just how much he absolutely loves this set! Check out our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/ShivamAndWheeler and help us make this show even better!
    7/1/2023
    2:05:39
  • Shivam and Wheeler Love Bonuses Episode 1 - Evra, Halcyon Witness
    You're listening to the first bonus episode of Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic, our original pilot episode for the show! We originally intended to take a legend at random and talk about it for an hour. For this inaugural show we chose Evra, Halcyon Witness. Take a listen and see what we came up with! Future bonus episodes will drop exclusively on our Patreon feed on the tenth of every month! Sign up at https://www.patreon.com/ShivamAndWheeler and never miss a moment of our nonsense =)
    6/23/2023
    1:05:13
  • SAWLM Episode 10 - Urza's Destiny
    This episode the boys wrap up their journey through the Urza block with set three, Urza's Destiny! In a surprising turn of events, they discover that the weakest set of the most broken block of all time is still incredibly powerful! Check out our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/ShivamAndWheeler and help us do even more with this show!
    6/15/2023
    1:44:51
  • Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic Episode 9 - Urza's Legacy
    This episode the boys crack open the Memory Jar and Unearth their thoughts about the second set in Urza Block, Urza's Legacy!
    6/1/2023
    2:12:33

About Shivam And Wheeler Love Magic

Shivam Bhatt and Ben Wheeler absolutely love Magic: The Gathering, and in this podcast they go through the history of the game set by set, examining each one through the lens of Commander. Join us as two old grognards in the back of the LGS pick up forgotten and beloved cards from the ancient days and reminisce about how awesome our game is!
Podcast website

