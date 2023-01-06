Shivam and Wheeler Love Bonuses Episode 1 - Evra, Halcyon Witness

You're listening to the first bonus episode of Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic, our original pilot episode for the show! We originally intended to take a legend at random and talk about it for an hour. For this inaugural show we chose Evra, Halcyon Witness. Take a listen and see what we came up with! Future bonus episodes will drop exclusively on our Patreon feed on the tenth of every month! Sign up at https://www.patreon.com/ShivamAndWheeler and never miss a moment of our nonsense =)