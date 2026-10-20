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98 episodes
- This time, the boys get lost in the infinite corridors of 80s pop Americana in Duskmourn House of Horrors!
Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic is brought to you by our patrons at www.patreon.com/shivamandwheeler. Join us today to gain hours and hours of bonus episodes as well as access to our discord community! You can also now buy bonus episodes individually at our Patreon page!
We are also brought to you by Original Magic Art! OMA is the best place to share your passion for the game with premium Prints, Playmats, and Tokens, made in collaboration with the artists that make Magic: The Gathering so special. Help support the podcast and snag yourself some artwork by using our easy to use referral link-
www.originalmagicart.store/shivamandwheeler
- The boys continue their sojourn into the dark and chaotic horrors of...wedding planning? with Innistrad: Crimson Vow!
Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic is brought to you by our patrons at www.patreon.com/shivamandwheeler. Join us today to gain hours and hours of bonus episodes as well as access to our discord community! You can also now buy bonus episodes individually at our Patreon page!
We are also brought to you by Original Magic Art! OMA is the best place to share your passion for the game with premium Prints, Playmats, and Tokens, made in collaboration with the artists that make Magic: The Gathering so special. Help support the podcast and snag yourself some artwork by using our easy to use referral link-
www.originalmagicart.store/shivamandwheeler
- This time the boys try to decide if it is day or night, with Innistrad Midnight Hunt!
Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic is brought to you by our patrons at www.patreon.com/shivamandwheeler. Join us today to gain hours and hours of bonus episodes as well as access to our discord community! You can also now buy bonus episodes individually at our Patreon page!
We are also brought to you by Original Magic Art! OMA is the best place to share your passion for the game with premium Prints, Playmats, and Tokens, made in collaboration with the artists that make Magic: The Gathering so special. Help support the podcast and snag yourself some artwork by using our easy to use referral link-
www.originalmagicart.store/shivamandwheeler
- The boys round out the Return to Ravnica block with Dragon's Maze, a set that faced an impossible challenge and still managed to make some all timer cards, and quite possibly Shivam's favorite commander ever.
Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic is brought to you by our patrons at www.patreon.com/shivamandwheeler. Join us today to gain hours and hours of bonus episodes as well as access to our discord community! You can also now buy bonus episodes individually at our Patreon page!
We are also brought to you by Original Magic Art! OMA is the best place to share your passion for the game with premium Prints, Playmats, and Tokens, made in collaboration with the artists that make Magic: The Gathering so special. Help support the podcast and snag yourself some artwork by using our easy to use referral link-
www.originalmagicart.store/shivamandwheeler
- This time the boys go to a truly great top to bottom banger of a set, Gatecrash!
Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic is brought to you by our patrons at www.patreon.com/shivamandwheeler. Join us today to gain hours and hours of bonus episodes as well as access to our discord community! You can also now buy bonus episodes individually at our Patreon page!
We are also brought to you by Original Magic Art! OMA is the best place to share your passion for the game with premium Prints, Playmats, and Tokens, made in collaboration with the artists that make Magic: The Gathering so special. Help support the podcast and snag yourself some artwork by using our easy to use referral link-
www.originalmagicart.store/shivamandwheeler
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About Shivam And Wheeler Love Magic
Shivam Bhatt and Ben Wheeler absolutely love Magic: The Gathering, and in this podcast they go through the history of the game set by set, examining each one through the lens of Commander. Join us as two old grognards in the back of the LGS pick up forgotten and beloved cards from the ancient days and reminisce about how awesome our game is!Podcast website
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