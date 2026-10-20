The boys round out the Return to Ravnica block with Dragon's Maze, a set that faced an impossible challenge and still managed to make some all timer cards, and quite possibly Shivam's favorite commander ever.

Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic is brought to you by our patrons at www.patreon.com/shivamandwheeler. Join us today to gain hours and hours of bonus episodes as well as access to our discord community! You can also now buy bonus episodes individually at our Patreon page!

We are also brought to you by Original Magic Art! OMA is the best place to share your passion for the game with premium Prints, Playmats, and Tokens, made in collaboration with the artists that make Magic: The Gathering so special. Help support the podcast and snag yourself some artwork by using our easy to use referral link-

www.originalmagicart.store/shivamandwheeler