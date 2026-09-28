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1 episodes
- On This Episode
On this episode, Tom shares a full trip report covering a recent Walt Disney World vacation. Highlights include arriving at Bay Lake Tower, dealing with Florida summer weather, a visit to Blizzard Beach, dinner at 'Ohana, and stopping by Top of the World Lounge. The trip continues with rope drop at EPCOT, experiencing GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall, riding Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Soarin' Over America, dining at Garden Grill, and a surprise celebrity encounter at Club Cool. A rainy day at Disney's Animal Kingdom features the updated Bluey experience at Conservation Station, a breakdown with great views on Kilimanjaro Safaris, lunch at Flame Tree Barbecue, and park hopping to Disney's Hollywood Studios for Fantasmic! Magic Kingdom brings early morning low wait times, the reimagined Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the updated Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, and dinner at Whispering Canyon Cafe. The final park day features Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, lunch at 50's Prime Time Cafe, an afternoon pool break, and viewing the new Disney Starlight nighttime parade. DVC released even more concept art and details for Lakeshore Lodge.
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Episode Links
Lakeshore Lodge Updates
Contact the show
Call or text the show with your DVC tips and trip reports at (833) WHP-TIPS and we may play them on the show!
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About Welcome Home: A Disney Parks & DVC Podcast
A Disney Parks & Vacation Club Podcast. Tom and Trevor are Disney enthusiasts who can't stop talking about anything and everything Disney. On Welcome Home, they talk about everything related to Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Vacation Club (DVC). As DVC Owners and Disney Parks enthusiasts, the guys have extensive knowledge of everything Disney and Disney Vacation Club. Let Welcome Home help you and your family be more knowledgeable about Disney!Podcast website
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