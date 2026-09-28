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Welcome Home: A Disney Parks & DVC Podcast

Tom & Trevor
HobbiesLeisure
Welcome Home: A Disney Parks & DVC Podcast
Latest episode

1 episodes

  • Welcome Home: A Disney Parks & DVC Podcast

    Episode 364 Part 1: Tom's Trip Report & More Lakeshore Lodge Updates

    08/17/2026 | 2h 19 mins.
    On This Episode
    On this episode, Tom shares a full trip report covering a recent Walt Disney World vacation. Highlights include arriving at Bay Lake Tower, dealing with Florida summer weather, a visit to Blizzard Beach, dinner at 'Ohana, and stopping by Top of the World Lounge. The trip continues with rope drop at EPCOT, experiencing GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall, riding Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Soarin' Over America, dining at Garden Grill, and a surprise celebrity encounter at Club Cool. A rainy day at Disney's Animal Kingdom features the updated Bluey experience at Conservation Station, a breakdown with great views on Kilimanjaro Safaris, lunch at Flame Tree Barbecue, and park hopping to Disney's Hollywood Studios for Fantasmic! Magic Kingdom brings early morning low wait times, the reimagined Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the updated Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, and dinner at Whispering Canyon Cafe. The final park day features Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, lunch at 50's Prime Time Cafe, an afternoon pool break, and viewing the new Disney Starlight nighttime parade. DVC released even more concept art and details for Lakeshore Lodge.
    Podcast Sponsors
    DVC Resale Market - #1 DVC Reseller in the World
    DVC Rental Store - Largest and fastest-growing Disney Vacation Club rental service in the US
    Monera Financial - #1 in DVC Financing
    Welcome Home Patreon - Support the Show through Patreon and get exclusive perks!
    Episode Links
    Lakeshore Lodge Updates
    Contact the show
    Call or text the show with your DVC tips and trip reports at (833) WHP-TIPS and we may play them on the show!
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About Welcome Home: A Disney Parks & DVC Podcast
A Disney Parks & Vacation Club Podcast. Tom and Trevor are Disney enthusiasts who can't stop talking about anything and everything Disney. On Welcome Home, they talk about everything related to Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Vacation Club (DVC). As DVC Owners and Disney Parks enthusiasts, the guys have extensive knowledge of everything Disney and Disney Vacation Club. Let Welcome Home help you and your family be more knowledgeable about Disney!
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