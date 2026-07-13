If you only listen to one episode of this show, we'd ask you to make it this one. Episode 24 is all about fish care when angling for largemouth bass. Fish care doesn't get the airtime that lure selection or pattern-of-the-week content does, but every fish you catch is a fish whose survival is at least partly in your hands, and most anglers, ourselves included, have been doing things wrong for years without realizing it. We get into largemouth handling from the ground up: where to grip, where not to, what a vertical hold actually does to a jaw, and why the "lip and support" rule exists. We talk about the slime coat: what it is, why it's the bass's first line of defense, and how a net or a boat's carpet can undo it in seconds. We cover livewell management in detail: temperature, oxygen, additives, what actually helps versus what's marketing, and how tournament fish end up dying hours after release, even when they swam off looking fine. Of all the episodes we have recorded and will ever record, we believe Episode 24 matters most.