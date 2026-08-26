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Yeah, Frank Sinatra used to sing for the mob...but what do you know about Johnny Roselli, or Charlie Baron?

In this episode, I'm taking you deep into a few of the strangest Hollywood-meets-mafia related stories. From the scandal-ridden rise of Betty Benson to the CIA conspiracies of Joan Crawford's honey, Johnny Roselli -- we're going places the mob (and the CIA) probably don't want you to look.

Buckle up for a deep dive that will lead you right to the doors of Cielo Drive on August 09, 1969. It's all in this (first) in-depth look at the deep and lasting ties behind some of the biggest players in Hollywood and the mob.

Additional sources for this episode:

Glamorous Immorality: A Brief History of Old Hollywood's Organized Criminals (Donis Casey)

Isle of Destiny (1940). Starring June Lang

Morton Grove Before the Baby Boom: Life and Times at the Lincoln Tavern (Beyond the Gradyent)

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