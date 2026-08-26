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43 episodes
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What happened to Marilyn Monroe at the Cal Neva Lodge in 1962? And what did Frank Sinatra and Sam Giancana have to do with it?
In this episode, I'm taking you deep into the final year of Marilyn's life. We'll look at what was going on in her personal life, her professional life, and the host of dodgy characters around her. Most importantly, we'll take a closer look at the Cal Neva Lodge and the tragic final week of Marilyn Monroe's life.
Featuring new research and theories rarely shared with the public before. Buckle up. It's a wild, and horrifying, ride.
Additional Sources:
FBI Declassified Marilyn Monroe files
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Yeah, Frank Sinatra used to sing for the mob...but what do you know about Johnny Roselli, or Charlie Baron?
In this episode, I'm taking you deep into a few of the strangest Hollywood-meets-mafia related stories. From the scandal-ridden rise of Betty Benson to the CIA conspiracies of Joan Crawford's honey, Johnny Roselli -- we're going places the mob (and the CIA) probably don't want you to look.
Buckle up for a deep dive that will lead you right to the doors of Cielo Drive on August 09, 1969. It's all in this (first) in-depth look at the deep and lasting ties behind some of the biggest players in Hollywood and the mob.
Additional sources for this episode:
Glamorous Immorality: A Brief History of Old Hollywood's Organized Criminals (Donis Casey)
Isle of Destiny (1940). Starring June Lang
Morton Grove Before the Baby Boom: Life and Times at the Lincoln Tavern (Beyond the Gradyent)
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Love this episode? Follow Scandal Queens on Instagram and TikTok for the dish on more toxic celebrities. Or, join me on Patreon for more deep dives.
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Assault. Child abuse. Grievous bodily harm. Kim Kardashian. Those are just a few of horrors you can expect in this final chapter on Joe Francis.
In part one, we looked at the mysterious childhood that created Joe Francis. Now, in Part 2, we'll see how the boy became the monster behind Girls Gone Wild -- an empire of softcore and hardcore pornography that ruined the lives of countless women.
This is an examination of a troubled life. A terrifying life. A life lived without consequence...and ever in the presence of a Kardashian.
This is the stomach churning, gut twisting, enraging final chapter of a man whose history reads like something out of a serial killer's playbook. This is the final chapter in the Joe Francis story. A look at the monster behind the curtain.
Recommended sources for this episode:
Epstein's Black Book: EFTA00191467
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Love this episode? Follow Scandal Queens on Instagram and TikTok for the dish on more toxic celebrities. Or, join me on Patreon for more deep dives.
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In 2008, Joe Francis plead no contest to child abuse and prostitution. Today, he lives in Mexico, in a palatial resort estate often frequented by the Kardashians.
Who is this pornography mogul who has avoided more arrests than Ted Bundy? And how did he become a sweeping sensation of the early 2000s?
In this episode, I'm taking you deep into the history of the Francis family, and the making of a man Doug Stanhope once called, “Pure unadulterated evil…The most awful human being I’ve ever met in all of my time in the entertainment business.”
This is the story of Joe Francis. The real Joe Francis.
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Love this episode? Follow Scandal Queens on Instagram and TikTok for the dish on more toxic celebrities. Or, join me on Patreon for more deep dives.
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While you might know the Baekeland family for their plastics empire, in the 1980s -- they became known for a scandal filled with incest and murder.
It was the kind of story that "just doesn't happen" in the high society circles of America. But in 1972, the curtain was peeled back on the elite of Manhattan when one of their own was murdered in cold blood.
This is the sordid and tragedy filled story of one of high-society's biggest scandals: the story of Barbara Daly and her son Tony Baekeland.
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Love this episode? Follow Scandal Queens on Instagram and TikTok for the dish on more toxic celebrities. Or, join me on Patreon for more deep dives.
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About Scandal Queens
Hey there, pop culture aficionados and social commentary seekers! Have you wondered what crypto scam Kim K is running this week? Or what actually happened with that Will Smith lawsuit? Welcome to Scandal Queens, where we peel back the glitz and glamour to reveal the dark side of celebrity culture they don't want you to see.Podcast website
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