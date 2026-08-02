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SADISTIC

Be Afraid
DramaFiction
SADISTIC
Latest episode

161 episodes

  • SADISTIC

    July 4th Weekend - Part 5

    08/02/2026 | 28 mins.
    "For a few hours, I remembered what it felt like to belong somewhere." Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • SADISTIC

    July 4th Weekend - Part 4

    07/29/2026 | 29 mins.
    "For a few hours, I remembered what it felt like to belong somewhere." Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • SADISTIC

    Sundaes - Part 3

    07/26/2026 | 34 mins.
    Food historians generally agree that the sundae emerged in the 1880s, though the exact inventor and date remain disputed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • SADISTIC

    Sundaes - Part 2

    07/22/2026 | 26 mins.
    Food historians generally agree that the sundae emerged in the 1880s, though the exact inventor and date remain disputed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • SADISTIC

    Sundaes

    07/19/2026 | 31 mins.
    Food historians generally agree that the sundae emerged in the 1880s, though the exact inventor and date remain disputed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About SADISTIC
All original. Mostly horror. New episodes every Wednesday and Sunday. Written and edited by Jon Saks. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
DramaFictionScience Fiction

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