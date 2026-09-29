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3 episodes
Fire Heather Gay? Summer House Lost Reunion Footage! + My Married to Medicine Origin Story - RR0309/29/2026 | 1h 46 mins.RENEGADE RAINBOW
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BRAVO! WE’RE BLACK
Former Bravo producer Patrick McDonald of Renegade Rainbow joins Bravo We’re Black for a crossover packed with behind-the-scenes Bravo stories, producer insight and, of course, some Housewives mess.
Patrick takes us through his journey from working in scripted television and appearing on Fire Island to rebuilding his life and eventually landing a job on Married to Medicine — which kicked off a run working behind the scenes on some of Bravo’s biggest shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Potomac and more.
And YES, we get into the tea.
Patrick reveals what it was actually like being there during the infamous Porsha’s Family Matters cast-trip fight, explains why the footage viewers saw barely captured how chaotic the situation became, and talks about trying to get the family to acknowledge what happened afterward.
We also get into his role in creating the iconic Ken Todd Scandoval bomb-drop, what Garcelle Beauvais and Candiace Dillard Bassett were really like to work with, Heather Gay’s infamous black-eye storyline, why certain Summer House leaked-audio allegations may have stayed out of the reunion, and whether blogs and podcasts are actually hurting Housewives storytelling.
Then we switch from producer mode to FAN mode and recap The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7, Episode 2. Whitney and Justin’s marriage is looking rough, Bronwyn has a new man, Meredith has a new face, Lisa Barlow is refusing to risk her life on a ski slope, and once the women finally sit down together…the Housewives chaos returns exactly the way we like it.
Follow Patrick and Renegade Rainbow on their platforms and make sure you subscribe to Bravo We’re Black for more Bravo, Housewives, reality TV and pop-culture conversations.
Patrick McDonald Instagram:
@thepatrickmcdonald
Renegade Rainbow Instagram:
@renegaderainbow
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RR02 - Is Beador’s BFF My New Biggest Fan? Were the Men of RHOA the Original DadTok? Plus Behind the Scenes with Sutton Stracke!09/22/2026 | 1h 4 mins.The tea is piping hot this week, so grab your mug and cozy on up! Patrick launches a brand new segment, Reality Stars in the Wild, kicking things off with a Sutton Stracke sighting at a gay country bar where the boys dance on the tables. Then he tears into Todd Tucker’s new “film,” which somehow manages to rally up every rejected romantic ghost from Real Housewives of Atlanta’s past.
Plus, Patrick addresses his newest self-appointed superfan, Jeff Lewis, and gets to the bottom of why Shannon Beador’s gay BFF apparently couldn’t stop talking about him last week — according to RHOBH alum Crystal Kung Minkoff.
And that’s just the appetizer. Patrick is also digging into Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor Frankie Paul’s potential break, Mikayla’s exit, Ultimate Girls Trip, Carole’s return to Real Housewives of New York, a somber start to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and a surprise Beverly Hills blast from the past you are not going to want to miss.
All that and more on Episode 2 of Renegade Rainbow — spilling reality TV tea like no other.
Patrick McDonald Instagram:
@thepatrickmcdonald
Renegade Rainbow Instagram:
@renegaderainbow
Former Real Housewives Producer Spills Juicy Insider Stories about the cast of Ultimate Girls Trip09/09/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Former Real Housewives producer Patrick McDonald breaks down the latest episodes of Ultimate Girls Trip and shares insider stories about Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Marlo Hampton & more!
A Former Real Housewives Producer is spilling juicy, insider, behind the scenes tea like nobody ever has before. On this podcast he shares personal stories about your favorite housewives and reality stars and he reveals what really happened while filming some of the biggest reality tv moments of the past decade.
A podcast from Emmy nominated Reality TV producer Patrick McDonald, former supervising producer of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Orange County & Vanderpump Rules. Patrick also produced RHOA, RHOP, Married to Medicine, Winter House & many others. He was also the star of the 2017 Logo reality series Fire Island. He was nominated for an Emmy for his work during the Scandoval seasons of Vanderpump Rules.
Patrick McDonald Instagram:
@thepatrickmcdonald
Renegade Rainbow Instagram:
@renegaderainbow
Renegade Rainbow: Spilling Reality TV tea like no other.
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About Renegade Rainbow
A Former Real Housewives Producer is spilling juicy, insider, behind the scenes tea like nobody ever has before. On this podcast he shares personal stories about your favorite housewives and reality stars and he reveals what really happened while filming some of the biggest reality tv moments of the past decade. A podcast from Emmy nominated Reality TV producer Patrick McDonald, former supervising producer of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Orange County & Vanderpump Rules. Patrick also produced RHOA, RHOP, Married to Medicine, Winter House & many others. He was also the star of the 2017 Logo reality series Fire Island. He was nominated for an Emmy for his work during the Scandoval seasons of Vanderpump Rules. Patrick McDonald Instagram: @thepatrickmcdonald Renegade Rainbow Instagram: @renegaderainbow Renegade Rainbow: Spilling Reality TV tea like no other.Podcast website
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