RENEGADE RAINBOW

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BRAVO! WE’RE BLACK



Former Bravo producer Patrick McDonald of Renegade Rainbow joins Bravo We’re Black for a crossover packed with behind-the-scenes Bravo stories, producer insight and, of course, some Housewives mess.



Patrick takes us through his journey from working in scripted television and appearing on Fire Island to rebuilding his life and eventually landing a job on Married to Medicine — which kicked off a run working behind the scenes on some of Bravo’s biggest shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Potomac and more.



And YES, we get into the tea.



Patrick reveals what it was actually like being there during the infamous Porsha’s Family Matters cast-trip fight, explains why the footage viewers saw barely captured how chaotic the situation became, and talks about trying to get the family to acknowledge what happened afterward.



We also get into his role in creating the iconic Ken Todd Scandoval bomb-drop, what Garcelle Beauvais and Candiace Dillard Bassett were really like to work with, Heather Gay’s infamous black-eye storyline, why certain Summer House leaked-audio allegations may have stayed out of the reunion, and whether blogs and podcasts are actually hurting Housewives storytelling.



Then we switch from producer mode to FAN mode and recap The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7, Episode 2. Whitney and Justin’s marriage is looking rough, Bronwyn has a new man, Meredith has a new face, Lisa Barlow is refusing to risk her life on a ski slope, and once the women finally sit down together…the Housewives chaos returns exactly the way we like it.



Follow Patrick and Renegade Rainbow on their platforms and make sure you subscribe to Bravo We’re Black for more Bravo, Housewives, reality TV and pop-culture conversations.



Patrick McDonald Instagram:

@thepatrickmcdonald



Renegade Rainbow Instagram:

@renegaderainbow



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