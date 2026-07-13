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Redditor

Redditor
DramaFiction
Redditor
Latest episode

1882 episodes

  • Redditor

    Idiotic Entitled Woman Regrets The Worst Tattoo Ever r/EntitledPeople

    07/13/2026 | 27 mins.
    Listen to all my reddit storytime episodes in the background in this easy playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_wX8l9EBnOM303JyilY8TTSrLz2e2kRG

    This is the Redditor podcast! Here you will find all of Redditor's best Reddit stories from his YouTube channel.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Redditor

    How A PE Teacher Put My Sister In The Hospital r/ProRevenge

    07/12/2026 | 3h 33 mins.
    Listen to all my reddit storytime episodes in the background in this easy playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_wX8l9EBnOM303JyilY8TTSrLz2e2kRG

    This is the Redditor podcast! Here you will find all of Redditor's best Reddit stories from his YouTube channel.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Redditor

    I Refuse To Tell My Husband I'm Pregnant Before He Gets Back From His Trip r/BestOfRedditorUpdates

    07/11/2026 | 3h 7 mins.
    Listen to all my reddit storytime episodes in the background in this easy playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_wX8l9EBnOM303JyilY8TTSrLz2e2kRG

    This is the Redditor podcast! Here you will find all of Redditor's best Reddit stories from his YouTube channel.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Redditor

    My Entitled Sister Thinks She's Moving Into My Apartment And Evicting My Roommate r/EntitledPeople

    07/06/2026 | 3h 14 mins.
    Listen to all my reddit storytime episodes in the background in this easy playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_wX8l9EBnOM303JyilY8TTSrLz2e2kRG

    This is the Redditor podcast! Here you will find all of Redditor's best Reddit stories from his YouTube channel.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Redditor

    3 Hours Of Reddit Entitled Parent Stories To Sleep To

    07/05/2026 | 3h 2 mins.
    Listen to all my reddit storytime episodes in the background in this easy playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_wX8l9EBnOM303JyilY8TTSrLz2e2kRG

    This is the Redditor podcast! Here you will find all of Redditor's best Reddit stories from his YouTube channel.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Redditor
Stories of crazy entitled parents, incredible tales of revenge, amusing answers to compelling questions; The Redditor Podcast has it all. If you enjoy listening to intriguing, funny and realistic tales, then this is the podcast for you!Here you will find all of Redditor's YouTube videos in podcast form, from subreddits such as r/entitledparents, r/prorevenge, and many many more.A little bit about me: I narrate Reddit posts for your entertainment! As a fan of Reddit myself, it was a no-brainer, and I love showcasing the best subreddits to my viewers. My favourite story-based subreddit right now is r/entitledparents. I also love the shorter format of r/facepalm, r/mildlyinfuriating, and r/woooosh among others. Consider subscribing and following if you enjoy my content, or my British accent! You are more than welcome to join the Redditor Army! Also, leaving a review on whichever podcast platform you listen on will be greatly appreciated!For business enquiries, please email: redditoryt@gmail.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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