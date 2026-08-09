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Aquarium Co-Op Podcast

Aquarium Co-Op
HobbiesKids & Family
Aquarium Co-Op Podcast
Latest episode

122 episodes

  • Aquarium Co-Op Podcast

    Sunday Fish School Ep.1

    08/09/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    Welcome back to Sunday Fish School!
    🌱 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products online here: https://www.aquariumcoop.com
    🇨🇦 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products in Canada online here: https://yourlocalfishstore.com/
    🐟 Live Fish For Sale: https://www.aquariumcoop.com/pages/live-fish
    Amazon Products I like: https://www.amazon.com/shop/aquariumco-op?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_HK4GBPJQY0TJFZVG1R84
  • Aquarium Co-Op Podcast

    Sunday Fish School - Freshwater Aquarium Live Streams

    08/02/2026 | 2h 29 mins.
    Welcome back to Sunday Fish School!
    🌱 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products online here: https://www.aquariumcoop.com
    🇨🇦 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products in Canada online here: https://yourlocalfishstore.com/
    🐟 Live Fish For Sale: https://www.aquariumcoop.com/pages/live-fish
    Amazon Products I like: https://www.amazon.com/shop/aquariumco-op?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_HK4GBPJQY0TJFZVG1R84
  • Aquarium Co-Op Podcast

    Fish Nerd Group: Sunday School Live

    07/26/2026 | 2h 16 mins.
    🌱 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products online here: https://www.aquariumcoop.com
    🇨🇦 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products in Canada online here: https://yourlocalfishstore.com/
    🐟 Live Fish For Sale: https://www.aquariumcoop.com/pages/live-fish
    Amazon Products I like: https://www.amazon.com/shop/aquariumco-op?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_HK4GBPJQY0TJFZVG1R84
  • Aquarium Co-Op Podcast

    Ep. 122 - Chris Lukhaup: In Brazil with the Shrimp King

    07/03/2026 | 52 mins.
    Do you fed Aquarium Co-Op's Magic Nuggets?  It is a 2.5mm crumble that can be crumbled down to feed your smallest fish.
    https://www.aquariumcoop.com/products/magic-nuggets
     
    Subscribe to Chris' YouTube Channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/@chrislukhaup
     
    Follow Chris on Facebook:
    https://www.facebook.com/chris.lukhaup/
     
    Follow Juliana Leroy on her amazing South American adventures:
    https://www.instagram.com/caminhosdesconhecidos/?hl=en
  • Aquarium Co-Op Podcast

    Talking about the new products

    05/30/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    🌱 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products online here: https://www.aquariumcoop.com
    🇨🇦 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products in Canada online here: https://yourlocalfishstore.com/
    🐟 Live Fish For Sale: https://www.aquariumcoop.com/pages/live-fish
    Amazon Products I like: https://www.amazon.com/shop/aquariumco-op?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_HK4GBPJQY0TJFZVG1R84
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About Aquarium Co-Op Podcast
These are long format shows that aim to get into an aquarium or fish tank topic in depth. The hosts are Cory from Aquarium Co-Op and Joel from Corvus Oscen.
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HobbiesKids & FamilyLeisurePets & Animals

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