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122 episodes
- Welcome back to Sunday Fish School!
🌱 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products online here: https://www.aquariumcoop.com
🇨🇦 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products in Canada online here: https://yourlocalfishstore.com/
🐟 Live Fish For Sale: https://www.aquariumcoop.com/pages/live-fish
Amazon Products I like: https://www.amazon.com/shop/aquariumco-op?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_HK4GBPJQY0TJFZVG1R84
- Welcome back to Sunday Fish School!
🌱 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products online here: https://www.aquariumcoop.com
🇨🇦 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products in Canada online here: https://yourlocalfishstore.com/
🐟 Live Fish For Sale: https://www.aquariumcoop.com/pages/live-fish
Amazon Products I like: https://www.amazon.com/shop/aquariumco-op?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_HK4GBPJQY0TJFZVG1R84
- 🌱 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products online here: https://www.aquariumcoop.com
🇨🇦 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products in Canada online here: https://yourlocalfishstore.com/
🐟 Live Fish For Sale: https://www.aquariumcoop.com/pages/live-fish
Amazon Products I like: https://www.amazon.com/shop/aquariumco-op?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_HK4GBPJQY0TJFZVG1R84
- Do you fed Aquarium Co-Op's Magic Nuggets? It is a 2.5mm crumble that can be crumbled down to feed your smallest fish.
https://www.aquariumcoop.com/products/magic-nuggets
Subscribe to Chris' YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@chrislukhaup
Follow Chris on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/chris.lukhaup/
Follow Juliana Leroy on her amazing South American adventures:
https://www.instagram.com/caminhosdesconhecidos/?hl=en
- 🌱 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products online here: https://www.aquariumcoop.com
🇨🇦 Buy Aquarium Co-Op Products in Canada online here: https://yourlocalfishstore.com/
🐟 Live Fish For Sale: https://www.aquariumcoop.com/pages/live-fish
Amazon Products I like: https://www.amazon.com/shop/aquariumco-op?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_HK4GBPJQY0TJFZVG1R84
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About Aquarium Co-Op Podcast
These are long format shows that aim to get into an aquarium or fish tank topic in depth. The hosts are Cory from Aquarium Co-Op and Joel from Corvus Oscen.Podcast website
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Aquarium Co-Op Podcast
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