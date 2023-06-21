Rustage hosts Tekking101, Lost Pause, 2Spooky & Briggs in a One Piece themed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Set 10 years after the events of One Piece D&...

About One Piece D&D: Marines

Rustage hosts Tekking101, Lost Pause, 2Spooky & Briggs in a One Piece themed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Set 10 years after the events of One Piece D&D, the players play newely recruited marines, ready to start their careers fighting pirates and rising up the ranks.