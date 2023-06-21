Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
One Piece D&D: Marines

Podcast One Piece D&D: Marines
Daniel Rustage
Rustage hosts Tekking101, Lost Pause, 2Spooky & Briggs in a One Piece themed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Set 10 years after the events of One Piece D&...
LeisureGames
Available Episodes

  • ONE PIECE D&D: MARINES #1 | "Branch 101"
    The players introduce their characters and the story begins.
    6/21/2023
    1:57:24

About One Piece D&D: Marines

Rustage hosts Tekking101, Lost Pause, 2Spooky & Briggs in a One Piece themed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Set 10 years after the events of One Piece D&D, the players play newely recruited marines, ready to start their careers fighting pirates and rising up the ranks.
