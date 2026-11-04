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About One Piece D&D: Marines
Rustage hosts Tekking101, Lost Pause, 2Spooky & Briggs in a One Piece themed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Set 10 years after the events of One Piece D&D, the players play newely recruited marines, ready to start their careers fighting pirates and rising up the ranks.Podcast website
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One Piece D&D: Marines
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