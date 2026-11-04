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One Piece D&D: Marines

Daniel Rustage
GamesLeisure
One Piece D&D: Marines
Latest episode

80 episodes

  • One Piece D&D: Marines

    ONE PIECE D&D: MARINES #79 | "A House Divided"

    11/04/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    The identity of Delta is revealed
  • One Piece D&D: Marines

    ONE PIECE D&D: MARINES #78 | "Vigilance"

    10/22/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    The crew deal with the aftermath of Acceptence's death.
  • One Piece D&D: Marines

    ONE PIECE D&D: MARINES #77 | "The People We Forgot"

    10/08/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    The dramatic battle with Acceptence continues!
  • One Piece D&D: Marines

    ONE PIECE D&D: MARINES #76 | "Acceptance Inc."

    09/10/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    The party explore Acceptence City to gather allies and equipment to help fight against their toughest enemy yet.
    Oh no, they don't just go straight to Acceptence Tower do they?
  • One Piece D&D: Marines

    ONE PIECE D&D: MARINES #75 | "Off The Rails"

    08/28/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    Train related violence. Please Mind The Gap.
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About One Piece D&D: Marines
Rustage hosts Tekking101, Lost Pause, 2Spooky & Briggs in a One Piece themed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Set 10 years after the events of One Piece D&D, the players play newely recruited marines, ready to start their careers fighting pirates and rising up the ranks.
Podcast website
GamesLeisure

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