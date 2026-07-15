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Nature Loving Kids: Nature Life, Christian Kids, Animals for Kids, Christian Kid Podcast
Garrett Maroon and kids - animals for kids, kids nature podcast, nature exploration for kids, educational kids podcast, nature science for kids, kids and animals, family friendly nature show, engaging nature facts, family road trip podcast, christian kids
Latest episode
34 episodes
- Today we explore one of the tallest and most fascinating animals ever created: the giraffe. If your family enjoys learning through a kids nature podcast, this episode is packed with surprising discoveries, incredible animal adaptations, and unforgettable animals for kids facts that will help children see giraffes in a whole new way.
One of the most amazing animals for kids facts is that giraffes are the tallest land animals in the world. Adult giraffes can grow nearly 18 feet tall—about the height of a two-story house! Their incredible height allows them to reach leaves high in the treetops that most other animals can't reach. While zebras, antelope, and other animals feed on grasses below, giraffes enjoy a buffet high above the African savanna.
In this educational kids podcast, children will discover one of the biggest surprises about giraffes: they have only seven neck bones—the exact same number as humans! The difference is that each bone is much longer. Through nature exploration for kids, listeners will learn how God designed giraffes with incredibly long necks, powerful muscles, and flexible joints that allow them to reach food high in the trees.
Another fascinating animals for kids discovery is the giraffe's tongue. A giraffe's tongue can grow up to 20 inches long and is dark blue or purple. Scientists believe the darker color helps protect the tongue from the hot African sun while giraffes spend hours pulling leaves from thorny acacia trees. Their long, strong tongue and tough lips help them eat around sharp thorns without getting hurt.
Children will also learn about the giraffe's amazing heart. Weighing around 25 pounds, it is one of the most powerful hearts in the animal kingdom. It pumps blood all the way up the giraffe's long neck to its brain. God also designed giraffes with special valves in their blood vessels that help regulate blood pressure when they bend down to drink water. These incredible kids animal discoveries reveal just how thoughtfully giraffes are designed.
This episode also explores how every giraffe has a unique pattern of spots, much like a human fingerprint or a zebra's stripes. Scientists can identify individual giraffes by their spot patterns, and the spots even help release body heat to keep them cool during hot days on the African plains. Listeners will also discover that giraffes sleep surprisingly little—sometimes only 30 minutes to two hours each day—and often nap for just a few minutes at a time so they can stay alert for predators.
This family friendly nature show is designed to help children and families explore God's amazing world through storytelling, science, and engaging nature facts. Whether your child loves safari animals, giant mammals, or learning about amazing animals for kids, this episode is filled with fun discoveries that inspire curiosity.
With a gentle Christian perspective, this episode reminds listeners that every detail of creation points to God's incredible wisdom and creativity. From a giraffe's towering height and powerful heart to its unique spots and amazing tongue, every feature serves a purpose. Animals like giraffes encourage us to marvel at the beauty, order, and design found throughout nature and God's creation.
Whether you're listening during homeschool science, enjoying a family road trip podcast, or winding down with bedtime nature stories, this giraffe adventure is a wonderful way to discover one of the most extraordinary animals on Earth.
If your child loves safari adventures, giant animals, and discovering incredible animals for kids, this giraffe episode is one they'll remember for a long time.
Send us an email (naturelovingkidspodcast@gmail.com) to say "hi" to the nature loving kids, request a birthday shoutout or recommend a fun animal or nature phenomenon to discuss on the show!
And if you liked our episode please leave a 5 Star Review and share with a friend!
- We explore one of the most recognizable birds on Earth: the flamingo. If your family enjoys learning through a kids nature podcast, this episode is filled with surprising discoveries, amazing bird behaviors, and unforgettable animals for kids facts that will have children seeing flamingos in a whole new way.
Did you know that flamingos are not born pink? One of the most incredible animals for kids facts is that baby flamingos hatch with gray or white feathers. As they grow, they eat tiny shrimp, algae, and other foods that contain natural pigments called carotenoids. These pigments slowly turn their feathers the beautiful shades of pink that flamingos are famous for. It's one of the most amazing examples of how an animal's diet can affect its appearance in nature life.
In this educational kids podcast, children will also discover why flamingos spend so much time standing on one leg. Scientists believe this unusual behavior helps them conserve body heat while standing in cool water. Even more amazing, flamingos can balance on one leg while they sleep! Through nature exploration for kids, listeners will learn how these graceful birds are perfectly designed for life in wetlands around the world.
Another fascinating animals for kids discovery is how flamingos eat. Unlike most birds, flamingos turn their heads upside down and use their specially shaped beaks like tiny strainers. Their beaks filter shrimp, algae, and microscopic plants and animals from the water, making them one of the most unique feeders in the bird world. These incredible adaptations are wonderful examples of the creativity found throughout God's creation.
Children will also learn that flamingos are highly social birds. They live together in enormous groups called colonies that can include thousands of flamingos. Living in these large colonies helps protect them from predators and provides a safe place to raise their young. Both mother and father flamingos work together to care for their chicks, even producing a special nutrient-rich crop milk to feed their babies. These remarkable kids animal discoveries show how teamwork and family care are woven throughout the animal kingdom.
This family friendly nature show helps children and families explore God's amazing world through storytelling, science, and engaging nature facts that make learning exciting and memorable. Whether your child loves birds, colorful animals, or discovering unusual behaviors in nature, this episode is full of surprising facts they'll want to share with friends and family.
With a gentle Christian perspective, this episode reminds listeners that God filled His creation with incredible beauty, variety, and purpose. From bright pink feathers to one-legged balancing and upside-down feeding, flamingos display a creativity that points us to the wisdom of nature and God's creation. Every unique feature reminds us that the world around us is wonderfully designed.
Whether you're listening during homeschool science, enjoying a family road trip podcast, or winding down with bedtime nature stories, this flamingo adventure is a fun and memorable way to learn about one of the world's most colorful birds.
If your child loves birds, wetlands, and discovering amazing animals for kids, this flamingo episode is one they won't forget.
Send us an email (naturelovingkidspodcast@gmail.com) to say "hi" to the nature loving kids, request a birthday shoutout or recommend a fun animal or nature phenomenon to discuss on the show!
And if you liked our episode please leave a 5 Star Review and share with a friend!
- We explore the surprising world of skunks. If your family enjoys learning through a kids nature podcast, this episode is packed with fun discoveries, incredible animal adaptations, and unforgettable animals for kids facts about one of North America's most recognizable mammals.
Most people know skunks because of their famous smell, but one of the biggest animals for kids surprises is that skunks don't actually want to spray anyone. In fact, spraying is their last line of defense. Before they ever use their powerful scent, skunks give several warning signs. They may stomp their front feet, hiss, raise their fluffy tail, or turn around to let predators know they're ready to defend themselves. These warning behaviors help many animals back away without anyone getting sprayed.
In this educational kids podcast, children will discover how skunks are perfectly designed to survive in the wild. Through nature exploration for kids, listeners will learn that skunks have poor eyesight but excellent hearing and an incredible sense of smell. Since they are mostly active at night, these senses help them find food and stay safe while exploring forests, fields, and neighborhoods.
One of the most interesting animals for kids facts is that skunks are actually very helpful animals. They eat insects, beetles, grubs, grasshoppers, mice, and even small snakes. By eating these animals, skunks naturally help control pests and keep ecosystems healthy. These amazing kids animal discoveries remind us that every animal has an important job to do in nature life, even if people sometimes misunderstand it.
Children will also learn about baby skunks, called kits, and how they grow under the careful protection of their mothers. Young skunks eventually learn how to find food and use their famous defense system as they become independent. These fascinating facts help children appreciate how animals care for their young and learn important survival skills.
This family friendly nature show is designed to help families explore God's amazing creation through storytelling, science, and engaging nature facts. Whether your child loves backyard wildlife, unusual mammals, or discovering new animals for kids, this episode offers exciting learning that is both fun and memorable.
With a gentle Christian perspective, this episode reminds listeners that true strength is often shown through wisdom and self-control. Skunks have one of the most effective defenses in nature, yet they usually choose to give warnings before using it. Their behavior reminds us of the biblical principle found in Romans 12:18, which encourages us, "If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone." Even the humble skunk reflects a beautiful lesson about peace, patience, and God's thoughtful design in nature and God's creation.
Whether you're listening during homeschool science, enjoying a family road trip podcast, or winding down with bedtime nature stories, this episode is a wonderful way to discover one of God's most unique backyard animals.
If your child loves wildlife, fun science, and learning about amazing animals for kids, this skunk episode is one they won't forget.
Send us an email (naturelovingkidspodcast@gmail.com) to say "hi" to the nature loving kids, request a birthday shoutout or recommend a fun animal or nature phenomenon to discuss on the show!
And if you liked our episode please leave a 5 Star Review and share with a friend!
- We reveal some of the strangest and most fascinating creatures in the natural world, and in this episode, we explore one of the most unusual reptiles on Earth: the blue-tongued skink. If your family enjoys learning through a kids nature podcast, this episode is packed with surprising discoveries, reptile superpowers, and incredible animals for kids facts about a lizard with a bright blue tongue.
Blue-tongued skinks live primarily in Australia and nearby islands. These unique reptiles are known for their smooth scales, sturdy bodies, and one very unusual feature—their bright blue tongue. One of the most amazing animals for kids facts is that blue-tongued skinks use their tongue as a defense mechanism. When they feel threatened, they open their mouths wide, hiss, and flash their bright blue tongue to surprise predators. This sudden burst of color often scares away animals looking for an easy meal.
In this educational kids podcast, children will learn how blue-tongued skinks survive in a variety of habitats, including grasslands, forests, and scrublands. Through nature exploration for kids, listeners will discover how these reptiles use camouflage, clever defenses, and unique behaviors to stay safe in the wild. These fascinating kids animal discoverieshelp children understand how animals are designed to survive in different environments.
One of the most surprising animals for kids facts featured in this episode is that blue-tongued skinks usually give birth to live babies instead of laying eggs. While many reptiles lay eggs, these skinks bring fully developed babies into the world. This unusual trait makes them one of the more unique reptiles in nature life and gives children a glimpse into the incredible diversity found in creation.
Listeners will also learn what blue-tongued skinks eat. They are omnivores, which means they enjoy both plants and animals. Their diet includes insects, snails, flowers, berries, fruits, and vegetables. These adaptable eating habits help them thrive in a variety of environments and make them excellent examples of how animals are equipped for survival.
Through nature science for kids, children will discover how blue-tongued skinks use multiple defense strategies. They can puff up their bodies, flatten themselves to look larger, hiss loudly, and display their bright blue tongue. These remarkable features show how even small reptiles can have incredible tools for protection.
This family friendly nature show is designed to help families learn together through storytelling, science, and engaging nature facts that make learning fun and memorable. Whether your child loves reptiles, unusual animals, or exciting animals for kids, this episode will spark curiosity and wonder.
With a gentle Christian perspective, this episode reminds listeners that God created an incredible variety of creatures. Some animals roar, some fly, some swim across oceans, and some have bright blue tongues. The blue-tongued skink is a wonderful reminder of the creativity and diversity found in nature and God’s creation.
Whether you are listening during homeschool science time, enjoying a family road trip podcast, or winding down with bedtime nature stories, this episode is a perfect adventure into the world of reptiles.
If your child loves discovering unusual creatures and learning about amazing animals for kids, this blue-tongued skink episode is one they won't forget.
Send us an email (naturelovingkidspodcast@gmail.com) to say "hi" to the nature loving kids, request a birthday shoutout or recommend a fun animal or nature phenomenon to discuss on the show!
And if you liked our episode please leave a 5 Star Review and share with a friend!
🐒 Ep. 30: Golden Lion Tamarins and the Tiny Monkeys with Golden Manes (Animals for Kids)06/17/2026 | 8 mins.Introducing some of the most colorful and fascinating creatures in the rainforest! In this episode we explore one of the rarest and cutest monkeys on Earth: the golden lion tamarin. If your family enjoys learning through a kids animal podcast, this episode is packed with amazing discoveries, rainforest adventures, and unforgettable animals for kids facts about these tiny monkeys with bright golden fur.
Golden lion tamarins live in the coastal rainforests of Brazil and are one of the most recognizable monkeys in the world. One of the most fascinating animals for kids facts is that they are incredibly small, weighing only about one to two pounds. Even though they are monkeys, they are closer in size to a squirrel than many of the larger monkeys people imagine. Their bright golden-orange fur and mane-like hair around their faces make them look like tiny lions living high in the trees.
In this educational kids podcast, children will learn how golden lion tamarins spend most of their lives in the rainforest canopy. They leap from branch to branch searching for fruit, insects, spiders, nectar, and small animals to eat. Through nature exploration for kids, listeners will discover how these agile monkeys use their sharp claws and quick movements to navigate through the trees with incredible skill.
One of the most heartwarming animals for kids discoveries in this episode is the way golden lion tamarin families work together. Unlike many animals, the fathers play a huge role in caring for the babies. After the babies are born, dads often carry them on their backs and help protect them throughout the day. This remarkable teamwork makes golden lion tamarins one of the best examples of family cooperation found in nature life.
This episode also tells the inspiring story of how golden lion tamarins nearly disappeared. Due to habitat loss, their population became dangerously small. However, conservationists, scientists, and local communities worked together to protect their rainforest home. Today, thousands of golden lion tamarins live in the wild because people stepped in to help. These incredible kids animal discoveries show how caring for nature can make a real difference.
Through nature science for kids, children will learn about rainforest ecosystems, animal adaptations, and why protecting habitats is important for animals around the world. The golden lion tamarin's story is a powerful reminder that even small animals can have a big impact on the natural world.
This family friendly nature show is designed to help families learn together through storytelling, science, and engaging nature facts. Whether your child loves monkeys, rainforest animals, or learning about unusual creatures, this episode will spark curiosity and wonder.
With a gentle Christian perspective, this episode reminds listeners that God created both the largest animals and the smallest ones with incredible care and purpose. The golden lion tamarin shows us that every creature matters, no matter its size. Their beauty, family bonds, and survival story highlight the creativity found in nature and God’s creation.
Whether you are listening during homeschool science time, enjoying a family road trip podcast, or winding down with bedtime nature stories, this episode is a wonderful adventure into the rainforest canopy.
If your child loves monkeys, rainforest creatures, and discovering amazing animals for kids, this golden lion tamarin episode is one they won't forget.
Send us an email (naturelovingkidspodcast@gmail.com) to say "hi" to the nature loving kids, request a birthday shoutout or recommend a fun animal or nature phenomenon to discuss on the show!
And if you liked our episode please leave a 5 Star Review and share with a friend!
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About Nature Loving Kids: Nature Life, Christian Kids, Animals for Kids, Christian Kid Podcast
Welcome to Nature Loving Kids — a fun, family-friendly show where curiosity meets the great outdoors! Hosted by Garrett Maroon (aka Dad) and his three young nature explorers, 9-year-old Haddie, 7-year-old Dylan and 4-year old Ivy (the self-proclaimed “funny one”). Each 5-10-minute episode dives into one of the fascinating mysteries of God’s natural world — from talking trees and glowing oceans to clever animals and amazing ecosystems.With exciting facts, nature, animals, and plenty of laughter (and a few silly jokes from the youngest co-host), The Nature Loving Kids Podcast inspires kids and parents alike to slow down, look closer, and discover the incredible world God created all around us.Perfect for road trips, bedtime, or anytime your family wants a quick dose of wonder. 🌎💚Podcast website
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