The Nats took care of the Astros 8-2 in Wednesday night's rubber match. Mark & Al open with Foster Griffin's excellent outing where he only allowed one run while striking out nine Houston hitters in seven innings of work. Griffin's All-Star snub is growing more stark as he will head into the break with 10 wins and a sub 3.00 ERA (2.77).
(07:30) The case for signing Griffin to an extension in the middle of the season before he reaches Free Agency.
(11:15) Luis Garcia Jr. & CJ Abrams each launched their 20th homer of the season in the win. Garcia Jr. only had four homers at the end of May, then slugged 11 in June, and already has hit four home runs this month.
(16:00) The offense stunningly has three players with 20+ homers and 60+ RBIs (Abrams, Garcia Jr., & Wood).
(21:20) Daylen Lile had a RBI double and he has over 20 doubles this season with an OPS at .713. How to evaluate his season thus far?
(24:00) The Nationals host the Yankees this weekend in a three game series. New York is eight games over .500, but is in 2nd place behind Tampa Bay.
(28:10) Jake Irvin is on track to make a few rehab starts as he works his back from the IL.
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