About Music Blocks

A music appreciation podcast about the building blocks that make up your favorite sounds. Music Blocks explores how songwriters and composers use sound to express their emotions and share their experiences. Each episode runs about 5 minutes to fit easily into family time, classroom discussion or your podcast queue. Hosted by Luis Antonio Perez and Rebekah Romberg, the show spans genres, cultures and eras to inspire listeners to explore music more deeply. Music Blocks was developed with middle and high schoolers in mind, but it's fun for listeners of any age. Winner of the 2022 Best Podcast for Kids prize at The Ambies, aka The Awards for Excellence in Audio. Music Blocks is a production of Colorado Public Radio's Audio Innovations Studio with help from music educators.