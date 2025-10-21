Open app
Music Blocks
Colorado Public Radio
Kids & Family
  • Music Blocks

    It's Electric!

    10/24/2023 | 7 mins.
    Electronic instruments like synthesizers and computer software use electricity to make sound. They've also changed music. The electrophone instrument family expands the range of musical colors in a composer's toolkit. In this episode, check out how musicians like Dua Lipa, T La Rock and Yellow Magic Orchestra infuse their pieces with all kinds of electrophone tones and color.

    Stuff to think about after you’ve listened:

    What makes electrophones sound interesting to you?

    What kinds of electrophone sounds might you use to create a piece of music?

    Ready to explore more colorful electrophones? Check out our playlists on Spotify or Apple Music.

    This is one of six Music Blocks episodes exploring your favorite sounds and the instrument families that create them. You can listen in any order. Find more episodes, discussion questions and playlists at MusicBlocksPodcast.org.

    Tell us how you're using Music Blocks in the classroom or at home, or share your playlists and music creations inspired by the podcast! Email us: [email protected]

    Music Blocks is a production of Colorado Public Radio's Audio Innovations Studio.

    Hosts: Rebekah Romberg and Luis Antonio Perez

    Lead producer: Rebekah Romberg

    Education Advisor: Carla Aguilar, Ph.D.

    Additional editorial support: Emily Williams, Jo Erickson, Erin Jones, Kibwe Cooper

    Editor & Executive Producer: Brad Turner

    Thank you: Monika Vischer and Scott Clemens at CPR Classical, Willobee Carlan at Indie 102.3, Jodi Gersh, Clara Shelton, María Juliana Pinzón, Arielle Wilson, Kim Nguyen, Mia Rincón, Hart Van Denburg, Jon Pinnow, Doug Clifton and all the teachers, parents and students who listened and helped us develop this podcast.
  • Music Blocks

    Raise Your Voice!

    10/17/2023 | 7 mins.
    People can make amazing music using their voice. In this episode, it’s all about the power and range of the human voice. Get ready to hear all kinds of vocal techniques – from beatboxing to scatting to yodeling. You’ll hear how musicians like Bobby McFerrin, Sarah Vaughan and the Baka people use these techniques to connect with their cultures and add meaning to their songs.

    Stuff to think about after you’ve listened:

    Which vocal timbre stood out to you? Which was familiar? Which was unfamiliar?

    What are ways that you use your voice when interacting with music -- singing, speaking, beatboxing? What other ways can you think of?

    Ready to explore more vocal gymnastics? Check out our playlists on Spotify or Apple Music.

    This is one of six Music Blocks episodes exploring your favorite sounds and the instrument families that create them. You can listen in any order. Find more episodes, discussion questions and playlists at MusicBlocksPodcast.org.

    Tell us how you're using Music Blocks in the classroom or at home, or share your playlists and music creations inspired by the podcast! Email us: [email protected]

  • Music Blocks

    Good Vibrations

    10/10/2023 | 6 mins.
    In this episode, we check out instruments that musicians use to deliver some amazing rhythmic impact. Idiophones make sound from the vibrations of an instrument's body. A lot of the time, musicians whack them or shake them rhythmically. Let’s talk about how musicians like Ruth Brown, Los Angeles Azules and Queens of the Stone Age use idiophones to give us exciting percussion parts full of accents and syncopation.

    Stuff to think about after you’ve listened:

    Have you ever made an instrument out of a desk or a table? What are other ordinary things that you can turn into instruments?

    What materials that the idiophones were made out of stood out to you?

    Ready to explore more rhythmic idiophones? Check out our playlists on Spotify or Apple Music.

    This is one of six Music Blocks episodes exploring your favorite sounds and the instrument families that create them. You can listen in any order. Find more episodes, discussion questions and playlists at MusicBlocksPodcast.org.

    Tell us how you're using Music Blocks in the classroom or at home, or share your playlists and music creations inspired by the podcast! Email us: [email protected]

  • Music Blocks

    Drumroll Please!

    10/03/2023 | 7 mins.
    In this episode, the spotlight is on membranophones! Membranophones make sound from the vibration of a tightly stretched material. Think of drums that you strike to make a sound. But there are other cool membranophones. Let’s get to know more about these instruments and the musicians who bring us the beats, like The White Stripes, Bomba Con Buya and Ciara.

    Stuff to think about after you’ve listened:

    How does a membranophone contribute to a piece of music? What do you think makes composers or musical artists choose to include a membranophones in making music?

    What membranophone do you want to learn how to play?

    Ready to explore more beats and soundings of membranophones? Check out our playlists on Spotify or Apple Music.

    This is one of six Music Blocks episodes exploring your favorite sounds and the instrument families that create them. You can listen in any order. Find more episodes, discussion questions and playlists at MusicBlocksPodcast.org.

    Tell us how you're using Music Blocks in the classroom or at home, or share your playlists and music creations inspired by the podcast! Email us: [email protected]

  • Music Blocks

    Take a Deep Breath!

    9/26/2023 | 6 mins.
    Musicians who use the power of air breathe life into the music they play. They create beautiful and ear-catching melodies. The instruments they play are called aerophones. In this episode, we talk about aerophones and the musicians like Astor Piazzolla, Harry Styles and Francis Bebey who use these instruments to create gorgeous notes and melodies.

    Stuff to think about after you’ve listened:

    Which aerophone do you want to play? What aerophone sound appealed to you?

    What aerophone would you use to write a melody?

    Ready to explore more melodious aerophones? Check out our playlists on Spotify or Apple Music.

    This is one of six Music Blocks episodes exploring your favorite sounds and the instrument families that create them. You can listen in any order. Find more episodes, discussion questions and playlists at MusicBlocksPodcast.org.

    Tell us how you're using Music Blocks in the classroom or at home, or share your playlists and music creations inspired by the podcast! Email us: [email protected]

About Music Blocks

A music appreciation podcast about the building blocks that make up your favorite sounds. Music Blocks explores how songwriters and composers use sound to express their emotions and share their experiences. Each episode runs about 5 minutes to fit easily into family time, classroom discussion or your podcast queue. Hosted by Luis Antonio Perez and Rebekah Romberg, the show spans genres, cultures and eras to inspire listeners to explore music more deeply. Music Blocks was developed with middle and high schoolers in mind, but it's fun for listeners of any age. Winner of the 2022 Best Podcast for Kids prize at The Ambies, aka The Awards for Excellence in Audio. Music Blocks is a production of Colorado Public Radio's Audio Innovations Studio with help from music educators.
