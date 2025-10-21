People can make amazing music using their voice. In this episode, it’s all about the power and range of the human voice. Get ready to hear all kinds of vocal techniques – from beatboxing to scatting to yodeling. You’ll hear how musicians like Bobby McFerrin, Sarah Vaughan and the Baka people use these techniques to connect with their cultures and add meaning to their songs.
Stuff to think about after you’ve listened:
Which vocal timbre stood out to you? Which was familiar? Which was unfamiliar?
What are ways that you use your voice when interacting with music -- singing, speaking, beatboxing? What other ways can you think of?
Ready to explore more vocal gymnastics? Check out our playlists on Spotify or Apple Music.
This is one of six Music Blocks episodes exploring your favorite sounds and the instrument families that create them. You can listen in any order. Find more episodes, discussion questions and playlists at MusicBlocksPodcast.org.
