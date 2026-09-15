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Magic The Gathering Unofficial Audiobooks

Phil Dawson
GamesLeisure
Magic The Gathering Unofficial Audiobooks
Latest episode

253 episodes

  • Magic The Gathering Unofficial Audiobooks

    MTG Lore : Invasion - Chapter 29 - Battles Won and Lost

    09/15/2026 | 18 mins.
    The ⁠⁠Phyrexian nightmare⁠⁠ begins.

    ⁠⁠Dominaria⁠⁠ faces its biggest threat—an invasion by its greatest enemy, an attack planned for eons by merciless foes. No one is exempt from their terror. No land is safe from their onslaught. In the shadow of the ⁠⁠Phyrexian⁠⁠ horde, Dominaria has but one hope—the ⁠⁠Weatherlight⁠⁠ and her ⁠⁠crew⁠⁠. The time has come to defend hearth and home from invasion.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Magic The Gathering Unofficial Audiobooks

    MTG Lore : Invasion - Chapter 28 - Why Heroes Fight

    09/07/2026 | 25 mins.
    The ⁠⁠Phyrexian nightmare⁠⁠ begins.

    ⁠⁠Dominaria⁠⁠ faces its biggest threat—an invasion by its greatest enemy, an attack planned for eons by merciless foes. No one is exempt from their terror. No land is safe from their onslaught. In the shadow of the ⁠⁠Phyrexian⁠⁠ horde, Dominaria has but one hope—the ⁠⁠Weatherlight⁠⁠ and her ⁠⁠crew⁠⁠. The time has come to defend hearth and home from invasion.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Magic The Gathering Unofficial Audiobooks

    MTG Lore : Invasion - Chapter 27 - She Is So Light

    08/30/2026 | 18 mins.
    The ⁠⁠Phyrexian nightmare⁠⁠ begins.

    ⁠⁠Dominaria⁠⁠ faces its biggest threat—an invasion by its greatest enemy, an attack planned for eons by merciless foes. No one is exempt from their terror. No land is safe from their onslaught. In the shadow of the ⁠⁠Phyrexian⁠⁠ horde, Dominaria has but one hope—the ⁠⁠Weatherlight⁠⁠ and her ⁠⁠crew⁠⁠. The time has come to defend hearth and home from invasion.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Magic The Gathering Unofficial Audiobooks

    MTG Lore : Invasion - Chapter 26 - A Plaything for Tsabo Tavoc

    08/16/2026 | 15 mins.
    The ⁠⁠Phyrexian nightmare⁠⁠ begins.

    ⁠⁠Dominaria⁠⁠ faces its biggest threat—an invasion by its greatest enemy, an attack planned for eons by merciless foes. No one is exempt from their terror. No land is safe from their onslaught. In the shadow of the ⁠⁠Phyrexian⁠⁠ horde, Dominaria has but one hope—the ⁠⁠Weatherlight⁠⁠ and her ⁠⁠crew⁠⁠. The time has come to defend hearth and home from invasion.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Magic The Gathering Unofficial Audiobooks

    MTG Lore : Invasion - Chapter 25 - The Battle of Urborg

    08/09/2026 | 20 mins.
    The ⁠⁠Phyrexian nightmare⁠⁠ begins.

    ⁠⁠Dominaria⁠⁠ faces its biggest threat—an invasion by its greatest enemy, an attack planned for eons by merciless foes. No one is exempt from their terror. No land is safe from their onslaught. In the shadow of the ⁠⁠Phyrexian⁠⁠ horde, Dominaria has but one hope—the ⁠⁠Weatherlight⁠⁠ and her ⁠⁠crew⁠⁠. The time has come to defend hearth and home from invasion.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Magic The Gathering Unofficial Audiobooks
Join Narrator Phil Dawson on a journey through the history and lore of Magic The Gathering through the previously released novels put into audiobook form. (This is unofficial fan content and is in no way sponsored or endorsed by Wizards of the Coast) SUPPORT THIS PODCAST THROUGH PATREON: www.patreon.com/mtgbooks?fan_landing=true JOIN THE DISCORD: discord.gg/bNgeaXRshf
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